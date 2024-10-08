 Skip to main content
Alien: Isolation 2: everything we know so far

By
The Xenomorph lurks behind glass in a screenshot from the game Alien: Isolation.
Alien: Isolation Sega

The Alien franchise has had some very high highs, but many lows. This is true for both the films and the video games, but one title we can point to as being an amazing entry in the franchise, as well as one of the best horror games, is Alien: Isolation. This game perfectly captures the mood, environment, and creeping dread from the first film. But for years that one game seemed like it would be all we would get. On the game’s 10-year anniversary, however, we learned that the Xenomorph is ready to burst once more in a proper sequel. Here’s everything we know about Alien: Isolation 2 so far.

Release date speculation

Ripley looking at an alien with a motion tracker in Alien: Isolation.
Creative Assembly

Alien: Isolation creative director Al Hope announced Alien: Isolation 2 via X (formerly Twitter) with a short statement celebrating the original’s anniversary. The message ends with: “Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to ALIEN: ISOLATION is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready.”

Early development is a vague term, but it would be safer to assume the game is further away than closer. It’s impossible to know for sure, but don’t count on encountering any Xenomorphs for another three or more years at least.

Platforms

There was no mention of platforms for Alien: Isolation 2. Depending on the timeline, it may end up being available on the PlayStation 6 and other next-gen systems, but also cross-generational with current systems. The first game was available on all platforms, so there’s no reason to believe this sequel will be exclusive anywhere.

Trailers

An android on fire in Alien: Isolation.
Creative Assembly

Nothing but that single social media post was revealed when announcing Alien: Isolation 2, so there’s nothing we can dig into here. However… (SPOILERS FOR Alien: Isolation ahead!)

The ending of the first game shows Amanda Ripley being discovered in space by an unknown ship. Perhaps she, as well as the alien, are recovered by a crew and this kicks off the next chapter in her story.

Gameplay

If Alien: Isolation 2 sticks to the basics of the first, it will be a survival-horror game played in first-person where you are stalked by a highly intelligent and unscripted Xenomorph. We won’t know whatever new twists and wrinkles Creative Assembly will add to this formula until we see more.

Preorder

Alien: Isolation 2 is only just in early development so you’d best go back into your cryotube until we wake you when we get more information on preorders.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
