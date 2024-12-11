All Aventura Observation quest answers in Infinity Nikki

Along your journey throughout Miraland in Infinity Nikki, you’ll spot an NPC named Aventura a few different times. Aventura’s Observation questline has you find him at 13 different spots in the open world and answer his quiz question correctly.
Aventura will quiz you on your knowledge of the local area, but if you’re not familiar enough or haven’t explored the area, you probably won’t know the right answers. Completing each quest rewards you with 20 Diamonds, so if you want to start making more gacha pulls, you need to dive into all of the Observation quest answers from Aventura in Infinity Nikki.
Aventura Observation questions and answers in Infinity Nikki
Currently, there are 13 different Observation quests from Aventura, which gives you an opportunity to earn a total of 260 Diamonds.
|Quest Name
|Question
|Answer
|Ancient Statue
|What part of the central statue in Old Florawish Memorial is damaged?
|The head
|Great Wishtree
|Which of the following is not a Wishing Item found on the Great Wishtree?
|A wish chime
|Land of Stored Wishes
|How many dome-roofed towers still stand in the Dream Warehouse?
|Three
|Activity Center
|How many balloons float above the roof of the Meadow Activity Support Center?
|Five
|Shimmer Pond
|What kinds of creatures inhabit Shimmer Pond?
|Bow Fish
|Meadow Wharf
|How many intact, sailless boats are docked in Meadow Wharf?
|Three
|Swan Gazebo
|How many pillars support the Swan Gazebo?
|Six
|Palace Ruins
|Inside the Queen Philomia’s Palace Ruins, there is a sculpture in the central flowerbed. What is the sculpture of?
|A violin
|Abandoned Camp
|How many damaged catapults can be found near the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp?
|Three
|Border Outpost
|What color is the flag hanging on the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost wall?
|Yellowish green
|Making Wishes
|Which of the following isn’t a Wishing Item often used in Stoneville?
|A wish lantern
|Windrider Mill
|How many windmills are there near Windrider Mill?
|Ten
|Stellar Fishing Ground
|Which of the following fish can you catch at the Stellar Fishing Ground?
|The Tulletail