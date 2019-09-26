Enjoy awesome discounts on these Yamaha, Bose, and Samsung soundbars on Amazon

Having a 4K TV isn’t enough to really bring your entertainment space to the next level. 4K TVs are impressive visually, but the audio coming from their anorexic bodies is tiny and just won’t do. To complete a truly state-of-the-art home theater setup, get yourself a soundbar. Not only do they perfectly complement the slim aesthetics of a 4K TV, but they’ve also been engineered to scatter audio in all directions, creating a surround sound experience that cinephiles and audiophiles salivate over. And you’re in luck because right now Amazon is offering three great soundbars at amazing discounted prices: the Yamaha YAS-207, the Bose Solo 5, and the Samsung HW-R450.

YAMAHA YAS-207 SOUNDBAR – $230

The Yamaha YAS-207 is our top pick for the best soundbar of 2019. What makes it the best? Plenty of reasons actually, including superb sound, a diverse set of features, and a price tag that won’t give you a heart attack. It is the world’s first soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, an audio technology that creates a three-dimensional surround sound experience without the need for multiple speakers. This soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer that provides powerful bass that can be placed anywhere in your room.

The YAS-207 measures three feet long and weighs a mere six pounds. It has a slim, minimalist design that complements any TV. You can place it on a credenza right below the TV or mount it on the wall. The bar’s front panel has touch controls for easy operation, and the LED display indicates settings, volume, and subwoofer level, and more. The soundbar also has a headphone jack and Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream music from your phone either via wire or wirelessly.

The YAS-207 soundbar and subwoofer bundle normally costs $300, but with Amazon’s awesome 23% discount, you can get it for the low price of $230.

BOSE SOLO 5 SOUNDBAR – $199

The Bose Solo 5 is so compact that it looks more like a dedicated 5.1 center channel speaker than a regular soundbar. Since it’s tiny, it’s best to place it in your bedroom or a guestroom. It doesn’t have any control buttons on it, so to operate it, you need to use the accompanying universal remote control. This remote is singularly impressive because it can be set up to work with other devices, and not just with the Solo 5. One great feature that this soundbar has is Auto-awake. If it detects a sound source (normally the TV), you don’t need to manually turn it on. It will also automatically shut down after 60 minutes of inactivity.

Unlike the YAS-207, the Solo 5 doesn’t have an HDMI port, so it doesn’t offer much in terms of connectivity. You can only connect your TV via optical or coaxial. It does support Bluetooth connection though, so streaming music from your phone is possible.

Sound quality is also quite good, but not up to par with other more expensive Bose speakers. For only $199 on Amazon (20% less than its normal retail price of $250), the Solo 5 soundbar can be considered budget-friendly compared to Bose’s usual fare.

SAMSUNG HW-R450 SOUNDBAR – $148

The least expensive of the three soundbars in our list is the Samsung HW-R450. Despite its relatively small cost of $148, 26% less than its usual price of $200, it knows how to put up a fight. This soundbar delivers solid audio performance for a very reasonable price. The HW-R450, just like the YAS-207, has a dedicated wireless subwoofer that provides excellent bass. It features the Smart Sound Mode, which allows the soundbar to analyze the content and adjust the sound setting for the optimum viewing experience. When Game Mode is activated, the soundbar boosts sound effects for a more immersive play session.

The HW-R450 is optimized to work seamlessly with other Samsung devices, including a Samsung TV, using the TV remote or the smartphone app. It supports HDMI, optical, and coaxial connections, and is Bluetooth capable so you can stream music from your mobile phone.

For the affordable price of $148, you can order the Samsung HW-R450 on Amazon and complete your basic home theater setup. If you have extra money to spare, opt for the Bose Solo 5 instead with its handy universal remote control. But if it’s a superior sonic experience you’re after, you will want the Yamaha YAS-207.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations