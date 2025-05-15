3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (May 16-19)

As with every game subscription service, some weeks are weaker while others are incredibly strong. We’re pleased to say that this week easily falls into the latter category. There’s one huge day one game that has been sitting at the top of our most anticipated upcoming Xbox games for months, but there are two other surprise additions to Game Pass that we’re equally excited to recommend. As always, we strive to offer a diverse selection of games across multiple genres, not just the best FPS games on Xbox. So, if you’re ready to get in some quality gaming time this weekend, these are the games we can’t stop playing.

Doom: The Dark Ages

Naturally, the headliner for this week has to be Doom: The Dark Ages. The latest Doom game, yet prequel to the 2016 reboot, pushes the dial even further with more weapons, demons, gore, and heavy metal action. Besides the medieval setting, this also marks a distinct change from the past two games, where there is no multiplayer component at all, and all efforts went into crafting the best single player campaign possible. While these games can be a little intimidating when you see how many enemies and projectiles are onscreen at once, a host of accessibility options allow you to tailor the experience to whatever is most comfortable for you. If you want to feel like an unstoppable force of nature ripping through demons like tissue, we can’t think of a better game to recommend.

Recommended Videos

Doom: The Dark Ages is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

We totally understand how intimidating any game or product with the Warhammer label can be, but all you need to know about Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is that it is Left 4 Dead but with giant rats instead of zombies. It is also much more melee-focused, though there are ranged options. You and a squad will go through missions, each playing as one of five characters and choosing between over a dozen different careers to alter your skills and abilities. It offers that same level of chaotic fun as you all try to work together, push forward, and deal with the more deadly special rat types that can incapacitate you if left alone. Since Doom is just single player this time around, this is the go-to game you should play with your friends over the weekend.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

If you have never heard of Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, we don’t blame you. This game just came out today, but don’t let it fall under the radar. This game is a magnificent artistic achievement in celebrating Latin American culture through a comedic lens. You will explore the world of Limbo in an adventure game format, helping the souls you encounter to reconcile and accept their personal issues in order to escape the repeated cycle of Limbo. beyond the typical adventure game mechanics, there are a some basic combat and stealth systems to spice things up, but this is meant to be a more relaxed and introspective game.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.