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Acer unveiled a gaming handheld that converts into a tiny laptop

Acer turned an 8-inch gaming handheld into a laptop, because apparently we need smaller laptops

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Acer Dualplay Mini
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Acer has found a way to make gaming handhelds even more ambitious: turn one into a miniature laptop. The company has unveiled Project DualPlay Mini, an unusual concept that switches between a handheld gaming device and a tiny productivity machine.

Showcased at IFA 2026, the prototype combines an 8-inch display and built-in gaming controls with a flip-and-swivel mechanism that reveals a physical keyboard. Acer is positioning the device as both a portable gaming system and a Windows-style PC, although it has not announced detailed specifications or a release date.

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The concept isn’t entirely new. Companies such as Ayaneo, OneXPlayer and GPD have experimented with handheld-laptop hybrids before. Acer’s approach, however, is unusual because the gaming controls and display physically transform into a more traditional laptop configuration rather than simply connecting to an external keyboard.

One machine, two very different ways to play

Project DualPlay Mini’s flip-and-swivel mechanism is the star of the show. In handheld mode, it behaves like a conventional portable gaming device, with controls positioned on either side of the 8-inch screen.

Acer Dualplay Mini
Acer

Flip the device into laptop mode and a backlit physical keyboard appears underneath the display. Acer says the controls are intended for slower-paced games that don’t require extremely precise inputs, while the keyboard is aimed at FPS and MOBA titles where fast, accurate inputs can make a difference.

The machine can also connect to an external display and handle productivity workloads, theoretically allowing one compact device to serve as both a gaming handheld and a PC.

There is, naturally, a fairly obvious problem. An 8-inch display paired with a tiny keyboard might be perfectly acceptable for answering emails or making quick edits, but serious work could become an exercise in finger gymnastics.

Acer hasn’t revealed the processor model, memory, storage or other core specifications. It has confirmed only that the prototype uses an Intel processor. Notebookcheck notes that an Intel Arc G3-series chip is possible, although a regular Panther Lake processor cannot be ruled out. Cooling is handled by two fans, including an Acer Predator AeroBlade metal fan.

Acer is testing an idea, not selling one yet

The biggest caveat is that Project DualPlay Mini is explicitly a proof of concept. There is currently no release date, and Acer hasn’t promised that the device will ever become a retail product.

Acer Dualplay Mini
Acer Dualplay Mini Acer

Still, the idea arrives at an interesting time for handheld gaming PCs. Devices are increasingly being asked to replace more than just a traditional console, and Acer’s concept pushes that idea to its logical extreme. Instead of carrying a handheld and a laptop, you could theoretically carry one machine that does both.

Whether anyone actually wants to type on an 8-inch laptop is another question. But as a concept, Project DualPlay Mini shows that the handheld PC is no longer content to be just a gaming device.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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