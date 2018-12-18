Everything You Need to Know About the Real 5G

Share

From smart homes to IoT and autonomous cars, this is how 5G will impact our world

Super-fast phones. Self-driving cars. Smarter homes. Streaming movies, music, and games with zero lag. These are just a some of the technologies we can expect to see in our lives, beginning in 2019, and tying them all is a next-generation cellular network known as 5G. As with 4G and 3G before it, 5G will deliver faster speeds, but that’s just one part of the story. 5G will allow our devices and services — the Internet of Things, or IOT — to interconnect seamlessly. Things that seem complex to operate, like autonomous cars or drones, will become achievable.

And powering many of these 5G devices will be chipsets built by Qualcomm. The company is known for the chipsets that power many of today’s flagship smartphones, among other products, but Qualcomm is leading the charge in building our 5G future. We are only scratching the surface of what this new technology can deliver, but Qualcomm will be shaping it.