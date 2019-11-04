DT Recommended Tech For Change Product Haibike Sduro FullSeven 7.0 Review: More than its parts Score Details Geometry is great for all-day riding

Smooth power output

Middling components come together well

It looks awesome Battery not easily removable

Heavy for its category

When I got the news that I’d be reviewing the Haibike Sduro FullSeven 7.0 for a full month, my first thought was that the name was way too long (like so many other E-MTBs before it. I’m looking at you Bulls E-Stream EVO FS).

Then I pulled up a photo, and realized I’d be riding one of the best looking e-bikes I’d ever seen. With a beautifully slim and fully-integrated battery and motor, the full-suspension FullSeven 7.0 is definitely a looker.

Looks can be deceiving, though, and with some quasi-budget-oriented components I was concerned it wouldn’t be able to live up to its aesthetic and that all-important price tag of $4,699.

Somehow, the FullSeven 7.0 changed my entire outlook on full-suspension e-bikes, and left me with a mud-covered grin I still can’t get rid of.

Spec Sheet Round Up

What is the FullSeven 7.0?

It sits in Haibike’s Sduro line, which is less aggressive than the Xduro line. In a nutshell, and without getting too technical, that pertains to the geometry of the bike. By having the head tube angle a little more upright, and the chain stays a little longer, the FullSeven 7.0 offers more comfort for the ride to the trail in lieu of being completely downhill-focused.

Still, the FullSeven 7.0 is capable when it comes to crushing trails. It just leans more toward comfort than the extreme geometry of the Xduro line.

Initially, I was a little underwhelmed. The parts and pieces that make up the FullSeven 7.0 aren’t upper echelon. Suntour forks and a Rock Shox Deluxe rear shock offer up 120mm of travel and can handle the bike’s extra weight, but aren’t envy-inducing. Tektro hydraulic brakes with 203mm discs in the front and 180mm in the back are fully capable of bringing things to a stop in a hurry. The Sram NX line drivetrain with an 11-42 cassette is a workhorse that won’t need updating. All of this is just fine. But given the bike’s price, I expected more exotic hardware in one or two areas.

That said, I was impressed with what the FullSeven 7.0 did with its practical setup. In fact, it performs incredibly well.

Powered by Bosch

Most of that performance comes from the Bosch CX 250-watt motor with 75Nm of torque driven through the 11-42 cassette. That cassette gives the gears range for serious cruising and climbing, but it’s the smoothness of the Bosch CX that’s the star of the power delivery show.

I had some complaints with the Bosch CX motor on a different e-bike, but Haibike’s unique extra pulley design seems to smooth out the power delivery. When we asked Haibike about their non-standard chainring set up, Leif Fleming with Alta Cycling, Haibike’s North American distributor, told us that the pulley was designed to “lessen or equalize” the forces the motor applies to the cassette.

Electric motors apply a good deal of torque, quickly, to the bicycle drivetrain components and can cause accelerated wear on the chain (stretch, and wear on the cassette. The Haibike setup should less that effect, and it also seems to result in smoother, more natural power delivery.

This thoughtful design shows Haibike has the experience to build a product that goes beyond what off-the-shelf parts offer. A chief complaint with e-bikes, especially E-MTBs with all the climbing they do, is that the extra torque wears out parts prematurely. Sudden power delivery can also feel awkward in delicate situations. Haibike went the extra mile to solve that problem, and it gives the FullSeven 7.0 an edge over many bikes in this category and price range.

Plenty of Juice

The FullSeven 7.0 has a 500Wh battery and will let you cruise at 20 MPH easily, making quick work of the road to your next off-road destination. Helping preserve battery life are full lock outs on the forks and rear shock, helping to stiffen the bike up and make the most of every watt used.

In my experience, cranking the FullSeven 7.0 up to Turbo mode and hitting nothing but hills, I managed about 25 miles per charge. In Eco mode, riding on a mixture of trails and flat, I saw a battery-sipping 60 miles per charge. Haibike doesn’t provide any estimated ranges due to the obvious differences in riding style, locations and rider weight, but the performance we saw was in line with other e-bikes of similar capacity.

Thankfully, keeping an eye battery life is easy with the Bosch Purion display that, while not all that advanced, is straightforward and easy to use. I dowish it had a tripmeter, cadence, and estimated range, like the display on this Giant Toughroad, but no such luck.

Located right next to the display is the remote dropper for the seat post. That’s a high-end feature that makes the FullSeven 7.0 package a little sweeter.

Heavy Is Putting It Lightly

Not quite as sweet is the bike’s weight. Those vaguely-budget components and large battery make for a bike that may prove too heavy to throw into the back of a truck for some, as our large-size bike weighed in at 55.4 pounds. I’ve hauled heavier, but many bikes in this category are a bit lighter.

I was hoping I could take off the battery to help lighten the load, but the FullSeven 7.0 utilizes Bosch’s PowerTube setup. It keeps the design slim and cohesive, but is a bit of a pain to remove. That means the estimated charging times of 1.5 hours for 50% to full, and 3.5 hours from 0% to full, will happen with the battery in the bike. You’ll need a convenient power outlet in the space your store the bike.

Warranty information

Haibike offers a five year warranty on the frame, with one year on Haibike branded or non-branded components. There’s also one year on the battery and two years on the motor.

Our take

The FullSeven 7.0 is aimed at newer riders looking for a capable E-MTB with a great base set up that can be improved on in the long run. With frame geometry that offers great all-day riding and a collaboration of components that performs exceedingly well, the FullSeven 7.0 shows how far the E-MTB industry has come in terms of pushing limits and what it allows the average rider to tackle. As an added bonus, it happens to be one of the better looking bikes on the market today.

Is there a better alternative?

If you’re interested in a bike with an even longer name, the FullSeven 7.0 LT comes with 30mm more suspension travel, and it’s currently on sale for $3,999.

Want more options? Check our favorite electric bikes of 2019.

How long will it last?

Longer than most E-MTBs, because of the extra pulley setup that Haibike utilizes for their main chainrings.

Our bike arrived with the speed sensor broken off, which could happen to any bike, but it does serve as a reminder that more parts can lead to more opportunities for failure. An ebike will need more maintenance than a conventional bicycle.

Should you buy it?

Yes. The FullSeven 7.0 is an awesome entry into serious mountain ebikes.

