We’ve got loads of super-early Amazon Prime day deals headed your way, including some excellent Fitbit deals for all the health and fitness enthusiasts out there. The best thing about wearable tech is that you can keep track of your fitness stats, like the distance you’ve traveled or the calories you’ve burned during a workout. At the same time, many wearables include features found in some of our favorite smartwatch deals, like showing your messages or notifications right on your wrist.

If all of that excites you, you’ll be happy to hear about this early Prime Day deal that shaves $50 off the price of Fitbit’s Sense smartwatch. It features up to six days of battery life, even with its vibrant touchscreen display. It can measure heart rate, stress levels, blood oxygen levels, skin temperatures, and much more. You also get a free six-month premium trial to Fitbit’s advanced health insights and tools to optimize your health management and exercise gains.

Available in two color combinations (carbon with stainless steel and lunar white with gold), this smartwatch is one attractive gadget. The AMOLED touchscreen display is bright, vivid, and responsive. It’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, so you don’t have to worry about it breaking or shattering under pressure. It’s also swimproof up to 50 meters, so you can wear it in the pool, in the shower, or at the beach.

It will track your progress and health all day long and beyond thanks to sleep monitoring with score-based reporting. Voice assistant support is also built in, and it’s compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can issue voice commands through the watch to retrieve the answers to a web search, set alarms, check local weather, and much more.

Thanks to Fitbit’s mobile app and ecosystem, you can see all of your stats and track your health progress from your phone. There are hundreds of watch faces to choose from, too, allowing you to completely personalize the look and feel of your smartwatch. Honestly, that’s just scratching the surface as to what it can do!

You can get your hands on the Fitbit Sense right now for $250, which is $50 off the full price of $300. Hurry, there’s no telling how long the deal will last! Be sure to tick the box to add the free six-month trial to Fitbit’s Premium service before checkout, which is normally $10 per month!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations