Save $500 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

If you’re excited for the discounts of Black Friday gaming laptop deals but you’re not looking forward to the online chaos that the shopping holiday will bring, your best course of action is to take advantage of the early Black Friday deals from brands like Dell. One of the offers that you should consider is this $500 discount for the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop, which lowers its price to $1,200 from its original price of $1,700. Its availability is limited though, so you should finalize your purchase as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop

Gaming laptops should be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. That won’t be an issue with the Alienware m15 R7, which is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop has enough space to install several AAA titles in its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so it’s ready to use as soon as it boots up.

The ability to run the best PC games won’t matter if the gaming laptop doesn’t have a decent display, but that’s not the case with the Alienware m15 R7 as it features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync. You’ll be able to better appreciate the graphics of your favorite games, and gameplay won’t be interrupted by stuttering or tearing. Like the best gaming laptops, it comes with cooling technology — Alienware’s Cryo-tech — which will keep the temperature of the Alienware m15 R7 down to maintain peak performance.

The Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop is part of the early Dell Black Friday deals this year with a $500 price cut that makes it more affordable at $1,200, compared to its sticker price of $1,700. If you’re already thinking about the games that you’ll play on this machine, you need to press pause on that and complete the transaction first. Since the deal’s availability is limited, you have to make sure that you’ll get the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual.

