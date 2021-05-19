eReader Reviews

Amazon has a new Kindle, and it costs just $90. You get 4GB of internal storage to store all your books. There’s also Bluetooth in case you want to use Audible to listen instead of read, and the 6-inch screen is perfect for travel.
As smartphone screens grow, the market for ebook readers is dwindling. So it comes as a surprise that the new Kobo Forma comes in at $280. Is the Forma worth its premium price tag? We gave it a spin to find out.
Compared to Amazon's wildly-popular Kindle Paperwhite, the new Kobo Clara HD is a worthy competitor. It offers many of the same features found on the aging Paperwhite, and its crisp E Ink screen makes it our favorite budget ebook reader at the moment.
Sony's Digital Paper is meant for those in the legal or professional fields, and anyone pursuing a higher education. While the device is easy and comfortable to use, its limited capabilities still come at an extremely high cost.
There’s nothing quite like reading on a massive, crisp E Ink screen. Our Boox Max 2 and Boox Note Pro ebook reader review explains why you should pay attention to these two new tablets from an established industry name.