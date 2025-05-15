3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (May 16-19)

The middle of the month is always a bit of an awkward spot when it comes to PlayStation Plus games. Plenty of us will be ripping through Doom: The Dark Ages this weekend, but that kind of gory, heavy metal FPS game isn’t for everyone. There’s also the sad news we got a few weeks ago about Lost Soul Aside being delayed out of this month, leaving a big hole for us PlayStation gamers. Not to worry, though, because I haven’t forgotten my duty of finding the best games in the PlayStation Plus catalogue to make sure you have something amazing to play each and every weekend. For this weekend, I’ve found an alternative FPS, an overlooked open world adventure, and a more cozy experience. Let’s check them out.

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Before iD Software rebooted the Doom games in 2016, it gave the same treatment to Wolfenstein. In my opinion, Wolfenstein: The New Order was the greater accomplishment. Where iD chose to almost deify Doom Slayer as an unstoppable force of nature, it gave BJ Blaskowicz humanity. What was once nothing more than a pixelated face was transformed into a sympathetic and complex human being that you will become very invested in. Of course, this is still an FPS game at heart and absolutely nails that aspect. Blasting Nazis, upgrading your guns, and finding secrets and collectibles is top-notch fun, and I think we could all use a bit of guilt-free Nazi killing right now. Once you finish this entry, you can roll right into the DLC and sequel, too.

Wolfenstein: The New Order is available now on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC.

Days Gone

We’re still fresh off the release of the remaster, but those who didn’t already own the game might be a little turned off by the price tag for a game that had a mixed reception at launch. If you fall into that boat, the original version is still waiting right here on PS Plus for you to check out. Sure, it won’t have the improved graphics of the remaster, but playing on the PS5 still looks and plays amazing to the point where I would almost say it isn’t necessary to go for the upgrade. Set deep into a zombie outbreak, you play as a biker in Oregon working for various factions trying to survive and unravel some personal mysteries. It isn’t a perfect game, but the bond you develop with your motorcycle and how that changes your approach to exploration and encounters is worth playing. It is also a nice alternative if you’re in the mood for more zombie media while The Last of Us season 2 is airing.

Days Gone is available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Dave the Diver

Enough of all those dark and depressing games, right? The sun is out, so why not play a game with some jolly vibes like Dave the Diver? This game came out of nowhere and was an instant hit. The game divides itself between underwater exploration, collecting, questing, and upgrading, with an equally deep restaurant management side. Everything you do diving during the day helps improve your restaurant at night, and that cash allows you to buy upgrades to make deeper and longer dives. It is a simple but addictive loop all wrapped up in some amazing pixel art and set to some amazing tunes. There have also been a ton of crossovers with other franchises sure to surprise and delight.

Dave the Diver is available now on PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC.