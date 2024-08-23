This Yeti power station is 30% during early Labor Day deals

Even though summertime is winding down, that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to outdoor adventures. Autumnal and wintry camping is always on the table, and you’ve still got that pair of snowshoes to try on! Whether you plan on spending nights in the cold wilderness or want a reliable source of backup energy on a long road trip, one of the best tools for the job is a portable and powerful power station.

While perusing daily deals, we came across this exciting promo on a Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station. When you order the generator through Goal Zero, you’ll save $270, as it’s currently marked down to $630 from $900. Not only is this a significant markdown, but we’re announcing this deal the day it goes live! Buy anytime between today and September 2.

Why you should buy the Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station

Ditching gas in favor of a lithium-ion battery core, the Yeti 1000X delivers clean and reliable energy when you need it most. Use it to power everything from small appliances to your go-to tech devices, including TVs, camera gear, and even crucial medical equipment. Need to charge your phone or tablet? No problem! Not only does the Yeti 1000X feature a variety of USB ports, but it’s also outfitted with two 120V AC outlets and a 12V DC connection.

In the event that the Yeti’s battery is getting a bit too low, there are three different ways you can charge it back up: solar panels, through a wall outlet (230W and 600W power supplies sold separately), or via the 12V port that’s built into your car, truck, RV, etc. If you use the 120W power supply that comes with the power station, it should take you about nine hours to charge it from zero to 100%.

Finding great portable generator deals can be difficult, which is why we wanted to shine some light on this terrific Goal Zero promo. Right now, you’ll save $270 when you order the Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station. Want to screen movies on your next wilderness outing? Check out some of the best projector deals we’ve been finding, and use the Yeti 1000X to power your portable AV setup!

