All clothing shop locations in Infinity Nikki

If you’re tired of just shopping from the main Marques Boutique in Infinity Nikki, you’ll be pleased to know that there are numerous other clothing shops to discover. This open-world gacha dress-up game is all about finding new clothes and creating your favorite outfits, so you don’t want to miss out on a piece of clothing.

There are numerous secret vendors located around Miraland, some that are tougher to find than others. They may have a limited set of wares, but their wardrobe pieces are exclusive to those shops, and you can’t get them anywhere else. We’ll showcase each clothing shop’s location and their wares in Infinity Nikki.

Where to find all Infinity Nikki clothing vendors

Florawish

Marques Boutique

The main clothing shop you’ll return to often is Marques’ Boutique. You discover it through the main campaign, so it probably needs no introduction. Out of all clothing shops, this one has the most inventory and even an extra special five-star dress that you can only get after buying every item in the shop.

Padro’s Boutique

Right outside of the Stylist’s Guild in Florawish is Padro’s Boutique. It’s available from day to night, and she sells four different accessories.

Fog’s End

Just north of the Daisy Inn is Niro’s shop called Fog’s End. He only sells two items: one is a pair of black sunglasses, and the other is a large tophat.

Noir Creed

Only open at night, you’ll find Loran standing on the southern bridge of Florawish. Her shop sells a matching black tracksuit including a black sweater and sweatpants.

Breezy Meadow

Sizzle & Stitch

Only open in the daytime is Brejora’s Sizzle & Stitch shop. You’ll find him in the southernmost part of Breezy Meadow at the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost selling two different T-shirts.

Stoneville

Joyful Journeys

Near the entrance of Stoneville is Sandros’ shop Joyful Journeys. He’s south of the region’s lake and sells two beautiful purple accessories.

Dye Workshop Specialties

Saline is selling an assortment of long skirts at the Dye Workshop Specialties. You can find her along the same path you found the previous shop under a large tent.

Overalls and Co.

Up on the eastern cliffside of Stoneville is Brett’s small shop selling overalls. You’ll find here one pair of long overalls and another set of short overalls. You can only get here by doing some parkouring up to the ledges that lead you over a long wooden bridge.

Echoes of the Heart

The last shop in Stoneville is at the very top of the platform north of the region. You’ll also have to do some parkouring to reach the top, but once you do, you’ll meet the Flirtatious Fay selling a purple lacy top and purple sandals.