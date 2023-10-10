 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

1,000s of board game prices slashed for Prime Day — from $1

Briley Kenney
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Board games are the great equalizer when it comes to entertainment since at least everybody has played some version of Monopoly at one point in time, priming them for pretty much any other board game. Even better, they’re a great option to get away from electronics and screens, especially for children, and if the electricity is ever cut, you still have something to occupy your time. With so much going for them, there’s no surprise that there are thousands of board games to pick, from the simple to the incredibly complex, and in almost any theme you can think of. For example, even Monopoly has themes from Game of Thrones to anything else you can think of.

Of course, not all board games are cheap, and if you’re buying one, you’ll likely want to buy several. Luckily, there’s a massive sales event on thousands of board games going on right now at Amazon, and you can pick up some great games for relatively cheap. While we’ve collected some of our favorite deals here, it’s well worth checking out the complete sale using the button below; we’re sure you’ll find something you’ll love.

Why you should shop Amazon’s board game deals

It’s not a stretch to say that this Amazon board games sale is massive. It absolutely is, and there’s something here discounted for everyone. If you like the greats like Monopoly, Battleship, or Clue, you’ll find it. There are even alternate versions of , for example. Or, for Middle Earth fans, there’s always .

Related

But diehard board game fans are going to want something new and unique. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of that available too. , , and are all here — and multiple versions of them, too. You might also be interested in games like , discounted by $11 down to $44 — normally $55.

One game in particular that caught our eye, although not necessarily because it’s popular, is Hasbro and Avalon Hill’s . It’s a timely discount with the Baldur’s Gate 3 release recently behind us. Normally $56, the board game version is just $41 right now — saving you about $15. It’s a narrative board game with endless replayability that also gets you away from your desktop or PS5, wherever you’re playing Baldur’s Gate these days.

Seriously, we could continue waxing poetic about all of the games included in this sale. , , , , they’re all here. Go take a look for yourself, especially if there’s a board game you’ve been wanting for a while but were waiting on a big sale like this to buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The best October Prime Day Alienware deals right now
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Gamers should take advantage of the discounts that are available right now from different retailers who are attempting to rival the Prime Day deals in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event next week. For example, Dell is offering amazing monitor deals, gaming PC deals, and gaming laptop deals on its Alienware brand, which is one of the most trusted names in the industry for premium devices. We've gathered our favorite bargains here to help you decide what to buy right here. But act fast: These deals could end at any time.
34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor -- $900, was $1,000
w

The Alienware AW3423DWF curved QD-OLED gaming monitor is our top choice among the best gaming monitors because of the excellent picture quality provided by Quantum Dot OLED technology. Your favorite games will look stunning on its 34-inch display, which offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1400 resolution, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate. The gaming monitor also comes with improved cable management to reduce clutter and 360-degree ventilation for better heat dissipation.

Read more
Don’t pay full price for a Nintendo Switch OLED — save $80
OLED Nintendo Switch

If you want to get the Nintendo Switch OLED for a cheaper price but you haven't had any luck finding Nintendo Switch deals, you may want to consider getting a refurbished version of the console. Back Market is offering the gaming device in Fair condition for as low as $270, for savings of $80 on its brand-new price of $350, though you can also get it in Good condition for $274 and in Excellent condition for $294. You'll have to choose quickly though, as there are limited stocks.

Why you should buy the refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED
You have a choice among three different conditions if you buy a refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED from Back Market. A console in Fair condition means there are visible signs of wear, Good condition means there are faint signs of wear, and Excellent condition means it looks like new. In any case, the refurbished device is guaranteed to be working perfectly, and for your peace of mind, Back Market offers free 30-day returns and a one-year warranty for a repair or replacement if you encounter a technical issue.

Read more
Dell G16 gaming laptop discounted from $1,250 to $800
Three different color variants of the Dell G16 gaming laptop on a table.

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is one of the gaming laptop deals we highlight because it frequently represents great value for money. That's certainly the case at the moment with Dell selling the laptop for $450 off the usual price, bringing it down to $800 from $1,250. If that sounds like a sweet deal to you, read on while we tell you more about what it offers for the price. It's easily one of the more appealing laptop deals out there.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is kitted out with pretty good hardware for the price. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which means you'll be able to play many of the latest games without any bother.

Read more