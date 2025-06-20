3 new Game Pass games to play this weekend (June 20-22)

Today marks the first official day of summer, so what better way to beat the heat than with some cool new Game Pass games? The middle and end of the month tend to be a bit slower for new games, but this week has not just one, but two day one additions to sink your teeth into. What makes my job of picking the best ones even easier is the fact that I am spoiled for choice in terms of variety. I have a great new co-op shooter, a deliciously dark action roguelike, plus a throwback platformer that anyone can enjoy. Each one can dominate your weekend, so let’s skip right to the good stuff and talk about the three Game Pass games I know you will love playing this weekend.

FBC: Firebreak

Let’s begin with the big new multiplayer shooter on the block, FBC: Firebreak. This is a spinoff of the Control universe from Remedy and is set in The Oldest House. Instead of playing as a new Director, you and your friends are general workers sent in to deal with all the oddball paranormal events as best you can. It has some Left 4 Dead vibes in terms of requiring teamwork and moving through a map completing objectives, but has a lot more variety. You can choose between three specialties with their own utility in missions, plus a handful of weapons and a ton of ways to customize your look. It’s not incredibly deep, and you will be able to see all the missions within the weekend if you and your team are committed, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing in my opinion.

Recommended Videos

FBC: Firebreak is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

The first Lost in Random was a cult hit that took place on a game board and was based around rolling a dice and playing cards to move and attack. This ambitious sequel keeps the dark atmosphere and random elements, but makes the combat much more engaging. Now with roguelike elements, combat is done in real time and is fast, frenetic, and satisfying. The dice mechanic is reworked to keep every battle distinct across the four major biomes. There’s plenty to unlock and discover, just like the best roguelikes, but the distinct art style and soundtrack make this one worth getting lost in.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Last up, who doesn’t love a good revival? Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time packs a ton of meaning into its name. On one hand, it’s been decades since the last numbered entry in the legendary platforming franchise. On the other hand, time manipulation is a core component this time around. The core mechanics still revolve around running through obstacle course-like levels across multiple worlds, collecting fruit, masks, and crystals. There’s a ton to do here, and just because it looks family-friendly doesn’t mean this game is easy. With the new Quantum Masks that allow you to alter levels in various ways, plus five playable characters with their own movesets, the platforming challenge on display is some of the toughest you can find. But, with that challenge comes immense satisfaction when you overcome.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.