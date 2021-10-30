  1. Deals
You won’t believe how cheap this 32-inch 4K monitor is today

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on a new gaming monitor, then we have a deal you won’t want to miss out on: A 32-inch LG UltraGear monitor that’s available today at Walmart for the killer price of $250. Even though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until next month, there are already some great Black Friday deals available, and today sees the rollout of the first Walmart Black Friday deals, like this monitor offer.

This well-sized LG UltraGear monitor normally costs $350, but today you can save yourself $100 and pick it up for just $250. If you’ve been looking for the ideal screen to complete your gaming setup, or if you’re looking to get ahead of holiday shopping and score a bargain gift for the gamer in your life, then this is a great time to take advantage of the Walmart deal available.

For a monitor that makes your games look as good as possible, you’ll want to find something with a high refresh rate, like the 165Hz offered by this LG UltraGear. That makes motion look smooth, which improves the immersion of your gaming experience, compared to standard monitors, which typically have a refresh rate of 60Hz. To help even more with smoothness, this monitor has support for AMD FreeSync to minimize screen tearing and stuttering, so you won’t be troubled by annoying artifacts while you play. And the UltraGear also supports HDR10 for rich, accurate colors, which will help you pick out and enjoy the fine details as you game.

In terms of resolution, you’ll get a 1440p monitor with 2560 x 1440 pixels, so while it’s not 4K, you’ll be scoring an excellent value option with that all-important high refresh rate for gaming  for only $250 — easily one of the best Black Friday monitor deals we’ve seen so far.

