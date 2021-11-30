You can still save $230 on the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

The best Cyber Monday deals haven’t fully ended in some places, with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ still being sold at a considerable discount at Best Buy right now. Normally priced at $1,030, it’s down to just $800 but we can’t say how long this price will last. Count on the deal ending very soon and snap it up now if you’re keen to treat yourself to a new Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. You won’t be disappointed although we do have plenty of other awesome Cyber Monday laptop deals to check out, too. Here’s why the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is worth your time.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a pretty impressive device. Part laptop, part tablet, we pitted the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and it easily won out for most people. Check out its specs and you’ll see why. It offers the latest Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage all bundled up with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. That’s everything you could need to be super productive on the move. Even better, this deal also comes with a black type cover which means you can turn the device into a laptop thanks to its keyboard and extensive protection features. It’s a true must-have accessory and a real game changer.

On the system, you get the benefits of Windows 11, giving you all the latest features. There’s a front camera and a rear-facing one. The front-facing one is a 5MP 1080p HD camera so it’s great for video calls and selfies, while the 8MP rear-facing camera offers autofocus. You also have dual far-field Studio Mics so you can easily talk to others on a call. A versatile kickstand means you can adjust your setup by nearly 180 degrees, which makes it perfect for longer calls, arranging presentations, or kicking back and relaxing with your favorite streaming shows.

With up to 15 hours of battery life and fast charging support, you won’t have to worry about recharging too often either. Wanting something highly portable? The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ only weighs just 1.7 pounds so you’ll barely notice it when you carry it around between class or from home to work.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ was a relatively small refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 but it adds to the existing setup very well. It’s still super slim in looks, but it has the added benefit of allowing you to manually upgrade the SSD yourself if you want thanks to a simple design that means you can get inside the inner workings of the system. Promising to be 2.1 times faster than before, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ only really needs an upgrade to its storage and that’s only if you plan on storing a lot of files. Otherwise, you’re good to go for a while to come. It’s a truly stylish device for those looking to get more done while staying on the move.

Normally priced at $1,030, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is down to just $800 at Best Buy for a strictly limited time only. We can’t see it hanging around for long at this price so buy it now so you don’t miss out.

