You won’t believe how cheap this iPad is, thanks to Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Most shoppers who are on the lookout for Cyber Monday tablet deals are likely hoping to take advantage of Cyber Monday iPad deals. If you’re one of them, here’s an offer that you shouldn’t miss — $59 off for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad, which brings the device’s price on Amazon down to a more affordable $270 from its sticker price of $329. You’ll have to hurry though because this is your last chance to take advantage of the discount if you missed out on Black Friday. Whenever an iPad’s price is slashed, it sells out quickly, like most of the similar offers involving Apple’s tablets. There’s no other major shopping event this year, so buy the iPad now if you want to receive it ahead of the holiday season.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad

The 10th-generation Apple iPad was released last month, so the price of the 9th-generation Apple iPad was expected to get slashed in this year’s Cyber Monday deals. However, despite the launch of its predecessor, the 2021 iPad shouldn’t be considered obsolete, especially if you want to buy Apple’s tablet on a tight budget. Between the 2022 iPad and 2021 iPad, last year’s model is better suited for light browsing with its larger bezels. This year’s model replaces the Lightning port with a USB-C port and moves the selfie camera to above the screen in the landscape orientation — if neither change excites you, then you’re fine with going with the 2021 iPad, especially since both models can run the latest iPadOS 16.

The 2021 Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology that enables comfortable viewing under any kind of light, and it’s powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is also found in the iPhone 11 series. The upgrade to a 12MP selfie camera from a 1.2MP selfie camera in its predecessor also comes with the addition of the Auto Framing feature, which follows you as you move around the room whenever you’re on a video call.

The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad is on sale in the Amazon Cyber Monday deals for just $270, following a $59 discount to its original price of $329. It may not be the latest model in its line, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase, which is why the offer is drawing a lot of attention. If you’re interested in this deal, you should add it to your cart and check out immediately.

