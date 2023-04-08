Best Buy is currently offering discounts on more than 150 Nintendo Switch games, making this your chance to take some risks and venture out of your comfort zone with some new titles you wouldn’t usually try, or cross off a game you’ve had on your list for a while, on the cheap. We’ve rounded up some of the best games we can’t get enough of, but feel free to check out the entire sale and browse through all of the titles on offer yourself.

Our favorite Nintendo Switch game deal

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch more than six years ago on March 2017, but to this day, it remains one of the most recommended titles for the hybrid console, and comfortably sits among the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. The open-world adventure lets you explore the Kingdom of Hyrule as Link like never before, as you search for materials that you can craft into weapons and items that will help you survive through a wide variety of enemies and challenges. Your goal is still to save Princess Zelda and the world, but 120 puzzle shrines, massive Divine Beasts, and large-scale freedom of exploration are just a few of the new additions to the long-running series.

Despite its age, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn’t always on sale, so you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer that applies a $19 discount on the game’s original price of $60. You’ll only have to pay $41 for one of the top games of this generation, but you need to hurry because there’s always high demand for a price cut on this classic. Buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild right now while it’s still cheaper than usual, and you may have enough time to complete it before the release of its sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, next month.

More Nintendo Switch game deals that we like

