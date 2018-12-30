Digital Trends
Gaming

2018’s most funded Kickstarter project is an Arthurian-themed board game

Georgina Torbet
By

When you think of Kickstarter, you might think primarily of electronics and gadgets, which are two of the most popular product types on the site. But this year’s biggest Kickstarter project is rather more old school: a board game.

The Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Kickstarter raised a massive $6.2 million from over 40,000 backers, and the final game should be delivered in August 2019. The concept is a complex adventure game clearly aimed at hardcore board gamers, with a 100,000 word book of story scripts and hundreds of markers, tokens, cards, and several different boards provided. The story has fifteen chapters, each of which can take up to four hours to complete, so there should be plenty of content to keep players happy.

The world of the game is based around a dark version of Arthurian legends, and the gameplay allows solo or co-operative play for one to four players. The makers describe the game as featuring “adventure, survival and exploration mechanics perfectly paired with character development and exciting combat and diplomatic systems.”

2018 kickstarter board game tintedgrailback 960x550 1
Box artwork for Tainted Grail: the Fall of Avalon Awaken Realms

The developers of Tainted Grail, Awaken Realms, have previously created other games like the Edge miniature universe, the Awakening project, the This War of Mine board game, and are currently delivering the first wave of a project called Nemesis. Their proven track record of delivered Kickstarter projects has likely contributed to backers being willing to plunk down serious money for the new game, which has funding levels starting from £15 ($19) for a digital copy of the game and running all the way up to £826 or more (around $1050) for six sets of the complete game and all of the stretch goals and extras.

The digital version of the game is planned to be available for PC on the Steam store, and an early access code for the digital version will be included with all orders of the physical game.

The biggest Kickstarter project of 2017 was the ZeTime smartwatch, which raised over $5 million on the platform. Unlike some Kickstarter projects, the ZeTime watch did get produced and distributed and it did work as advertised, although its reviews were rather lukewarm. Let’s hope that Tainted Grail is better received, and that the thousands of backers get a game that they love.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more
nerf rival overwatch blasters impressions reaper collection
Gaming

Nerf's 'Overwatch' Blasters won't get you Play of the Game, but they look cool

We got to try out the new Nerf Rival Overwatch blasters and were impressed with how close they resemble their in-game counterparts, but they aren't exactly the best bang for your buck.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

From Software has two new games in the works. Is ‘Bloodborne 2’ one of them?

From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki recently revealed that the studio has two unannounced games in the works. This could point to Bloodborne 2, which fans have been asking for since the first released in 2015.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Fortnite Battle Royale
Gaming

How loot box drama, Esports, and more defined gaming in 2018

2018 has been a wild year for video games, with several trends popping up over the course of the year. These are the biggest gaming trends of 2018, including DLC practices and the explosion of esports.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best fortnite skins and how to get them lynx
Gaming

Step up your game in 'Fortnite' with the best skins you can get

The coolest skins in Fortnite are some of the hardest to find and we know how difficult it can be. From the outfits players deem the best to how to get them -- everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Felicia Miranda, Cody Perez
steam creates new way browse games tags
Gaming

Steam’s top-selling games for 2018 include ‘Rocket League,’ ‘Civilization VI’

Steam Store is the de facto shopping location of choice for most PC gamers. Now Steam has released information on the best selling games of the year, sharing a list of the top 100 Steam games as measured by gross revenue.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One
Gaming

This year was quiet on the console front, but one company still managed to lose

The Nintendo Switch came into its second year on the market riding high. Sony released a dazzling set of exclusive games. Microsoft gobbled up game studios left and right. Who were the winners and losers of the console wars 2018?
Posted By Steven Petite
Astro A10 review
Gaming

Experience true immersion with these top-notch PS4 headsets

You don't have to stick with a shoddy headset because it came bundled with your console. These are the best headsets for the PlayStation 4, whether you're in the market for virtual surround sound or merely a comfortable build.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
How to uninstall Steam games
Gaming

Learn to uninstall a Steam game and clear some space on your PC

Looking to learn how to uninstall Steam games? You've come to the right place. In this guide, we walk you through the process step by step, whether you want Steam to do it for you, or handle the process manually.
Posted By Jon Martindale
fireworks fortnite season 7 week 4 challenges - Krampus
Gaming

Prepare to blow away the competition with this week's 'Fortnite' challenge guide

The season 7, week 4 challenges have arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. The biggest challenge this week looks to be the Fortnite fireworks challenge where players must launch fireworks at three different locations on the map. Here's how to…
Posted By Cody Perez
monster hunter world launches crossover event with assassins creed and assassin s
Gaming

‘Monster Hunter: World’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed’ collide in surprise crossover

Monster Hunter: World quietly added a crossover event with Assassin's Creed. Players will be able to take on the appearances of Bayek from Assassin's Creed: Origins and Ezio Auditore, last seen in Assassin's Creed: Revelations.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite vs blackout pubg which won battle royale 2018 best mac games
Gaming

Fortnite Guides

Tips and tricks, challenge guides, user guide, and more Fortnite: Battle Royale is a mode that’s constantly changing and evolving over time. With each new season comes new challenges, weapons, vehicles, and limited time modes. Battle…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol