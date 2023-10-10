1,000s of board game prices slashed for Prime Day — from $1

Board games are the great equalizer when it comes to entertainment since at least everybody has played some version of Monopoly at one point in time, priming them for pretty much any other board game. Even better, they’re a great option to get away from electronics and screens, especially for children, and if the electricity is ever cut, you still have something to occupy your time. With so much going for them, there’s no surprise that there are thousands of board games to pick, from the simple to the incredibly complex, and in almost any theme you can think of. For example, even Monopoly has themes from Game of Thrones to anything else you can think of.

Of course, not all board games are cheap, and if you’re buying one, you’ll likely want to buy several. Luckily, there’s a massive sales event on thousands of board games going on right now at Amazon, and you can pick up some great games for relatively cheap. While we’ve collected some of our favorite deals here, it’s well worth checking out the complete sale using the button below; we’re sure you’ll find something you’ll love.

Why you should shop Amazon’s board game deals

It’s not a stretch to say that this Amazon board games sale is massive. It absolutely is, and there’s something here discounted for everyone. If you like the greats like Monopoly, Battleship, or Clue, you’ll find it. There are even alternate versions of , for example. Or, for Middle Earth fans, there’s always .

But diehard board game fans are going to want something new and unique. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of that available too. , , and are all here — and multiple versions of them, too. You might also be interested in games like , discounted by $11 down to $44 — normally $55.

One game in particular that caught our eye, although not necessarily because it’s popular, is Hasbro and Avalon Hill’s . It’s a timely discount with the Baldur’s Gate 3 release recently behind us. Normally $56, the board game version is just $41 right now — saving you about $15. It’s a narrative board game with endless replayability that also gets you away from your desktop or PS5, wherever you’re playing Baldur’s Gate these days.

Seriously, we could continue waxing poetic about all of the games included in this sale. , , , , they’re all here. Go take a look for yourself, especially if there’s a board game you’ve been wanting for a while but were waiting on a big sale like this to buy.

