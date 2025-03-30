 Skip to main content
All free Fortnite Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops and how to get them

Get Fortnite Twitch Drops During Mode Mayhem!

Fortnite players have long enjoyed a plethora of free cosmetics and Twitch Drops, a tradition that keeps the community engaged. Epic Games has a history of providing fans with exclusive in-game items—such as the popular Boogie Down Emote or vivid sprays—just for watching Twitch streams.

In previous campaigns, gamers have claimed items such as FNCS-themed back bling or sleek wraps by watching streams for specific durations. These giveaways, which are frequently linked to significant events like as the Fortnite Champion Series, have become a mainstay, combining passive entertainment with actual rewards while keeping Fortnite’s thriving player base interested.

As the Battle Royale titan evolves, Epic has released a new Mode Mayhem campaign, which is currently live. Building on the success of previous Twitch Drops, this new campaign promises a radical tweak to Fortnite’s gameplay that will grant players free items staggered across different days. Here are all the items you can get via Fortnite Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops for free and how to get them.

Fortnite Mode Mayhem explained and how to get rewards

OG 50v50 coming out of nowhere? A new OG Season? Klassic Kombat gameplay in Battle Royale with more to come? It’s Mode Mayhem in Fortnite!

Rivalries are sure to be reinforced… and new ones formed. Fortnite streamers will settle their differences in Zero Build and other modes during Twitch Rivals! Starting April 6 at 5 PM ET, 32 streamer duos will be seeded into a bracket and battle it out in multiple rounds. Which duo will come out on top?

To celebrate the mayhem, Epic is giving out Twitch Drops just for watching Fortnite on Twitch from March 28 to April 8! Choose your favorite streamer under the Fortnite category and watch what they’re playing in Fortnite for the durations noted below.

Fortnite Mode Mayhem Schedule
Epic Games

All Fortnite Mode Mayhem free items

Command Executor Pickaxe

Get the Command Executor Pickaxe for watching Fortnite on Twitch for 1 hour cumulative from March 28 at 1 PM UTC until March 31, 2025, at 4 AM UTC.

In Eastern Time, this is March 28 at 9 AM until March 31, 2025, at 12 AM.

Klassic Kombat Wraps

Get three Klassic Kombat Set Wraps for watching Fortnite on Twitch from March 31 at 4 AM UTC until April 4, 2025, at 4 AM UTC.

In Eastern Time, this is March 31 at 12 AM until April 4, 2025, at 12 AM.

  • Raiden Lightning Bolt Wrap: Watch for 30 minutes cumulative.
  • Scorpion Flame Aura Wrap: Watch for 1 hour cumulative.
  • Kitana Fan Swipe Wrap: Watch for 1 hour and 30 minutes cumulative.

Lil’ Armored Truck Emote

Perfect for BR’s LAWLESS Season! Get the Lil’ Armored Truck Emote for watching Fortnite on Twitch for 2 hours cumulative from April 4 at 4 AM UTC until April 8, 2025, at 4 AM UTC.

In Eastern Time, this is April 4 at 12 AM ET until April 8, 2025, at 12 AM ET.

How to claim Twitch Drops in Fortnite

To be able to earn the Twitch Drops, make sure your Epic account is connected to your Twitch account. You must be 13 or older to sign up for a Twitch account.

First, log into your Epic Games account on their official website. Navigate to the “Connections” section under account settings. Select the “Apps” tab, then find Twitch and click “Connect.” You’ll be prompted to sign into your Twitch account—follow the on-screen instructions to authorize the link. Once approved, your accounts are connected! To confirm, check your Twitch settings under “Connections” for Epic Games. Now, watch eligible Fortnite streams to claim rewards, ensuring both accounts remain linked for future drops.

After meeting the requirement to claim a Drop, you can claim it from the Drops Inventory page on Twitch. Each Drop should be in your Fortnite Locker right after claiming it, though it may take up to 14 days in specific cases.

The Mode Mayhem will continue after the final Twitch Drop — Reload gets a new map on April 15! Also, the Twitch Drops are not exclusive to Mode Mayhem, as they may be purchasable in the Fortnite Shop at a later date.

