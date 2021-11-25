You can never have too much security for your home, so you should consider taking advantage of this Yale smart lock Black Friday deal from Amazon. The best Black Friday deals for home security will give you peace of mind at affordable prices, and with its easy installation, the touchscreen version of the Yale Assure Lock must be on your radar. The smart lock is available from Amazon for $230, after a $49 discount to its original price of $279 for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.

Today’s best Yale smart lock Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Easy to install

Key-free unlocking through various options

Auto-Lock feature

Compatible with most digital assistants, smart home systems

The best smart locks not only keep your house safe from intruders but also provide additional conveniences that make coming home an even more enjoyable experience. The Yale Assure Lock checks these boxes, and all you need is a screwdriver. The smart lock replaces the existing deadbolt, and once it’s installed, you’ll no longer need your keys to unlock your door. You can instead use the keypad, the Yale Access app on your smartphone, or your Apple Watch — there’s even an Auto-Unlock option that will come in handy in situations such as when you’ve got your hands full with groceries.

The Yale Assure Lock also comes with an Auto-Lock feature that automatically secures the door when you close it, or after a set amount of time, eliminating worries that you forgot to lock it when you were heading out. Operating the smart lock is convenient because it’s compatible with most digital assistants and smart home systems, such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and SmartThings, to expand the capabilities of the best home security systems.

For a more secure home, you might want to invest in multiple units of the Yale Assure Lock. You can purchase the touchscreen version of the smart lock from Amazon with a $49 discount, bringing its price down to $230 from its original price of $279. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you want to equip all the doors in your house with the Yale Assure Lock, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Should you shop this Yale smart lock Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday will launch deals for electronic devices, but they will mostly be rebranded versions of Black Friday deals that still have available stocks. If you’re hoping that Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals will bring a bigger discount on the Yale Assure Lock, you may be disappointed as the price usually remains the same. You’ll be opening yourself up to the risk of missing out on the smart lock entirely though, as there’s a chance that Amazon’s stocks of the smart home device run out on Black Friday.

The recommended course of action is to take advantage of this Yale smart lock Black Friday deal so that you’re sure that you’ve secured stocks of the product, especially if you’re planning to buy multiples. If the Yale Assure Lock’s price falls further on Cyber Monday, you can cancel your Black Friday purchases or file for a return once you receive them. This will let you avail of bigger savings, and you’ll get the product in time for the holidays.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations