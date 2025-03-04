 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

90s publisher Acclaim is getting a surprise revival

By
Crazy Taxi gameplay.
Acclaim

Acclaim, the publisher known for titles like Turok, Mortal Kombat, and WWF WrestleMania, has come back to life with a focus on indie titles and classic games from its (extensive) catalog. It’s a move no one saw coming; after all, the last thing anyone expects is for a studio that closed in 2004 to return 21 years later. Can you say blackjack?

With CEO Alex Josef at the head, Acclaim has the potential for a strong start due to the strength of its name alone. “It’s a relaunch, and revitalization of the Acclaim brand with a completely new team,” Josef said, according to VentureBeat.

Recommended Videos

The rebirth of the studio comes at a time when numerous other game studios are closing down, including the recent loss of the celebrated Monolith Studios. Acclaim plans to provide services like funding, marketing, and more to independent studios. Josef said, “It will provide all of the resources needed to bring their games to the widest possible audiences.”

Turok faces down a dinosaur.
N/A

The newly-revived Acclaim has an advisory board made up of names as classic as the games themselves, including wrestler Jeff Jarrett, among other professional athletes and musicians.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The publisher first came onto the gaming scene in the late 80s with NES ttiles like Tiger-Heli and Star Voyager, before going on to publish a massive list of games including the hit puzzler Myst.

In recent years, several of Acclaim’s games have reemerged in some way or another — most to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog. Extreme-G and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls were early additions to the NSO N64 library, while Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and Shadow Man came along later. Both of these latter franchises have new titles in development, too, with Blowfish Studios heading up a new Shadow Man game and Saber Interactive leading the charge with a new Turok.

As for specifically what games Acclaim plans to bring back, that isn’t clear. Josef said, “We’re taking a look at rebooting games. Some of the IP is not going to be available.” The goal, according to Josef, is to publish three or four games per year until it gets up to speed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Return to Monkey Island is a surprise 90s sequel
A sksleton plays a violin in Return to Monkey Island.

Devolver Digital has announced Return to Monkey Island, a sequel to the beloved Lucasfilm Games (formerly LucasArts) franchise that helped define the point-and-click adventure genre in the 90s.

Return to Monkey Island is being brought to life by series creator Ron Gilbert via his development studio Terrible Toybox. Also returning are writer and programmer Dave Grossman, composer Michael Land, and actor Dominic Armato, who voices the main character, Guybrush Threepwood.

Read more
Controversial shooter Six Days in Fallujah gets a surprise 2021 revival
Six Days at Fallujah

Six Days in Fallujah, a controversial military shooter that was canceled in 2009, is getting a surprise revival.  The game is set to launch on consoles and PC sometime this year.

The original Six Days in Fallujah game was a third-person shooter set during the Iraq War. The game specifically followed a group of U.S. Marines during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2004. Publisher Konami eventually canceled the game after many found its subject matter distasteful so close to the actual historical event.

Read more
How to capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds
A hunter on a Seikret in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The goal of Monster Hunter Wilds is, as expected, to hunt monsters using a host of powerful weapons. For the first dozen or so hours of the game, you will be killing all your targets with Power Clashes, Offset Attacks, mounting them, and any other tips and tricks you've picked up along the way. However, you will eventually reach a point where you need to take a monster down without killing it. Like everything else in Monster Hunter Wilds, the game just sort of expects you to either already know how to do this or be able to figure out its mysterious systems on your own. This is a complex mechanic so we will break down all the steps to capture a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to capture monsters

Starting in mission 4-1, capturing monsters will start to become a requirement for progressing through the story. The tutorial itself gives you a basic idea of what to do, but it is far from sufficient for new hunters.

Read more