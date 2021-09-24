  1. Features

The Last Friend is a tower defense game about dogs with turrets

By

These bad dudes wanted to hurt my dogs. What other motivation could I possibly need to beat the snot out of them? Fortunately, I was armed with some slick punching combinations, and had a wall of turrets … manned by chihuahuas. 

The Last Friend, by El Salvador-based developer Stonebot Studios, is hilariously odd, with a premise anyone can get behind. I went hands-on with it at PAX West 2021, and found a game that was a little bit tower defense, a little bit beat-’em-up, and a whole lot of fun.

Dogs in danger

A bunch of turrets fire at enemies in The Last Friend.

You are Alpha, a dog-loving tough guy in a postapocalyptic wasteland. You rescue a chihuahua from some dognapping mutants, and embark on a quest to figure out why the rest of the world’s dogs are missing.  

With that simple setup in mind, I started my demo. Levels in The Last Friend are a mix of tower defense games, like Plants Vs. Zombies, and beat-’em-ups, ala River City Ransom. The art style was aptly described to me as “Hanna-Barbera meets Mad Max,” as cartoonish figures with mohawks and leather speedos attempt to break through your defenses and destroy your rescue truck. Enemies spawn in waves, and you can place dog-powered defenses in a grid or beat enemies up with your bare hands.  

The first level begins with a small trickle of enemies. T. Juan, the dog I rescued, could be placed anywhere in the grid, manning a constantly firing turret. It’s not really T. Juan in the turret, they tell me. It’s a digital representation. That’s why I can make more than one, and why I shouldn’t feel bad if it gets destroyed. Placing a turret costs scrap, which is dropped by enemies. 

Alpha’s fists and army of cyber T. Juans made short work of the enemies. Once the last wave was clear, I opened a cage, freeing a trapped dog. Each dog you rescue joins Alpha on his journey and unlocks a new ability or defense. Over the course of the demo, I unlocked dogs that drilled for scrap, formed durable barriers, squirted water at enemies (useful for slowing down foes and putting out fires), and allowed Alpha to heal defenses around him.

Grow your pack

A canyon-themed level in The Last Friend.

At the completion of a level, you are given a star rating based on your performance. Earning more stars awards you more dog treats, the upgrade currency in The Last Friend 

After a few levels (separated in a Super Mario World-like overworld), I made camp, where I could chat with and pet my doggo friends and purchase upgrades using my dog treats. It’s a nice break in the action, and the strategy of deciding which upgrades to invest in is fun.  

As I neared the end of the first overworld, the levels became increasingly difficult. Large enemies with massive health forced me to dodge and fight cautiously. Molotov cocktail-throwing bad guys temporarily set parts of the map ablaze. It was a nice ramp-up in intensity, and made smart doggy deployment a necessity.

A boss fight versus some sort of lizard man in The Last Friend.

In my short time with The Last Friend, I found a funny and charming game. If it can successfully marry its endearing style with the hybrid beat-’em-up/tower defense formula, this could be a doggone good time when it releases September 30 for Steam and Nintendo Switch. 

Editors' Recommendations

The best GameCube games of all time

Samus in Metroid Prime.

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2021

Mario and Bowser in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

The best games: 31 games you need to try

red-dead-redemption-2

The best single-player games

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The new Wyze Cam Pan v2 lets you set up a custom patrol route

Wyze Cam Pan v2

Nintendo Direct September 2021: How to watch and what to expect today

nintendo direct september how to watch metroid dread screenshot

Amazon will hold its annual fall event September 28

Echo Dot

Apple iPadOS 15: Everything you need to know

new ipad pricing starts at 299 apple pencil 2021 copy

Apple iOS 15: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

Surface Book 4: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s missing 2-in-1

Surface Book 3 sitting on the floor with screen open.

Everything we want to see at Amazon’s September 2021 event

Amazon Echo sitting on a sidetable.

What’s new on Hulu in October and what’s leaving soon

Michael Keaton in a scene from the Dopesick limited series.