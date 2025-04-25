3 Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (April 25-27)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Forza Horizon 5

Depending on where you live, we’re all somewhere in the process of fully transitioning into the Spring season. Flowers are budding, the sun is shining, and fantastic games are coming to Game Pass, giving you a strong reason to stay inside all weekend. This weekend is the most exciting of the month, thanks to one specific day-one game we’re sure you’re excited for, but if RPGs aren’t your thing, we have plenty of other options that are perfect for the warm weather. May is going to be another big month for upcoming Xbox Series X games on Game Pass, with Doom: The Dark Ages in particular looming on the horizon. Until then, these are the best games to play on Game Pass this weekend.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ever since it was first revealed, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has grabbed the internet’s attention and refused to let go. Not only does this game look visually striking, but the concept of a world where a painter kills everyone over a certain age each year is incredibly intriguing. Once we learned it was a turn-based RPG with action commands, we were sold. In a year that already has some incredibly stiff competition, this game is still managing to stand out as one of the best. The combat is engaging and flashy, and the story is a dark and mature one, but with plenty of heart. Even for those who don’t typically enjoy RPGs, we can’t recommend giving this one a try enough.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Perhaps the worst-kept secret of the month was confirmed just this week. A full remastering of the classic WRPG Oblivion is not only real, but already waiting for you to download it in Game Pass. Despite being a game from 2006, this is still considered the best game in the series by fans with its sprawling and diverse world, deep role-playing systems, and fantastic questlines. This remaster feels almost like a remake in many ways, with the visuals in particular blowing the original out of the water, but also tweaks to modernize the gameplay. With all the DLC and expansions packed in, this can at least ease the pain of waiting for Elder Scrolls 6.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC./

Forza Horizon 5

We know this is an old game, but hear us out. On one hand, Forza Horizon 5 is still one of the best racing games on Xbox, but there’s even more reason to brush up on your driving skills this weekend since the game is coming to PS5 on April 29. That means there will be a whole new community of newbie drivers hitting the roads for you to show off against with your years of experience, thanks to it also being a cross-platform game. There’s also never a bad time to revisit this beautiful world to go back and complete any missing challenges or check out any of the new content or cars added over the years.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.