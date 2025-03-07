After a rocky beta, Tripwire has delayed Killing Floor 3 indefinitely

Killing Floor 3 has been delayed to an “undecided date” later in 2025, but that might not be the worst news in the world. The Tripwire Interactive team announced the update via social media earlier today, saying they “missed the mark” with the game and need time to rework it.

“We’re working together on a timeline to address many of the common issues players had during the beta, including performance/stability, UI/UX, lighting, and weapon feel,” the team writes in a post on BlueSky.

Fans eagerly awaited the beta, but shortly after it launched players began to notice something amiss. The Killing Floor subreddit is full of disappointed posts from players, and a poll of the subreddit showed roughly a third of players who say they no longer have any intention of buying the game.

An update regarding Killing Floor 3For information about the status of your pre-order, please refer to the Killing Floor 3 FAQ: ow.ly/7E9t50VcHmj — Killing Floor 3 (@killingfloor3.com) 2025-03-07T15:36:36.836Z

Players said the game felt like a mobile title rather than the successor to a celebrated franchise, with glitchy collisions, a proposed battle pass, and quicktime events. They also said the interface felt boilerplate, like it could have been pulled from any mobile game, rather than a natural implementation like the shop menu in Killing Floor 2.

More complaints were leveled against the graphics and the lighting, with players citing other titles that make better use of Unreal Engine 5 to achieve clearer results.

All in all, the beta was not well-received. Tripwire Interactive gave no date for when the game would be available, but the team’s message hinted at what it hopes to accomplish by the time the full version comes available.

Players held particular ire for the in-game system that restricted specific classes to specific characters, and Tripwire has stated it already has an update planned post-release that will allow players to select classes and characters independently.

Unlike most delays, the fanbase welcomed the announcement with an almost palpable sense of relief. Long-time fans of the Killing Floor franchise — originally released as an Unreal Tournament 2004 mod in 2005 — said they would prefer to wait for a more polished version of the game.