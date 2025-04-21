 Skip to main content
All Cookie Clicker cheats

When it comes to the best PC games, most people wouldn’t immediately jump to Cookie Clicker. The gameplay is simple, the premise sounds like a joke, and it is nowhere near the PC games with the best graphics. That said, we are guilty of spending dozens of hours over the years clicking a big image of a cookie with no regrets. There is way more to Cookie Clicker than just mindlessly clicking, of course, as you unlock upgrades and start to automate the process more and more. However, we know how long that can take, and sometimes it is easier to just use a few cheats to skip straight to the desserts. There aren’t quite as many Cookie Clicker cheats as there are Minecraft cheats, but we’ve tested them all to make sure none are half-baked.

Every cheat in Cookie Clicker

Cookie Clicker
DashNet

Despite being available on browsers, Steam, and mobile, you can only enable cheats in the browser versions. Technically, you can cheat in the Steam version by editing the game files, but that’s a different kind of cheating than what we’re talking about. This is the full list of Cookie Clicker cheats and what they do:

  • Game.Earn(<cookie amount>); – add as many cookies as you want.
  • Game.cookies=1000; – determine the total number of cookies you have
  • Game.cookies= Game.cookies + <number>; – add whatever number of cookies you want to your current amount
  • Game.cookiesPs=<number>; – decide how many cookies per second you earn
  • Game.Achievements[‘<achievement name>’].won=1; – unlock any of the game’s achievements
  • Game.Ascend(1); – automatically upgrade your cookies into Heavenly Chips and Prestige
  • Game.AscendTimer=<time>; – adjust the Ascend Timer
  • Game.bakeryName=”<bakery name>”; – rename your bakery
  • Game.bakeryNameRefresh(); – refresh your bakery name
  • Game.BuildAscendTree(); – build the Ascend Tree
  • Game.buyBulk=<1/10/100>; – changes your X# buy amount
  • Game.CalculateGains(); – see what your gains are
  • Game.computedMouseCps; – see your current mouse cookies per second
  • Game.computedMouseCps=<your desired mouse Cps amount>; – adjust your mouse cookies per second
  • Game.dragonLevel=<level>; – adjustg your dragon level
  • Game.gainLumps(<amount of lumps>); – give yourself this number of lumps
  • Game.Has(‘<achievement name>’); – see if you have unlocked an achievement
  • Game.killShimmers(); – removes all shimmers
  • Game.LoadSave(); – load a saved file
  • Game.LoadSave(local); – load a local save file
  • Game.localStorageGet(Game.SaveTo); – create a local save
  • Game.MaxSpecials(); – instantly earn the max amount of specials
  • Game.Milk = <amount>; – adjusat your milk amount
  • Game.milkProgress = <milk amount>; – change your milk progress
  • Game.mousePointer=0; – alter your mouse pointer
  • Game.particlesUpdate(); – update particles
  • Game.popups=0; – remove all popup notifications
  • Game.RuinTheFun(1); – unlock everything in the game
  • Game.santaLevel=<level>; – go to the santa level
  • Game.sesame=0; – turn sesame on or off
  • Game.SesameReset(); – reset the game back to the start
  • Game.SetAllAchievs(1); – unlock every achievement
  • Game.SetAllUpgrade(1); – unlock all upgrades
  • Game.Win(‘<achievement name>’); – a sec ond method to unlock any achievement
  • Timer.track(‘milk’); – lets you see the milk timer
How to enter Cookie Clicker cheats

Depending on the browser you’re using, there is a slightly different method for entering Cookie Clicker cheats. Once you open the console and you can copy and paste the above cheats in to activate them.

How to use Cookie Clicker cheats in Firefox

  • Press Control + Shift + K or the F12 key.

How to use Cookie Clicker cheats in Chrome

  • Press Control + Shift + J or the F12 key.

How to use Cookie Clicker cheats in Safari

  • Press Command + Option + C keys

How to use Cookie Clicker cheats in Internet Explorer

  • Press the F12 key.

