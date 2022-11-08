Every year, Black Friday gaming PC deals gives gamers the chance at significant savings when buying a reliable gaming PC. If you’re looking forward to such an opportunity, the wait is over because the early Dell Black Friday deals includes this $750 discount for the Alienware Aurora R13, which pulls its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,950. In addition to enjoying a Black Friday-level price weeks before the shopping holiday, you won’t get stressed with the online rush of shoppers if you buy the gaming PC now.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC

Play the best PC games on the Alienware Aurora R13, which won’t have any trouble running AAA titles with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. The gaming desktop is also equipped with 16GB of RAM that’s enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Alienware Aurora R13 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which offers ample space for several games installed at the same time, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start filling it up with your favorite titles as soon as the gaming PC starts up.

The best gaming desktops will not only run the latest games, but they will also let you play for several hours at a time without having to worry about overheating. The Alienware Aurora R13 achieves this through an updated design with less obstructions to airflow, and a thermal architecture that includes up to four cooling fans. The gaming PC’s chassis is sleek and stylish, and there are ports both at the front and the back for either ease of access, or to easily hide cables for less clutter on your desk.

Whether you’re planning to upgrade your gaming desktop or this is your first foray into PC gaming, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware Aurora R13. It’s an even more tempting purchase because it’s part of Dell’s early Black Friday deals with a $750 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $1,200 instead of $1,950. You have to hurry if you want to avail the offer though, because we’re pretty sure that a lot of gamers will be interested. Click that Buy Now button to secure your own Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC for this bargain price.

