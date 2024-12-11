All Aventura Observation quest answers in Infinity Nikki

What made the experience of Elden Ring so special was how it handled its open-world design. There was a bit of concern about FromSoftware combining the Souls-style combat and map design into an open world, but the result has become one of the most celebrated examples of how open-world design should be done. So, needless to say, everyone was itching for that map to get expanded with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The Land of Shadows is a separate new zone added to the game, but it is far larger and more dense than anyone anticipated. As it was in the base game, just exploring the map won't uncover the map for you. To do that, you need to find Map Fragments hidden around the world. There are five to collect to fully reveal the Land of Shadows, so go get them first to get a good lay of the land early.

All Map Fragment locations

As mentioned, there are five Map Fragments in total that correspond to five areas in Shadow of the Erdtree. We'll go through them in the general order you should come across them.

Gravesite Plain

The first area you start in when beginning Shadow of the Erdtree is the Gravesite Plain. Simply ride forward across the field toward the pillar beside the road to collect it.

Scadu Altus