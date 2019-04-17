Digital Trends
Features

Exclusive: The Surface Hub 2S will revolutionize work. Here’s how it was made

Jeremy Kaplan
By

Building 33 on Microsoft’s campus in Redmond, Washington, houses a conference room unlike any you’ve ever seen. It includes an enormous glowing sphere, a buckyball for a boardroom. A 360-video camera mushrooms from dead center of that pod, a ring of stools surrounding it, and Surface Hubs line the walls. Stepping inside the pod is like entering another realm. Welcome to the Productivity Zone.

The sphere in Building 33 is the future, and like any good sci-fi flick, it looks nothing like today’s world. Microsoft’s Anton Andrews, head of Envisioning for Modern Work and Life, makes the reason for the revolution clear. “We thought we could do a better job. We have to do a better job,” he told Digital Trends.

the making of microsoft surface hub 2 eggroom feat
Microsoft’s Envisioning Center holds a conference room unlike any you’ve ever seen. Currently it uses the original Surface Hub — but it will soon be upgraded to the new Hub 2. Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Surface Hub is key to that vision, bringing immersive video conferencing, a space for whiteboarding, a place to share documents, and more. The first-gen Hub was popular with the business crowd, but it had a few crucial failings. Notably, it couldn’t be moved. So, Microsoft went back to the drawing board and reinvented the Hub, and along the way rethought what the office looks like.

That’s right. The company that defined your office through Microsoft Office is trying to redefine the actual office, this time through the Surface Hub 2. The goal is ambitious and clear. Reinvent teamwork, then future-proof it.

“One thing that we think is still an unsolved problem is collaboration,” Andrews said. “How can we help bring people together — to be together and work together in much richer ways?”

Round peg vs. square hole: Designing the Hub 2

The trip to the future starts in Building 87, one of dozens of buildings on Microsoft’s campus. About 40,000 people work for the technology giant in and around the Puget Sound in Washington. About 250 work here, and they build the gear.

“All products are kind of born here,” explained John Haley, senior prototyping manager for Microsoft Devices. He works in the Advanced Prototyping Center, which lives right across the hall from the industrial design space, the nerve center of the design team. There, a team of industrial designers, user interface experts, and hardware engineers build Microsoft’s future tech. Everything Xbox, HoloLens, and Surface is created here.

1 of 8
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 microsofthub2 insidelook 3
“Since the beginning, we like to talk about hardware as a stage for software," explains Ralf Groene, chief vice president of design, Microsoft Devices.
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 microsofthub2 insidelook 10
A distinctive rear bump-out on the the Hub 2S contains a unique rotating mechanism that will let you rotate the screen from landscape to portrait mode.
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 microsofthub2 insidelook 8
The bump-out contains a rotation feature that can be unlocked by upgrading to the Hub 2X.
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 microsofthub2 insidelook 13
The hardware exists, but Microsoft says the software isn’t ready yet, and it doesn’t want users to have a subpar experience.
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 microsofthub2 insidelook
Packing components traditionally designed for rectangular boxes into a round shape was a unique challenge for the design team.
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 microsofthub2 insidelook 12
A compute module contains the entire guts of the computer – CPU, RAM, and so on. Replacement cartridges unlock the rotation feature.
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 microsofthub2 insidelook 4
Due to the round shape of the Hub 2S bump-out, many standard components became custom parts.
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 microsofthub2 insidelook 6
Bezels on the Hub 2S go through a double anodization process: First to give the platinum finish, then to achieve the black finish visible from the front.

The center houses around a dozen industrial-scale 3D printers, and dozens upon dozens of CNC printers, all used to prototype Surface devices – including the Surface Hub 2S and its follow-up, the Surface Hub 2X.  “We print on average about 400 individual pieces and parts a day,” Haley told Digital Trends. “This is about iteration. This is about having an idea in the morning and trying to prove it out as absolutely fast as you can and getting a physical object in your hand as quickly as possible.”

The Hub 2 is different from 2015’s Hub. Instead of mounting on a wall, it sits at eye level on an easel designed by Steelcase. Unplug the screen, and you can wheel it to any corner of your office, meaning collaboration is no longer relegated to your conference room.

Designing such an enormous device was no simple task. Haley had to purchase larger CNC machines because The Hub’s parts couldn’t be produced on the same machines used to prototype the Surface Pro 6 (or the anticipated sequel, the Surface Pro 7).

“We took our obsession for detail that we apply to all of our smaller devices and applied it to a large device – which is actually not trivial at all,” said Kaeling Gurr, a senior designer with Microsoft Devices and project lead on the Surface Hub 2S. “Things like steps and gaps and parting breaks magnify with the size of the device. So, there was actually a lot of hardware and engineering innovation that went into each of these parts to bring it together seamlessly,” she told us.

That obsession for detail can be seen in parts big and small, if you look closely. Take the bezels, which are just 15 millimeters wide. They’re made from precision-machined aluminum, and they go through a double anodization process – first to give the platinum finish you see on many Surface products, then a second time to achieve the black finish visible from the front.

“It makes the bezels recede a little more. You’re not getting a silver bezel all the way around. It allows your content to come forward,” Gurr said.

Exploded diagram: A close look at the Surface Hub 2S

The screen on the Surface Hub 2S is a 50-inch, 4K Pixelsense display that supports multitouch from by multiple users. It has a matte finish, giving it a paper-like quality. Microsoft says it spent over a year working on the anti-glare technology with the glass manufacturer, across more than 100 sample screens, carefully balancing the material on the tip of the pen and the surface of the screen. Do it wrong and a pen tip will skip or skid across the surface. Do it right and you don’t even notice that you’re writing on glass.

“We’d get a box of glass that had incrementally different etching treatments, and we would sit with a pen and draw on each one and feel what that pen-feel was like,” Gurr said. “And then evaluating the anti-glare properties itself to dial in both the touch and feel experience against the clarity of the screen and its ability to block light.”

the making of microsoft surface hub 2 microsofthub2 insidelook 9
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Tech within the display impacts the quality of the screen as well, she noted. Traditionally, displays have edge lighting that creates a little bit of vignetting at the edges. “The Hub 2 has over a hundred points of individual light in the TV itself, which gives you a really nice, even lighting and color across the entire display,” Gurr said. All that tech is one reason the Hub 2S starts at about $9,000, a reasonable price for a high-tech conference room, but not something you’d put in your study at home.

In many ways, the back of the Hub 2 is as interesting as the front. For one thing, there’s the color and quality of that back panel itself. Most large screen TVs have black rear panels, a color that disguises the imperfections that come with the injection molding process that is used to make large displays. Designers call those little glitches “flow marks,” and they come from the impact of the tool heads on the material. Gurr and her team found themselves constantly shuttling back and forth to the manufacturer to remove all those marks. The net result is a rear panel as beautiful as the front.

Hub 2S vs. Hub 2X: Portrait mode and the power of software

The Hub 2S has a distinctive rear bump-out that fills the back panel. It contains a unique rotating mechanism that will let you rotate the screen from landscape to portrait mode. Well, eventually. That’s the hallmark feature of a future version of the Hub called the Surface Hub 2X.

“It’s actually a really easy upgrade to 2X. Every 2S carries the ability to become a 2X in the future,” Gurr said, thanks to a compute module slotted in at the bottom of the disk. It contains the entire guts of the computer – CPU, RAM, and so on. Replacement cartridges unlock the rotation feature.

Upgrading to unlock a feature that already exists is surprising, and annoying. The device has the feature. Why doesn’t it just work from the start? Microsoft says the software isn’t ready yet, and it doesn’t want owners and users to have a subpar experience.

Microsoft’s core competency lies in software, but increasingly it’s been focused on the cloud and A.I. Simply adding a design team – even the best design team in the business – wouldn’t work without close connections between these two fields. And Microsoft Teams is at the heart of this vision. Teams is a platform for collaboration, an idea that joins concepts like chat, whiteboarding, and videoconferencing, just as Office joins programs like Word and Excel. But the programs in the Office suite need only keyboard, mouse, and computer to work.

“It’s a dance,” Ralf Groene, chief vice president of design, Microsoft Devices, told Digital Trends. “Since the beginning, we like to talk about hardware as a stage for software. So instead of putting the hardware in the foreground, we try to recede the hardware in the background, so the software can perform.”

Crispy fricatives: Testing the Hub in the quietest place on Earth

There’s a roomful of ears in Building 87.

Anyone who’s used the Surface line of products knows that Microsoft sweats the details. That attitude pervades all aspects of the company’s products too – even sound.

“We obsess over sounds,” explains Hundraj Gopal, principal human factors engineer, Microsoft Devices. Gopal’s a speech and hearing scientist, and as passionate about sound as Gordon Ramsay is about spice. He’s the reason Microsoft invested over $1.5 million in an anechoic chamber, a specially constructed room lined top-to-bottom with spikey foam. It’s essentially a sonic fortresses of solitude, allowing for near-perfect isolation and almost total silence, that’s meant to test loudspeakers and other audio gear. Samsung’s got one in California; most audio companies have them too. Microsoft’s is quieter.

the making of microsoft surface hub 2 listening display 1
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends

“We have the Guinness World Record for being the quietest place on the planet,” he told us. The chamber enables the engineers to perfect the sound of key clicks, find the optimal pitch for whirring fans, and ensure that during videoconferencing, the fricatives are as crispy as the sibilants are soothing.

Microsoft is that passionate about collaboration. Distracting pops and hisses can take you out of the flow, Gopal argues. It’s especially important when you consider the breadth of how humans communicate. Some languages rely on clicks and popping sounds and have nuanced versions of each.

Microsoft has a sonic fortress of solitude.

John Morris, senior human factors engineer at Microsoft, has a similar obsession with the finer points of human interaction. He’s in charge of the room of ears, likely a holdover from Surface Headphone testing. The utility of the other tools at his disposal are less obvious but make sense when he explains them.

For example, there’s an EEG, a hat made of electrodes that measures brain activity. Morris uses it to measure the brain activity of people using Surface devices. For the Hub 2S, Morris used an EEG on a variety of test subjects to ensure that the angle of the Hub 2 on the easel was exactly right. Too steep and it became hard to write on; too flat and it’s a table, not a whiteboard.

Is this the Surface Hub 3? Inside the Applied Sciences Group

Down one dark hallway of Building 87, where you’d least expect to find it, is a cluttered room with the oscilloscopes and gear of a mad scientist. This is where Senior Research Manager Tim Large runs the Applied Sciences Group. And it just might hold the key to the future of the Hub – and the office you walk into every morning.

“Our job is to look maybe 2 or 3 years down the line at new technology that we might incorporate into our products,” Large told Digital Trends. In one corner of the lab, a semitransparent display sits over an array of cameras, which can track the eyes and movement of a person to better focus the camera directly on them, wherever in a room they may move. A second, more esoteric demo aims to blur the boundaries between the workspace and the physical space.

“This display actually locks onto your face and it gives you a different image for your left and right eye, and it renders those images for your head position. You should get the impression that you’re looking into a remote space through a window,” Large says. While we look on, someone on the other side of the window brings up a 3D object, and we contemplate it together – a virtual widget, added to a videoconference. The effect is a tad dizzying, a little disconcerting, and nothing like any collaborative experience we’ve ever tried.

That’s the point. Microsoft wants to rethink everything about the workplace, from the software we use to the space we inhabit. And from what we’ve seen, Microsoft’s serious about change – not just for you, but internally, too. The focus on collaboration? It’s not just talk but translated to action in the form of meaningful internal reorganization.

“We were Harry Potter, under the stairs before,” Large jokes. Now, Large has a wonderful space and an armory of tools at his disposal. Let’s see what magic he conjures next.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger: Everything you need to know
Up Next

Exclusive: Panos Panay has a trick up his sleeve
How Data is Transforming F1 Racing | Mercedes-AMG F1
Cars

From cars to computers: How data is transforming F1 racing

After a single weekend of racing, a Formula 1 pit crew typically pulls around 2TB of data from the car. Everything, from tire pressure to the temperature of the track, is recorded and analyzed in the name of boosting performance -- and not…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
apple ipad mini 5 news
Mobile

Apple’s new iPads are hardly new at all. Don’t waste your money

It has taken Apple four years to get around to updating the iPad Mini line, but the new iPad Mini is virtually identical to its predecessor. It’s joined by a confusing iPad Air with no obvious target audience. Is Apple just trying to sell…
Posted By Simon Hill
backlog dark souls remastered 3140
Gaming

Seven years later, ‘Dark Souls’ is still a gloriously punishing masterpiece

Despite my experience and love of From Software’s Dark Souls III and Bloodborne, I never played the original Dark Souls. The new remastered version gave me a chance to remedy that, and it was glorious.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
historic women in photography inspiringwomenphotographers 1 5
Photography

From street to surreal, meet 14 often overlooked women who shaped photography

Photography's long history is often dominated by men -- but women played a large role in shaping what photography is today. Meet 14 historic women in photography, from the first female war photojournalists to the first woman to pick up a…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
women scientists of the manhattan project part 1
Emerging Tech

Hidden figures of the Manhattan Project: Meet the women behind the A-bomb (Part 1)

Participants of the Manhattan Project went on to win an impressive amount of Nobel Prizes, but the women scientists who worked along with them are often overlooked. They too had Ph.D.s in physics and chemistry but had few opportunities than…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
is ipad ready for photoshop dsc 2756
Photography

Photoshop is headed to the iPad Pro, but is a tablet enough for photographers?

Adobe is bringing Photoshop to the iPad -- but are tablets ready to tackle the more complex photo edits? While Photoshop isn't yet available for the iPad, we added an iPad Pro to our photography workflow to see how the tablet holds up.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Women Scientists of the Manhattan Project
Emerging Tech

In the race for an atomic bomb, women scientists couldn't afford to be ignored

Participants of the Manhattan Project went on to win an impressive amount of Nobel Prizes, but the women scientists who worked along with them are often overlooked. They too had Ph.D.s in physics and chemistry but had few opportunities than…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
nonny de la pea wants vr to be accessible everyone emblematicgroup fb 1
Emerging Tech

Nonny de la Peña wants to put virtual reality within Reach

Telling a story in VR can sometimes pack a punch regular films can’t. As a pioneer in immersive journalism, Nonny de la Peña wants to open that experience to everyone with her Reach platform.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
verizons 5g network is live heres what its like to use verizon moto5g feature 8
Mobile

Verizon just flipped 5G live in Chicago, but finding it is like panning for gold

Verizon activated its first 5G network in the U.S. on April 3, a week ahead of schedule, and we flew to Chicago to see what it’s like. There’s a high cost of entry, so is it worth it -- at least in 2019?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
cat dna test feat
Emerging Tech

I tested my cat’s DNA, but the results only led to more mysteries

There are a couple of services that will test your cat’s DNA, including Basepaws and Optimal Selection. One doesn’t give any health information, while the other is marketed toward breeders.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
ai driven medicine nvidia gtc 2019 7700
Computing

As A.I. takes over the grunt work, doctors can get back to healing

The key to A.I.-based medical research is patients owning their own data. Rather than storing patient records in the cloud, researchers want patients to house their own data on their phones. This data could then be shared and pooled to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
matrix remake report the movie feat
Emerging Tech

Are we living in a simulation? This MIT scientist says it’s more likely than not

The simulation hypothesis, which was famously probed in the 1999 film The Matrix, is the subject of a new book by Rizwan Virk, a computer scientist and video game developer who leads Play Labs at MIT. In his book, Virk endeavors to unpack…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Gaming

From PUBG to Apex Legends, this is how battle royale happened

Battle royale games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds’ and Fortnite have become the biggest trend in video games. The genre is also pushing the envelope in Twitch streaming and eSports.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
somnox sleep robot pillow sleeping
Emerging Tech

You can now buy the $600 Somnox robot that promises to help you sleep better

Would you sleep with a robot, if it promised to cure insomnia, and leave you better rested? That’s the idea behind the Somnox sleep robot, and we leapt into bed with it for a single night to find out if it worked.
Posted By Andy Boxall