eReader Reviews

Best eReaders

The best e-book readers for 2021

By Julian Chokkattu, Paula Beaton
Kindle Oasis (2019) Review

Kindle Oasis (2019) review

By Julian Chokkattu
Kindle Oasis (2019) Review
kobo libra h20 review kobolibrah20

Kobo Libra H20 review: Premium without the price

Mobile
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition review: Great for little bookworms

Mobile
kindle paperwhite 2018 review amazonpaperwhite prdthmb

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review

Mobile
Latest eReader Reviews

Amazon Kindle review (2019)

Amazon has a new Kindle, and it costs just $90. You get 4GB of internal storage to store all your books. There’s also Bluetooth in case you want to use Audible to listen instead of read, and the 6-inch screen is perfect for travel.
By Julian Chokkattu
amazon kindle review 2019 feat

Kobo Forma review

As smartphone screens grow, the market for ebook readers is dwindling. So it comes as a surprise that the new Kobo Forma comes in at $280. Is the Forma worth its premium price tag? We gave it a spin to find out.
By Steven Winkelman
Kobo Forma review

Kobo Clara HD review

Compared to Amazon's wildly-popular Kindle Paperwhite, the new Kobo Clara HD is a worthy competitor. It offers many of the same features found on the aging Paperwhite, and its crisp E Ink screen makes it our favorite budget ebook reader at the moment.
By Steven Winkelman
Kobo Clara HD review

Sony Digital Paper review

Sony's Digital Paper is meant for those in the legal or professional fields, and anyone pursuing a higher education. While the device is easy and comfortable to use, its limited capabilities still come at an extremely high cost.
By Brenda Stolyar
Sony Digital Paper review

Boox Max 2 and Boox Note Pro hands-on review

There’s nothing quite like reading on a massive, crisp E Ink screen. Our Boox Max 2 and Boox Note Pro ebook reader review explains why you should pay attention to these two new tablets from an established industry name.
By Andy Boxall
Boox Max 2 Review

Kindle Oasis (2017) review

In our all-new Kindle Oasis Review, we find out if the slim and feature-packed device is worth the high price.
By Brenda Stolyar
amazin kindle oasis review (2017) case open

Kobo Aura H2O Edition 2 review

Kobo has refreshed its 2014 Aura H2O with a newer model of the same name. While there are hardly any improvements, it’s still a great ebook reader -- and it’s waterproof.
By Kyle Wiggers
kobo aura h2o edition 2 review auro

Kobo Aura One review

Kobo’s Aura One is the best ebook reader you can buy. It’s waterproof and boasts a brand-new big screen.
By Malarie Gokey
Kobo Aura One

Kindle Oasis review (2016)

Amazon’s Kindle Oasis is the slimmest, lightest, and most radical ebook reader we’ve ever used. Is it worth the $290 price tag? Read our review to find out.
By Malarie Gokey
Amazon Kindle Oasis

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2015 review

Amazon’s 2015 Paperwhite has double the pixels of its predecessor and almost no lag. It’s one of the best ebook readers you’ll find, so long as you’re wedded to Amazon’s library.
By Malarie Gokey
amazon kindle paperwhite 2015 review 0037
More eReader Reviews

Amazon Kindle Voyage review

Amazon Kindle Voyage

Kobo Aura H20 review

Kobo Aura H20

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2013) review

Kindle Paper White front store

Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight review

NOOK Glow front sleep

Kobo Aura HD Review

Kobo Glo Review

kobo glo e reader featured image

Kobo Mini Review

Kobo Mini review

Sony Reader PRS-T2 Review

Sony Reader PRST 2 ereader review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Review

kindle paperwhite review

Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet Review

Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet review

Barnes & Noble Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight Review

Amazon Kindle Fire Review

amazon-kindle-fire-front-screen

Spring Design Alex Review

spring design alex review

Barnes & Noble Nook Review

barnes noble nook review

Amazon Kindle 2 Review

Sony PRS-700 Review

sony prs 700 review
12
Archive