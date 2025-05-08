3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (May 9-11)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Revenge of the Savage Planet Dredge Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

We are all on the edge of our seats just waiting for Doom: The Dark Ages to unlock on our PCs and consoles, but Game Pass is the gift that keeps on giving. We’re barely even a week into the month and we already have a slate of new additions to the service, including a day one title. Whether you’re just trying to pass the time this weekend as fast as possible before Doom, or have no interest in that gory shooter and are looking for something a bit different to play before your next upcoming Xbox Series X game comes out, we won’t leave you hanging. These are the 3 best new Xbox Game Pass games we know you will love playing this weekend.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Just like with its first game, developer Raccoon Logic (formerly known as Typhoon Studios) takes aim at the absurdity and heartless nature of modern corporations and their incompetency with Revenge of the Savage Planet. As a game, this entry opens things up as an open world adventure with crafting and lite Metroidvania elements as you unlock new pieces of equipment. From the jump, this game proudly presents its world as a parody, with your main character waking from a cryopod and watching an orientation video immediately followed by a video laying you off. Similar to High on Life, the gameplay is merely okay here, but it is the world and humor that will win you over.

Recommended Videos

Revenge of the Savage Planet is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Dredge

We can’t say we ever imagined a horror game based on fishing, unless we played as the fish, perhaps. Dredge sets you on the dark and dangerous waters off the town of Greater Marrow. Using your dingy little fishing boat, you will go out fishing and salvaging items by completing a little minigame. However, as you venture further out to sea and stay out after dark, panic will rise, you will begin to hallucinate, and monsters from deep below will come to the surface. By trading in your hauls, you can upgrade your boat to go further and stay out longer to catch more deadly game. Besides being a mechanically addicting game despite the stress, there is also a lovely little horror tale to follow.

Dredge is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mobile, and PC.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball fans, it is time to break out your OC and bring them to life. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the ultimate fanfiction Dragon Ball game where your unique character travels through time to help make sure the events of the story occur as they are supposed to. This includes inserting yourself in all the key battles of the show, from Goku’s fight with Radditz through the entire Z saga, but even non-canonical and new story moments that will be a blast for fans who have theorycrafted how hypothetical battles would play out. The gameplay is easy enough to get into as a 3D arena fighter, but has multiple hub areas to explore, NPCs to talk to, almost endless amounts of quests, and a huge multiplayer community that is still going strong.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.