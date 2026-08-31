Hynox Trooper X eBike Review: Lots of power in a foldable frame

Hynox Trooper X MSRP $1,499.00 Score Details “The Hynox Trooper X could be the best value for an eBike with this hardware spec on the market.” Pros Plenty of power and torque

Dual suspension, adjustable air shock

Folds at both the frame and handlebars Cons Throttle torque could be considered too powerful

Poor assembly instructions

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I live at the top of a pretty steep hill, and there is always that fear of mine that the eBike I am reviewing just won’t have the power to make it up that hill – especially the more affordable bikes. The Hynox Trooper X has the opposite problem. Ask it for power when you want it, and it will immediately give it to you, whether you’re ready for it or not.



At a street price of $1399 ($1499 list price), the Trooper X is a 20-inch fat-tire foldable bike built around a 750W rear hub motor that peaks at 1,600W and puts down a claimed 100nm of torque, which is absolutely insane. For those of you unfamiliar with some of this terminology, and since the spec sheets rarely bother, torque is the twisting force that gets a heavy bike moving from a stop and up a steep hill. If it has a lot of torque, you will be thrown back if you accelerate the throttle quickly. Watts tell you how much power the motor can handle. Most folding e-bikes in this price bracket land somewhere between 55 and 90Nm while the Trooper X clocks in at 100Nm putting it in a class of its own.



For the price, the Trooper X gives you some very good hardware: an 80mm EXSHO fork with lockout, an 80mm DNM AO-38RC air shock with three-way adjustment, hydraulic disc brakes on 180mm rotors, a Shimano Altus 8-speed, and a 720Wh battery. Because I live at the top of a large hill, I was getting around 40 miles of battery usage before it ran out, but I was generally using the highest level of pedal assist. At the lowest, Hynox says you should get around 65 miles of range. I came in around 58 miles on flat roads and with little assist. Overall, this is a lot of bike for the money, and only some small improvements need to be made for the bike to be well-polished. Thankfully, the company can do most of those with over-the-air updates.

Hynox Trooper X specifications

Motor 750W nominal rear hub, 1,600W peak, torque sensor Torque 100Nm (claimed) Battery 48V, 15Ah, 720Wh, removable, 21700 cells Class Class 1/2/3 selectable; 20 mph default, 28 mph unlocked Claimed Range 65 miles (PAS, 188-lb rider, flat) Measured Range 56 mi at PAS 1 / 34 mi at PAS 5 (Electric Bike Review) Brakes LOGAN hydraulic disc, dual-piston, 180mm rotors Front Suspension EXSHO 80mm hydraulic fork with lockout Rear Suspension DNM AO-38RC air shock, 165 x 35mm, 80mm wheel travel, 3-way adjustable Drivetrain Shimano Altus 8-speed, 48T chainring, 11-32T freewheel Tires 20 x 4.0 CHAOYANG puncture-resistant Display 4.0-inch full color, Bluetooth, adjustable angle Weight 77 lbs (claimed); 78 lbs measured by Electric Bike Review Payload / GVWR 400 lbs total; 66-lb rear rack Folded Dimensions 41 x 22 x 29 inches Rider Height Range 5’1″ – 6’5″ Charge Time ~5 hours with the included 3.0A charger Certification No UL 2849 or UL 2271 marks found Warranty 2 years Price $1,399 sale / $1,499 MSRP, as of August 24, 2026

Design, Build & Fit: A beautiful paintjob on a sturdy frame

The first thing I noticed when unpacking this bike is the beautiful Sapphire Blue paint that adds a nice depth to the finish and stands out among eBike paint jobs. There is no orange peel, no thin coverage at the weld points, and no cheap decal edges lifting after a few weeks of use. And if blue isn’t your color, you can choose from Ruby Red and Mountain Gray. Hynox ships their bike with two decals for both Class 1 and Class 2 certifications. You can choose if you want to put them on the bike. The 6061 aluminum step-through frame generally hides its cable routing well, but I did have to use my own zip ties to tighten the hydraulic brake lines to the rear derailleur bar so the brake lines would not rub on the rear bike tire – something that should have passed inspection in assembly.

The first feature that stands out on this bike is its folding capability. A lot of bikes on the market will only give you a frame hinge to fold the bike, but the Trooper X also gives you a hinge that drops the handlebars to make the bike even more compact than most competitors. I had zero trouble putting this bike in the back of my Rivian R1S and my wife’s Honda CRV, which makes this folding bike that much more impressive. Folded, it’s 41 x 22 x 29 inches. That’s two inches narrower than the Aventon Sinch 2.5’s 41 x 24 x 29, although the Ride1Up Portola 02 packs down to 33 inches long, which is eight inches shorter than this bike. The Trooper X folds well for what it is. It doesn’t fold the smallest, though (and not a claim the manufacturer was making anyways).

The second feature that really stood out for me is the way the bike fits. Yes, it’s a step-through, but it almost looks too small to have the power that it wields. Hynox rates the bike for riders from 5’1″ to 6’5″, with a 435mm standover and a 400mm seat tube. I handed it to my daughter, who is about 5’4” and a friend who is 6’2″ on the same afternoon, and both got a workable position without tools. I stand at 5’10” (right in between) and have zero issues with most bikes. The 400-pound payload rating and the 66-pound rack limit mean it’ll take a rider plus groceries or a decent haul, without any issues.



Score 9/10

Motor & Performance: A bike that eats hills for lunch

Let me be blunt, because this is the single most important thing to know before you buy: the Trooper X’s torque delivery is out of control from a standing start. Leave the assist in a higher setting than 1, put a foot down at a light, and the first pedal stroke launches you. Not “briskly accelerates.” Launches. I now drop to PAS 1 (pedal assist) before every stop the same way I check my mirrors. Automatic. Non-negotiable if I’m carrying anything. I might sound extreme, but these are my recommendations, especially for older folks and eBike novices.

The 750W rear hub motor on the Trooper X peaks at 1,600W, and Hynox claims 100Nm of torque, which I will not challenge. I was able to clock in a minute and a half to climb up my neighborhood street at 15 mph on the throttle alone, which is amazing considering the grade of the hill and very quick for a 78-pound folding bike and my 215lb weight. Otherwise, I was able to hold 12-14 mph on 10-percent grades on average, which is admirable.

The bike uses a torque sensor instead of a cadence sensor, so the motor reads how hard you’re pushing down on the pedal instead of just noticing if the cranks are turning. I think this makes sense for a bike with this much torque on it. Nonetheless, the torque sensor will still amplify what you give it, and with 100nM of torque on tap, you still have to be careful with the first hard stroke. I found the motor to be louder than other eBikes, although it didn’t bother me.



Score: 8/10

Ride Quality & Handling: Dual suspension that isn’t decoration

It’s very cool to see full suspension on a folding eBike, and not something a lot of companies do a particularly good job, plus its unusual to see air suspension on a bike at this price point. The rear end of the Trooper X is a DNM AO-38RC air shock with 80mm of wheel travel and three-way adjustment (rebound, preload, and lockout), and the front is an 80mm EXSHO hydraulic fork, also with lockout. This helps make the ride feel incredibly smooth over potholes and rough terrain.

Cornering is composed rather than sharp. This is a 78-pound bike with a 69-degree head tube angle and fat tires, so you steer it with your body, and it truly feels like a natural extension. I experienced zero frame rattles at 30 mph downhill, and I noticed no real flex under hard braking or with the rack loaded.



Score 9/10

Battery & Range: The 65-mile claim

The battery pack is a 48V, 15Ah, 720Wh unit on 21700 cells, and it slides out for easy replacement or if you want to charge it away from your bike. 720Wh puts the Trooper X level with the Ride1Up Portola 02 and ahead of the Aventon Sinch 2.5’s 636Wh.

Hynox claims 65 miles in pedal assist for an 188-pound rider on flat ground. I’m about 216 lbs. and live in a very hilly neighborhood and average around 45 miles of range using PAS 1 and 32 miles of range at PAS 5 and 19 with throttle alone. It’s worth noting that all these bike manufacturers (and car EV manufacturers) will list maximum mileage under perfect conditions – you should not expect that.

Important to note that Hynox does not list UL 2849 or UL 2271 certification on their website, product, or packaging. UL 2849 certifies the complete electrical system: battery, charger, controller, motor. UL 2271 covers the pack alone. Here is the official company statement:

“Hynox has submitted official samples to UL laboratories, and safety testing is currently actively underway. Our active UL file numbers are E556188 (QGNS for UL 2849 whole-bike certification) and MH68558 (BBCA2 for UL 2271 battery certification).



We expect the UL 2271 battery testing to complete by mid-September, and the UL 2849 whole-bike testing by mid-October. Per UL policy, these file numbers will become publicly searchable on the official UL database once testing is fully complete.”



Score 7/10

Brakes & Safety: Can you stop a speeding bullet?

The LOGAN dual-piston hydraulic discs squeeze 180mm rotors at both ends, which is correct sizing for a 78-pound bike doing 20-plus mph. I have experienced zero brake fade so far in my usage through extensive brake testing, and even on steep downhill descents, I did not smell brake rotor or experience any wobbling.

The integrated headlight beat my expectations. The headlight is a 130-lux unit with a high and low beam, and the taillight includes a brake-light function and turn signals. Turn signals on a folding bike at this price are a legitimately nice surprise, and the high beams worked great in my remote country neighborhood where there are no street lights.

My Trooper X test bike came with both Class 2 and Class 3 stickers, and the bike throttle was set at 20 mph out of the box. With the phone app included, you can change that to 28 mph, which makes the bike Class 3. I noticed other reviews and some buyers reported their bikes set to 28 mph out of the box, but mine did not come that way. I am presuming the company listened and adjusted to feedback they received.

Score 8/10

Folding & Portability: The main reason you’re buying this bike

To fold the bike, drop the seat post, release the frame hinge, fold the pedals, and drop the handlebar stem. Folded, the Trooper X measures 41 x 22 x 29 inches. That’s compact enough for a mid-size SUV cargo area like my Honda CRV, an RV bay, or a garage corner. It is not compact enough to carry upstairs for those wondering. At 78 pounds, it’s 6 pounds heavier than the Sinch 2.5 and 7 pounds heavier than the Portola 02.

There could be a pinch hazard with the controller cable during the fold, so check your routing every time you fold the bike. The battery also comes out at 8.76 pounds, and pulling the pack before you lift the bike makes a difference. I do it every time when transporting bikes.

If you want an easy foldable bike for regular use, this isn’t it. I’d look at a 40-pound single-suspension foldable bike instead. If you want a foldable bike that lives in a vehicle and comes out at a trailhead or a campsite, the Trooper X’s is well-engineered, and the dual suspension survives the trip intact.



Score 9/10

Display, App & Connectivity: Bright screen, cryptic menus

The 4-inch full-color display is one of the better ones I have seen at this price. It’s bright enough to read in direct sunlight, the angle is adjustable so you can avoid glare, and the layout puts speed, assist level, and battery front and center. Bluetooth is built in, and the bike supports over-the-air firmware updates, which is more advanced than most of its competition.

I had zero issues downloading the Hynox app and pairing with the Trooper X. I usually do not go too deep into the menu systems, but I did see that the company likes to use codes like P00 and P0 to adjust settings like speed limit, wheel size, etc. This didn’t come across as very intuitive for me.

While on my bike ride around the area by home and in the country, the battery range forecast would change a lot depending on the grade of the road, how much I would use the pedal assist, etc. This is perfectly normal and highlights one of my frustrations with eBikes in general. I personally change my pedal assist a lot while going up and down hills, so trying to time my range and battery limit can always be difficult.

Score 8/10

Assembly & Maintenance: Give me a real manual

This is my biggest frustration with the Trooper X, and it has nothing to do with how it rides. The box gives you a bike that’s largely pre-assembled. Unfold it, attach the pedals, mount and align the handlebars, seat the front wheel, install the seat post and saddle, charge the battery. Call it 30 to 45 minutes if you’ve done it before, an hour if you’re new to this. My biggest pet peeve with some of these eBike manufacturers is that they go cheap with the instructions, or lack thereof. Hynox had a quick assembly guide, which was difficult for me to figure out, and instead wants you to scan a barcode so you can read a more comprehensive guide and video on their website.

The included toolkit is similarly thin. Enough to finish assembly, nowhere near enough to maintain the bike long term. I do like the bag it comes in, which is a small courtesy most brands skip. You should budget for a proper multi-tool and, more importantly, a torque wrench. I had to tighten several screws on the bike before use and was surprised that they were not tight from the factory. I also had to use a personal zip tie to tie the rear hydraulic brake line out of the way of the rear wheel, which would have rubbed it.



Score 6/10

Durability & Warranty: Two years, and mostly on your own

Hynox covers the Trooper X with a two-year warranty and offers a 30-day trial with a price-match guarantee, plus free shipping to the lower 48 states and what the company describes as “lifetime technical support”. The two-year warranty matches Aventon’ s coverage on the Sinch 2.5, for example, and doubles the one year Lectric provides on the XP4. For a brand without the name recognition of either, I found this to be very impressive.

Physically, the bike feels built to last long term. The welds are clean, the finish is holding up so far, and nothing on my unit has developed loose play. My seat post was difficult to get in originally, and I don’t like the cheap flap that covers the charging port on the side of the frame. Aventon has the cheap flaps on a number of their bikes too, and it’s clearly something manufacturers need to work on. Neither is structural, but a loose charge-port cover on a bike ride in the rain is exactly what I do not want to worry about.



Score 8/10

How I tested the Hynox Trooper X

I rode the Hynox Trooper X as my primary bike for about 30 days and 72 total miles across city streets with stop-and-go traffic, sustained paved climbs, and unpaved gravel dirt paths. Rider weight was 216lbs temperatures ranged from 62 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit (tested in the Oregon summer). I documented assembly from the box and logged 3 full charge cycles.

Comparison and Alternatives: What else can you get for $1400

Ride1Up Portola 02 from $895; $995 for the 720Wh version. Add an integrated rack, and you’re at about $1,095. For that, you get 750W and 90Nm torque, with range supposedly around 50 miles. You will have to give up the rear suspension since the Portola is a 100mm coil fork and nothing else. But if all you plan to ride is on pavement, buy the Portola and save $400.

Aventon Sinch 2.5 for $1,799: You pay roughly $400 more for a lesser motor: 500W, 60Nm, and a smaller 636Wh battery. But you get a real dealer network for service, and Aventon’ s app and displays are more user-friendly in my opinion. Measured range is around 56 miles at PAS 1 and 38 at PAS 5, which is better than the Trooper X at high assist despite the smaller pack. Buy this if you want support and polish but do not care about speed.

Lectric XP4 750 for $1299: This is probably the most direct rival and comes in about $100 less. You get 750W with 1,310W peak, 85Nm, and the largest battery in the group at 840Wh. Lectric is a pretty well-known brand, so finding parts and service should be easy. You only get a one-year warranty vs. the Hynox’s two-year, a basic 50mm coil fork, and no rear suspension at all.



The Hynox Trooper X offers a lot over these three with a full suspension air shock and 100Nm of torque for this price.

Should you buy?

The Hynox Trooper X is a mixed bag for me on a couple of levels. You get a lot for your money – the paintjob is gorgeous, it has more power than you could ever need, which is great for riding up hills or on dirt, I love the phone app tie-in for tweaking and stats, and the folding feature helps it stand out from the crowd.

What holds it back from being stellar is a crazy throttle response, which means this bike is not for the faint of heart. The out-of-the-box assembly could be easier (an assembly manual that’s more of a QR code than a printed manual), and what is put together from the factory needs to have higher quality control (make sure to tighten those nuts and bolts). The UL 2849 system listing doesn’t bother me so much, and I know the company is working on it. Build quality speaks for itself.

Here is why this bike and brand are a recommendation from me: They have been super responsive to buyers online, acknowledged issues, and actively work on fixes. They have fixed and improved several issues and features in the time since this bike hit the market and by the time I finally received one for review. That matters a lot. A brand that is not in tune with their buyers is not a brand I would want to spend money with. You must take the risk of not having a local service network available (but there are plenty of mobile eBike repair companies out there). For me, I think the Hynox Trooper X could be the best value for an eBike with this hardware spec on the market and worth a serious look.

FAQs

Is the Hynox Trooper X’s 65-mile range claim accurate?



Not at usable assist levels. I measured 45 miles at PAS 1 and 32 miles at PAS 5. Plan around 35 to 50 miles depending on how much help you want, and less if you rely heavily on the throttle.

What class is it, and where can I legally ride it?



Hynox sells it as Class 1/2/3 selectable, defaulting to 20 mph and unlocking to 28 mph. Set the clas/speed limit in the app before your first ride. As a Class 3, it’s barred from many multi-use paths and most singletrack, so check your state and local rules.

Can it actually climb hills?



Yes, better than anything else at this price. The 100Nm torque figure is the reason why it outperforms other bikes in its price range and higher.

How hard is it to service, and who fixes it?



Hynox sells primarily direct, and its dealer locator turned up nothing near us, so warranty work realistically means shipping the bike or paying a local shop. The Shimano Altus drivetrain and hydraulic brakes are standard parts any bike shop can service, but some shops decline direct-to-consumer eBikes, so call ahead. Expect a potential derailleur adjustment after break-in.