All Cookie Clicker cheats

When it comes to the best PC games, most people wouldn’t immediately jump to Cookie Clicker. The gameplay is simple, the premise sounds like a joke, and it is nowhere near the PC games with the best graphics. That said, we are guilty of spending dozens of hours over the years clicking a big image of a cookie with no regrets. There is way more to Cookie Clicker than just mindlessly clicking, of course, as you unlock upgrades and start to automate the process more and more. However, we know how long that can take, and sometimes it is easier to just use a few cheats to skip straight to the desserts. There aren’t quite as many Cookie Clicker cheats as there are Minecraft cheats, but we’ve tested them all to make sure none are half-baked.

Every cheat in Cookie Clicker

Despite being available on browsers, Steam, and mobile, you can only enable cheats in the browser versions. Technically, you can cheat in the Steam version by editing the game files, but that’s a different kind of cheating than what we’re talking about. This is the full list of Cookie Clicker cheats and what they do:

Game.Earn(<cookie amount>); – add as many cookies as you want.

– add as many cookies as you want. Game.cookies=1000; – determine the total number of cookies you have

– determine the total number of cookies you have Game.cookies= Game.cookies + <number>; – add whatever number of cookies you want to your current amount

– add whatever number of cookies you want to your current amount Game.cookiesPs=<number> ; – decide how many cookies per second you earn

; – decide how many cookies per second you earn Game.Achievements[‘<achievement name>’].won=1; – unlock any of the game’s achievements

– unlock any of the game’s achievements Game.Ascend(1); – automatically upgrade your cookies into Heavenly Chips and Prestige

– automatically upgrade your cookies into Heavenly Chips and Prestige Game.AscendTimer=<time>; – adjust the Ascend Timer

– adjust the Ascend Timer Game.bakeryName=”<bakery name>”; – rename your bakery

– rename your bakery Game.bakeryNameRefresh(); – refresh your bakery name

– refresh your bakery name Game.BuildAscendTree(); – build the Ascend Tree

– build the Ascend Tree Game.buyBulk=<1/10/100>; – changes your X# buy amount

– changes your X# buy amount Game.CalculateGains(); – see what your gains are

– see what your gains are Game.computedMouseCps; – see your current mouse cookies per second

– see your current mouse cookies per second Game.computedMouseCps=<your desired mouse Cps amount>; – adjust your mouse cookies per second

– adjust your mouse cookies per second Game.dragonLevel=<level>; – adjustg your dragon level

– adjustg your dragon level Game.gainLumps(<amount of lumps>); – give yourself this number of lumps

– give yourself this number of lumps Game.Has(‘<achievement name>’); – see if you have unlocked an achievement

– see if you have unlocked an achievement Game.killShimmers(); – removes all shimmers

– removes all shimmers Game.LoadSave(); – load a saved file

– load a saved file Game.LoadSave(local); – load a local save file

– load a local save file Game.localStorageGet(Game.SaveTo); – create a local save

– create a local save Game.MaxSpecials(); – instantly earn the max amount of specials

– instantly earn the max amount of specials Game.Milk = <amount>; – adjusat your milk amount

– adjusat your milk amount Game.milkProgress = <milk amount>; – change your milk progress

– change your milk progress Game.mousePointer=0; – alter your mouse pointer

– alter your mouse pointer Game.particlesUpdate(); – update particles

– update particles Game.popups=0; – remove all popup notifications

– remove all popup notifications Game.RuinTheFun(1); – unlock everything in the game

– unlock everything in the game Game.santaLevel=<level>; – go to the santa level

– go to the santa level Game.sesame=0; – turn sesame on or off

– turn sesame on or off Game.SesameReset(); – reset the game back to the start

– reset the game back to the start Game.SetAllAchievs(1); – unlock every achievement

– unlock every achievement Game.SetAllUpgrade(1); – unlock all upgrades

– unlock all upgrades Game.Win(‘<achievement name>’); – a sec ond method to unlock any achievement

– a sec ond method to unlock any achievement Timer.track(‘milk’); – lets you see the milk timer

How to enter Cookie Clicker cheats

Depending on the browser you’re using, there is a slightly different method for entering Cookie Clicker cheats. Once you open the console and you can copy and paste the above cheats in to activate them.

How to use Cookie Clicker cheats in Firefox

Press Control + Shift + K or the F12 key.

How to use Cookie Clicker cheats in Chrome

Press Control + Shift + J or the F12 key.

How to use Cookie Clicker cheats in Safari

Press Command + Option + C keys

How to use Cookie Clicker cheats in Internet Explorer