Black Myth: Wukong isn’t quite a Soulslike, but it is still a challenging game with more bosses than you can count. Overcoming those will be your main objective, but there are a lot more things to do and see off the beaten path. You’ll be rewarded with experience, materials, and other goodies to upgrade The Destined One with, but also those tantalizing Trophies and Achievements. Completing every challenge a game has for you is a badge of honor, and with 81 in Black Myth: Wukong, only the most dedicated warriors will be able to earn them all. We can’t help you beat the bosses themselves, but can give you the full list of every Black Myth: Wukong Trophy and Achievement.

All achievements and trophies in Black Myth: Wukong

There are technically spoilers ahead, but not really. What we mean by that is Black Myth: Wukong’s Achievement and Trophy descriptions aren’t very, well, descriptive. Most won’t help you fathom how to get them or where to even look, so referring to specific guides for anything you’re missing from the list below will be best.

A Curious Collection – Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept.

A Duel of Destiny – Two minds’ long fray leaves but one to stay.

A Family Finished – Together, at last, the scorpions united.

A Great Gust – There will be more sages if their maker still engages.

A Willing Warrior – “I’ll live to serve him who brought my liege here.”

Absorb and Cultivate – Consume those who had consumed.

Always Accompanied – How odd to encounter this old man at every corner!

Behold the Betrayal – More eyes do not see more than mortal trifles.

Blazing Black Wind – Of all things to learn, you chose to play with fire?

Boundless Bitterness – Evening light on snow, rigidity ends in woe.

Brew of Bravery – Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task!

Brewer’s Bounty – A blend for every brew to bring out its best.

Brews and Barrels – Now you can sate yourself with all the drinks.

Buried in the Sand – The tiger, and the child, are both lost in the wild.

Cage of Claws – Smoke rises high, his doom shall arrive.

Corrupted Captains – How mighty would those four spirits be if I could harness their power?

Creative Concoction – Tonics are well and good, but not to be wolfed like food!

Cursed Clan – A whole nest of rats scatters and falls.

Death in Despair – Resonant waves profound, he is now buried in the ground.

Devoted Disciples – Such a waste for those four grand titles.

Enduring Echoes – Three bells sound, lost souls bound.

Final Fulfillment – Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be.

Flaming Fury – The golden child brought fire and smoke: when they cleared, the family broke.

Frost and Flame – The merging ice and fire, swift and severe.

Full of Forms – Each guise grants a new horizon.

Gleams of Gold – The drunk said there’s gold here. Do you believe him?

Gnashing Grudge – Harsh, rash, ever unquelled. Rank, dank, muck-impelled.

Gourds Gathered – Rare is not the gourd but the friend to drink with.

Guardian of Gear – You are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight!

Hammer and Hew – Armed head to toe, dread not the foe.

Handy and Hardy – A good match calls for a good weapon.

Happy Harvest – Fields kept him, leave him to skim.

Home is Behind – The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go.

Karma of Kang-Jin – Now one less dwells in the dome stars.

Lust and Dust – Each and everyone holds their own truth.

Mantled with Might – Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe-free as can be, doing as you please!

Marvelous Melon – A quirky man, a vanished melon patch, a marvelous spell, and an unexpected meeting.

Master of Magic – All spells we know are derived from the same source.

Matches with the Macaque – You don’t need to wait for the perfect moment to soar to greater heights.

Medicine Meal – “Here, have it, have it all.”

Meet the Match – “Let go of him, and you let go of all.”

Mei of Memory – Bonds from bygone days still pull at the heart.

Misfit with Merit – Never will she see with him the world beyond.

Mud on His Face – An odd yaoguai killed, an odd mirror earned.

Nifty Nonsense – The fat monkey failed, for he spoke too much.

Om Mani Padme Hum – Search each Buddha’s head; in his perilous land, stones reside.

Page Preserver – “All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full.”

Portraits Perfected – Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodhisattvas, all recorded and noted.

Pound and Perfect – “Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined.”

Precious Pills – In the furnace, there is fire, and in fire, there are pills.

Scenic Seeker – The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze.

Secret in Purple Cloud – “What use are eight arms against twenty strikes with my staff?”

Secret in the Scroll – Near the hut the crops thrive: in the Painted Palm, their hearts lie.

Seeds to Sow – Take more as fruit as your plants take root.

Shell and Scales – To die is as woeful as to live alone.

Shifting Sands – The beetle came with drumbeats’ call and left with waves’ gentle fall.

Six Senses Secured – After all that strife and struggle, what’s truly been gained?

Slithering Snake – The white-clad one pled his case. Spare him some days of grace.

Souls in the Stalks – You’ve picked them all, the easy ones and the hard ones.

Sound in Stone – No words of kind. Pay them no mind.

Staffs and Spears – A walking vault of arms you have become!

Temple of Taint – Now at the end is the elder’s long wait for the journeyed.

The Clamor of Frogs – Six frogs, six skills—how intriguing!

The Cloud Claimed – Wings alone pale beside his greater gift!

The Cockerel Crowed – Long and short, far and near, and span has its year.

The Five Skandhas – The powerful pill still carries her caring wish.

The Furnace Boy – Ha! A devoted Daoist should not be so polished!

The Loong Pattern – In the air they swing, yet it’s already ending.

The Passion Passes – Not even one of them looked back.

The Soaring Slash – A mere test of skill turned into a fight for the kill.

The Stone’s Secret – The odd boulder has something curious inside.

The Tiger Family – The brothers and their father. You’ve met them all.

The Wayward Ways – “Is that ugliness a promise of immortality? Better leave it.”

Thousand-Mile Quest – Oh woe, oh woe, long trails they did go.

Three Teams of Two – The six valiant captains who only fight in number.

Threaded Tracks – “Call of the chase! You’ve crushed every yaoguai here…”

Treasure Trove – “All the four vessels now belong to me!”

Urge Unfulfilled – “With my life I’ll repay this title he gave me!”

Voice Vanquished – Red eyes mark wrong charts. The scripture needs amends.

Warring with Wolves – False is his name. Slay him all the same!

With Full Spirit – Their mighty Spirits are now gathered within you.