star
star
star
star
star

Apple iPhone 11 review

Worth it. The iPhone 11 is the breath of fresh air Apple fans were waiting for.

by Julian Chokkattu

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Summary

You don’t need to spend $1,000 on a phone. The iPhone 11 is $699 yet brings crucial camera upgrades, long battery life, and great performance.
greenCheck

Awesome new camera

The iPhone 11 now has 2 cameras; one standard lens, one ultra-wide-angle. Both snap great photos with natural colors.
greenCheck

Night Mode just works

A new, automatic Night Mode steps up image quality in low light, putting it on par with top competitors like the Google Pixel 3.
greenCheck

Wow. Such Portrait mode.

Portrait Mode isn’t just for people. You can now take portraits of your dog! There’s also a new High Key Mono Portrait Lighting effect.
greenCheck

Slofies are silly fun

Did someone say Slofies? You can make fun slow-motion selfie videos with the 12-megapixel front camera.
Asset 1

Lesser Display

The iPhone 11’s display is a step behind the Pro. It has a lower resolution screen, it doesn’t use OLED tech, and it’s not as bright.
greenCheck

Powerful processor

But it does have the same performance as the Pro models. It uses the powerful A13 Bionic chipset, so apps and games are smooth.
Asset 1

Thick bezels

There’s still thick screen bezels with a notch at the top housing the Face ID cameras. It looks stale next to phones like the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.
greenCheck

Day-long battery life

The iPhone 11 lasts a full day with light use, though heavy users may need to recharge. Wireless charging is available.
Asset 1

Fast charger not included

The iPhone 11 supports fast charging, but the $50 adapter and cable are not included. A 5-watt charger comes standard.
greenCheck

No sticker shock

Starting at $699, the iPhone 11 is $50 less than last year’s iPhone Xr. It’s a great value.
greenCheck

Should you buy it?

Yes. This is the iPhone most people should buy, and it’s a solid mid-range smartphone.