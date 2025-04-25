 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (April 25-27)

By
Maelle fighting an enemy in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
Sandfall Interactive

Depending on where you live, we’re all somewhere in the process of fully transitioning into the Spring season. Flowers are budding, the sun is shining, and fantastic games are coming to Game Pass, giving you a strong reason to stay inside all weekend. This weekend is the most exciting of the month, thanks to one specific day-one game we’re sure you’re excited for, but if RPGs aren’t your thing, we have plenty of other options that are perfect for the warm weather. May is going to be another big month for upcoming Xbox Series X games on Game Pass, with Doom: The Dark Ages in particular looming on the horizon. Until then, these are the best games to play on Game Pass this weekend.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ever since it was first revealed, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has grabbed the internet’s attention and refused to let go. Not only does this game look visually striking, but the concept of a world where a painter kills everyone over a certain age each year is incredibly intriguing. Once we learned it was a turn-based RPG with action commands, we were sold. In a year that already has some incredibly stiff competition, this game is still managing to stand out as one of the best. The combat is engaging and flashy, and the story is a dark and mature one, but with plenty of heart. Even for those who don’t typically enjoy RPGs, we can’t recommend giving this one a try enough.

Recommended Videos

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Related

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Perhaps the worst-kept secret of the month was confirmed just this week. A full remastering of the classic WRPG Oblivion is not only real, but already waiting for you to download it in Game Pass. Despite being a game from 2006, this is still considered the best game in the series by fans with its sprawling and diverse world, deep role-playing systems, and fantastic questlines. This remaster feels almost like a remake in many ways, with the visuals in particular blowing the original out of the water, but also tweaks to modernize the gameplay. With all the DLC and expansions packed in, this can at least ease the pain of waiting for Elder Scrolls 6.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC./

Forza Horizon 5

We know this is an old game, but hear us out. On one hand, Forza Horizon 5 is still one of the best racing games on Xbox, but there’s even more reason to brush up on your driving skills this weekend since the game is coming to PS5 on April 29. That means there will be a whole new community of newbie drivers hitting the roads for you to show off against with your years of experience, thanks to it also being a cross-platform game. There’s also never a bad time to revisit this beautiful world to go back and complete any missing challenges or check out any of the new content or cars added over the years.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 28-30)
A hunter looking at a misty village in Bloodborne

There's a lot happening in the world of video games as we finish up March and roll into April, but not so much in the world of PlayStation. While Nintendo fans got a Direct this week, and there's another for the Switch 2 right around the corner, we're waiting for the next batch of new PlayStation Plus games to tide us over until big games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrive. While Xbox fans are enjoying Atomfall on Xbox and Nintendo fans are making their predictions for the next Direct, I have found the best PlayStation Plus games you can play this weekend to hold you over until we see the next batch of upcoming PS5 games.
Bloodborne
Bloodborne - Official Story Trailer: The Hunt Begins | PS4

No one needs an excuse to play Bloodborne, but if you wanted one, here you go. This week marks the 10-year anniversary of this masterclass Souls game that we still can't get out of our minds. This was the first major departure from the normal Dark Souls formula of defensive play that rewarded fast and aggressive styles. The game still feels tight and responsive despite being at 30 FPS, and the atmosphere is still the best FromSoftware has ever made. Now that it has been a full decade of us begging for a remaster, remake, PC port, or even just a PS5 patch, it is time to put our hopes to bed and accept this is all we will get and enjoy it for what it is.

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (March 21-23)
Key art for 33 Immortals

A lot of us will have our hands full this weekend playing Assassin's Creed Shadows, but Ubisoft's latest open-world adventure may not be to everyone's tastes. Fans of Fallout might have their eye on the upcoming Xbox Series X game Atomfall, which is also coming to Game Pass on release, but that still leaves an entire weekend with nothing to play. Or, it would if there wasn't a nice selection of new titles added to the service ready for you to dive into. This weekend has something for everyone, such as a brand new Roguelike co-op game, a non-violent adventure game staring Greek gods, and a hardcore JRPG. Let's not waste any more time and give you the rundown on the best new Xbox Game Pass games worth playing this weekend.
33 Immortals
33 Immortals - Official Launch Trailer

This day one addition is still technically in early access, but we already love what 33 Immortals is doing. This is one of the most creative co-op games yet, with 33 players all working together in a massive raid-like dungeon. 33 players might sound like a lot, but the game is built on your team working in groups to tackle different corners of the map as smaller squads. Each game is randomized to an extent, but the goal is to always complete various challenges and unlock the route to the boss. That boss is no joke, and keeping yourself and as many allies alive until the end is key to taking it down. There's still a lot to be added and polished, but 33 Immortals is shaping up to be another potential co-op darling.

Read more
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 21-23)
Sargon leaping with his blades and with blue streaks behind him.

After being spoiled with some massive titles hitting PlayStation Plus Essential to kick off the month, such as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the second lineup of new titles is giving us a chance to catch up on some hidden gems that might've slipped us by on release. In all honesty, nearly every game coming to Extra and Premium this month is worth playing, with sports games, Metroidvanias, and indie games all getting representation. Still, we know gaming time is always at a premium so we made some tough calls to give you the three best new games on PlayStation Plus to play this weekend.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
We called Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown an early game of the year contender in 2024 and stand by that statement to this day. This game reimagines the classic action platformer as a Metroidvania in a way that makes us wonder why it hadn't been done years ago. The progression of abilities is perfectly tuned, with plenty of puzzle platforming challenges that test your critical thinking as much as your dexterity. Even the core combat and movement mechanics are tight and satisfying so the simple act of filling out the intricate map is enjoyable. It is both a perfect starting point for newcomers to the genre, while also a deep and challenging experience for veterans who want to find every secret.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. Switch, and PC.
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
Okay, the name Bang-On Balls: Chronicles might not immediately inspire confidence in this indie hit, but stick with us. You play as a ball in an open-world 3D action platformer where you are introduced to new mechanics in every level. Loosely based on historical locations, each level is an open hub where you are free to bounce, fight, and explore with your fully customizable ball hero. It is a modern-day revival of the old collect-a-thon genre without any of the downsides. It has enough variety and content to keep you happy alone but is even better in either 4-player online co-op or 2 2-player split-screen.

Read more