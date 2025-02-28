All Fortnite Cowboy Bebop quests and free rewards

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, titled Lawless, debuted on February 21, 2025, throwing players to a crime-fueled island full of heists and high-stakes action. This season delivers a diverse selection of quests meant to enhance XP and unlock Battle Pass rewards, appealing to both experienced and new players.

The season’s missions range from breaking into vaults in new POIs like Crime City to completing thermite-fueled tasks. They include Story, Weekly, Daily, Kickstart, and Expertise quests. Players can raid armored trucks, trade katanas for explosives, and explore a map packed with Black Market hideouts while pursuing fabled riches and medallions. The Battle Pass, which includes Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero and the eccentric Big Dill, keeps the prizes coming as players progress through various missions such as damaging vault weak points or collecting outlaw items.

Among this amazing diversity, excitement grows for the Cowboy Bebop collab, which promises to boost the season’s anime flair. This crossover adds Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine skins to the Item Shop, as well as new quests based on the bounty-hunting theme. These Cowboy Bebop quests, which run until March 18, provide XP toward Bonus Goals and unlock two free cosmetics—ideal for those looking to jam in this lawless realm.

Full list of Cowboy Bebop quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Faye Valentine Quests and how to complete them

Quest How to Complete Reward Jam for 5 seconds at a Named Location (5) Play an instrument at any named POI by opening the Jam Track from your emote wheel. 10,000 XP Hire a character (1) Hire any Specialist NPC on the island. Head over to the mini-map and spot characters with a plus sign over them. 10,000 XP Collect Bars from eliminated players (100) Head over to a location near any Vault on the island to sabotage and eliminate an enemy to steal their gold. 10,000 XP Eliminate grunts with SMGs (10) Eliminate guards inside a building with a Vault. Locate the vault POIs with the sign on the map. 10,000 XP Eliminate a player holding a Medallion (1) Locate a medallion player with yellow circle on the mini-map and eliminate them. 10,000 XP

Spike Spiegel Quests and how to complete them

Quest How to Complete Reward Damage players with melee weapons (50) Locate a player holding a Kneecapper and deal 50 damage to them using any weapon. 10,000 XP Purchase an item from a Black Market (1) Locate a Black Market on the map with a building with a Dill Bit sign on them and purchase an item from one of the cases. 10,000 XP Eat food (5) Consume any fruit or vegetable to gain health or shields. 10,000 XP Damage players with pistols (500) Deal 500 damage to enemy players using the Suppressed Pistol. 10,000 XP Headshot players with pistols (5) Hit 5 headshots on enemies using the Suppressed Pistol 10,000 XP

Free Cowboy Bebop cosmetic bonus rewards

There are two bonus cosmetic rewards you can claim while completing Fortnite Cowboy Bebop quests. Here are all the rewards and how can you claim them:

Cowboy Bebop Wrap – Gain 3 account levels

– Gain 3 account levels Cowboy Bebop Legends Loading Screen – Gain 5 account levels

You can also gain multiple levels quickly as you complete the Cowboy Bebop quests in Battle Royale or Zero Build lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. If you’re looking for more in Fortnite, check out everything new added to the new season.