Dell and Alienware may not seem like the first choice when looking for good gaming headset deals but right now, there’s a rare discount on the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. Usually priced at $200, it’s down to $180 for a limited time only at Dell. While this is a relatively modest discount, this headset really doesn’t see price cuts often and it’s definitely worth your money. If you’re keen to learn more, keep on reading or hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset

The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset is an ideal addition for anyone who’s already invested in one of the best gaming laptops and enjoys being wire-free. Its 40mm Hi-Res Certified Drivers provide you with a wide range of frequencies so you can easily detect the slightest in-game sounds going on around you. With Active Noise Cancelling built-in, you won’t have to worry about being distracted by your environment either with four integrated microphones able to determine when external noise needs to be drowned out. There’s noise canceling for the microphone too so you can clear out ambient sound, thereby improving communication between you and your teammates.

As with the other best gaming headsets, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset includes Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound so there’s crystal-clear audio at all times. You’ll be able to detect from what direction someone is coming from, so you can react more quickly to incoming threats. Sound is lag-free thanks to the USB-C wireless dongle or you can choose to hook it up via a 3.5mm jack so it works with more than just your PC.

Up to 55 hours of play can be achieved on one charge with six hours coming back from a 15-minute charge so you’re always ready for battle. The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset is comfy too thanks to its leatherette memory foam earpads and firm-fitting yet slim headband. Volume control is available on the headset while there’s a detachable boom mic as well.

Attractive in every way, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset is normally priced at $200 but right now, it’s enjoying an unusual $20 discount when you buy direct from Dell. If you’re looking to improve your gaming experience, this is a great investment at a similarly great price. Buy it now before the deal ends.

