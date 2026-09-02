Acer’s newest gaming handheld proves bigger isn’t always better

Acer is giving PC gamers another handheld to consider, and this time it’s going smaller. The company has announced the Predator Atlas 7, a more compact sibling to the 8-inch Predator Atlas 8 it introduced earlier this year. The idea is straightforward: squeeze much of the performance and hardware of the larger machine into something easier to throw into a bag and, more importantly, hold for a long gaming session.

At its heart is a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate support, and up to 500 nits of brightness. Acer has stuck with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and covered the display with Gorilla Glass Victus, and it includes a tempered-glass screen protector in the box. Underneath, things get considerably more interesting.

Acer isn’t treating the smaller size as a downgrade

The Predator Atlas 7 can be configured with up to an Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor and Intel Arc B390 graphics, putting some serious hardware behind that smaller display. It runs Windows 11 and comes with access to Xbox Game Pass, so it behaves more like a portable gaming PC than a closed console. Keeping all of that cool requires two fans. One is Acer’s 89-blade metal AeroBlade fan, while a second plastic fan works alongside it to move hot air through specially angled channels inside the handheld.

Acer is also offering an 80Wh battery, which is substantial for a travel-ready device. The controls haven’t been overlooked either. Buyers can opt for TMR joysticks designed to provide precise movement while resisting stick drift, and Hall-effect analog triggers should provide finer control in games where varying pressure matters. The device also offers contoured grips, textured surfaces, and a fingerprint reader built into the power button. Connectivity is similarly PC-like, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and UHS-II microSD expansion.

Acer’s other handheld is much, much stranger

Alongside the Atlas 7, Acer showed off something considerably more experimental called Project DualPlay Mini. The 8-inch concept tries to answer an unusual question: what if your gaming handheld could also turn into a laptop? Its display uses a flip-and-swivel mechanism that lets the machine transform between a conventional handheld and a miniature laptop complete with a physical backlit keyboard. That means you could theoretically use the handheld controls for console-style games, flip it around for keyboard-heavy PC titles, and then connect an external display when you actually need to get some work done.

It’s an interesting idea, particularly as Windows handhelds increasingly resemble fully fledged PCs squeezed between two controllers. There is one rather important catch, though: Project DualPlay Mini is only a concept, so there’s no guarantee you’ll ever be able to buy one. The Predator Atlas 7, thankfully, is very real. Acer says it will arrive in North America during Q4 2026, while the EMEA launch is planned for November. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.