Worth it. The iPhone 11 is the breath of fresh air Apple fans were waiting for.
by Julian Chokkattu
You don’t need to spend $1,000 on a phone. The iPhone 11 is $699 yet brings crucial camera upgrades, long battery life, and great performance.
The iPhone 11 now has 2 cameras; one standard lens, one ultra-wide-angle. Both snap great photos with natural colors.
A new, automatic Night Mode steps up image quality in low light, putting it on par with top competitors like the Google Pixel 3.
Portrait Mode isn’t just for people. You can now take portraits of your dog! There’s also a new High Key Mono Portrait Lighting effect.
Did someone say Slofies? You can make fun slow-motion selfie videos with the 12-megapixel front camera.
The iPhone 11’s display is a step behind the Pro. It has a lower resolution screen, it doesn’t use OLED tech, and it’s not as bright.
But it does have the same performance as the Pro models. It uses the powerful A13 Bionic chipset, so apps and games are smooth.
There’s still thick screen bezels with a notch at the top housing the Face ID cameras. It looks stale next to phones like the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.
The iPhone 11 lasts a full day with light use, though heavy users may need to recharge. Wireless charging is available.
The iPhone 11 supports fast charging, but the $50 adapter and cable are not included. A 5-watt charger comes standard.
Starting at $699, the iPhone 11 is $50 less than last year’s iPhone Xr. It’s a great value.
Yes. This is the iPhone most people should buy, and it’s a solid mid-range smartphone.