3 free video games you should play this weekend (May 10-12)

By
A titan wielding a grenade launcher in Destiny 2..
Bungie

Whenever we recommend games at Digital Trends, we tend to go heavy on titles available on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. Rather than telling our readers to buy new games, we always try to find ones that might be on services they’re already paying for. Still, that doesn’t cover every player. There are plenty of more casual gaming fans who aren’t subscribed to any service that offers extra games. We don’t want to leave them out, do we?

If you’re in that category, or you’re simply strapped for cash, we’ve got some recommendations for some free games you can try this weekend. I don’t mean “free with a subscription” either. I’m talking about games that will cost you nothing to start, even if you decide you want to spend money on them later. From a mobile game I can’t get enough of to a a popular MMO that just made all of its DLC free, these are three free games you can dive into this weekend.

Destiny 2

Guardians stand together in Destiny 2: The Final Shape key art.
Bungie

There’s a good chance you already know about Destiny 2, Bungie’s long-running online shooter. The MMO has had its fair share of ups and downs through its life span, but this weekend might be the best moment to jump in if you’ve never tried it before. That’s because Bungie has made three of its expansions free to all players ahead of its next big update, June’s The Final Shape.

From now until June 3, players can experience Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen for free (you can also get Lightfall if you have a PS Plus subscription). The latter is especially worth playing, as it contains Destiny 2’s best story campaign. Players will also get access to all Year 6 seasonal content for free until June 3. Though the open access month won’t fully get you up to speed before The Final Shape‘s launch, it should give you a good idea of whether or not you want to pick up it up when it drops.

Slice & Dice

A player rolls dice in Slice & Dice.
Tann

About a month ago, a few friends introduced me to a neat little roguelike called Slice & Dice. The creative turn-based title has players rolling dice to determine their party members’ attacks and defensive strategies. It’s a bit like Slay the Spire in concept, as players need to balance attacks and shielding, but it replaces deckbuilding with Yahtzee-like dice rolls. It’s a strategic test of strength that will challenge both your luck and your ability to use your dice wisely.

If you want to play it on PC, you can buy it for $9 on Steam. There’s a free version of it available on mobile, though, which is the ideal way to play it. The dice-selecting gameplay feels built for a touchscreen, making combat more tactile. The run-based nature of it is also perfect for short bursts of free time. There’s a fair amount included in the free version, but you can pay to unlock the entire thing (which adds longer runs) if you’re digging it. I’ve been playing the free version for weeks now and it’s kept me plenty entertained.

Sky: Children of the Light

Characters fly together in Sky: Children of the Light.
thatgamecompany

I first played encountered Sky: Children of the Light, an unusual MMO from the studio behind Journey, when it launched on mobile devices in 2019. I was captivated it at the time. It was a relaxing flying game that included some neat social interactions for players. Since then, the game has come to platforms like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. You’d think that support for the title would be winding down, but that appears to be far from the case.

Just this April, Sky got a PC release. It’s currently on Steam in early access and developer Thatgamecompany has plenty more plans for it. In addition to sprucing up its UI for PC players, the developer says that it plans to expand the MMO’s social hub, introduce a new quest system, and hold more in-game events. That’s a lot more ambitious than the version I played in 2019, which simply had me flying through its biomes during its Journey-like gameplay. If you want to be part of what the studio is building up, you can grab it for free on Steam (and the other platforms it’s on) for free now.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
