Prime members can buy a gaming chair for shorter people under $200

There’s a weird double deal going on right now for the AKRacing California Gaming Chair in its Tahoe (a fancy way of saying “blue” in this case) coloration. If you’re an Amazon Prime member — you should seriously consider getting the Amazon Prime free trial for Prime Day — you can get it for $191 right now. What to compare that price to, however, is somewhat tricky. The sales page says the $191 price is 21% off of $242, but we’re not quite sure who would be paying that considering the non-Prime price is $413. It’s part of the early morning Prime Day deals, which just started a few hours ago. You can consider yourself as having saved $222 off of this otherwise expensive gaming chair if you tap the button below and order now.

Why you should buy the AKRacing California Gaming Chair

The AKRacing California Gaming Chair is alternate version of one of the best gaming chairs, the AKRacing Core, but with a tiny difference. This chair is made for people up to 5’6″. That makes it great for gamers that aren’t as tall and big as we expect from the average.

Despite its being geared towards smaller gamers, it still has a strong metal frame and soft, plush polyurethane padding. Its upholstery is of the same tier as what is used by car manufacturers and it uses automotive grade PU leather in its construction. The AKRacing chair includes a lumbar support pillow and an adjustable head rest pillow, making it able to go toe to toe with the best ergonomic office chairs.

To remind you, you can get the AKRacing California Gaming Chair in its blue, Tahoe coloration for just $191 right now. That’s $222 off of the typical $413. But you can only get this deal if you’re an Amazon Prime member, so be sure to get that free trial if it is available for you. If its too much of a hassle or you’re too big for this chair, be sure to check out our collections of Prime Day gaming chair deals and Prime Day office chair deals for more options.