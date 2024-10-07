Alien: Isolation is finally getting a sequel after 10 years

Horror video game favorite Alien: Isolation is finally getting a sequel from Creative Assembly and Sega after 10 years, multiple rumors, and one shockingly canceled project.

Creative director Alistair Hope, who was also the director on the original game, shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), burying it at the bottom of a letter recognizing the game’s 10th anniversary, which is a perfect time to announce a long-awaited sequel.

“Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development,” Hope wrote. No other details were provided, but he wrote that the team is looking forward to sharing more “when we’re ready.”

Part of the reason the sequel took so long was that the team at Creative Assembly had been working on Hyenas, a big-budget, first-person extraction shooter that had been in the works since at least 2017. While It was officially announced at IGN’s Summer of Gaming showcase in 2022, complete with an action-packed trailer, and had already concluded a closed beta test, Sega called it a “challenging” title a month before canceling it in 2023. The company blamed the cancellation on “structural reforms” following an economic downturn in Europe.

Alien: Isolation was well-received at launch, but it’s become a favorite among horror game fans over the years due to its relatively simple, yet effective gameplay, which involves using stealth and a beeping tracker to avoid a xenomorph hiding in the ship. As Amanda Ripley (Ellen Ripley’s daughter), you also have to deal with more vulnerable enemies while trying to figure out what happened to your mother. It also saw a bit of resurgence following the release of Alien: Romulus this summer. Alien: Isolation just never wanted to die.

“It’s been nothing short of incredible to witness your passion for the game over the years and see it reach so many players around the world,” Hope wrote in his 10th-anniversary post. “Your boundless enthusiasm, excitement, screams (!), and steely courage in the face of cinema’s greatest killer have been profoundly rewarding.”