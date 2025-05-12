 Skip to main content
All Lightsabers in Fortnite and how to get them

Fortnite Star Wars Visitor with Lightsaber
Epic Games

Fortnite unleashed its much-anticipated Chapter 6 Galactic Battle season, featuring an electrifying Star Wars-themed crossover that has fans abuzz with excitement. Epic Games has transformed the battle royale island, pitting the iron-fisted First Order, under the command of Emperor Palpatine, against a band of heroic rebels.

The latest season rolls out an exciting Battle Pass packed with iconic skins, including Poe Dameron, General Grievous, and a unique twist on Wookies. New map locations, such as Vader Samurai’s Solitude and the First Order Base, draw players deeper into the Star Wars universe, while the ability to pilot X-Wings and TIE Fighters unleashes exhilarating aerial dogfights in the skies.

The loot pool, as well, has undergone a significant transformation, introducing iconic blasters such as the Mythic F-11D and Chewbacca’s Wookiee Bowcaster, elevating the galactic combat experience beyond traditional weaponry. However, one legendary weapon’s comeback has been highly popular, as Lightsabers make a triumphant return. Here’s how to get them all.

How to get Lightsabers in Fortnite Galactic Battle season

Fortnite Lightsaber map
Epic Games

 To get your hands on a Lightsaber in Fortnite, the easiest method is to engage in training sessions with hologram NPCs like Rey, Emperor Palpatine, Mace Windu, or Darth Maul. Once the initial storm circle has closed, players will find holograms appearing at various locations, indicated by lightsaber icons on the map—blue for Rey, red for Palpatine and Maul, and purple for Windu.

Engaging with these characters initiates a cinematic moment, pulling players into a rift where they emerge wielding a lightsaber and a distinctive Force ability. Rey typically roams the vicinity of the Resistance Base or Rebel Outpost, whereas Palpatine is usually spotted lurking around the First Order Base. Players have the option to take on Darth Vader at Vader’s Samurai Solitude, a frosty locale nestled in the southwestern corner of the map.

Taking down Vader and his formidable samurai guards opens the door for players to engage in conversation with him, rewarding them with his iconic lightsaber and a powerful Force ability following an intense rift sequence. In a final twist, players have the opportunity to snag lightsabers from fallen enemies. However, this approach comes with a catch: it lacks the accompanying Force abilities, which diminishes their overall effectiveness in combat.

Fortnite Lightsaber portals
Epic Games

Lightsabers serve as legendary close-combat weapons, inflicting 40 damage with each swing. Players can execute a combo of two swings (40 damage each), three spin attacks (20 damage each), and a powerful slam that delivers a whopping 150 damage. These features not only allow players to block blaster shots but also enhance sprint speed and introduce the ability to perform a Force Jump, granting a double jump without the risk of fall damage. Every lightsaber variant is intricately linked to a unique character and their corresponding Force ability, which can be unleashed by hitting the shoot button while in a defensive stance. Here’s an in-depth rundown of lightsabers and the unique powers they wield:

  • The Jedi Padawan Lightsaber in blue, acquired from Rey’s hologram, offers a unique ability: Force Push. This power unleashes a shockwave that can knock back foes and obliterate structures, though it doesn’t deal direct damage and has a cooldown of 15 seconds.
  • Sith Apprentice Lightsaber (Red) – Acquired through a chilling encounter with Emperor Palpatine’s hologram. Unleashing Force Lightning delivers a staggering 30 damage per second, boasting impressive range while effectively disabling starfighters, all on an 18-second cooldown.
  • Unlock Darth Vader’s iconic red lightsaber by taking down the Sith Lord himself. Unleashes Force Saber Throw, launching the lightsaber to deal 70 damage with a brief 2-second cooldown.
  • Mace Windu’s iconic purple lightsaber can be acquired through his hologram, which unleashes Force Pull, drawing objects and players nearer with a powerful grip.
  • Darth Maul’s iconic red lightsaber can be acquired from his hologram and unleashes Force Throw, allowing players to launch objects as deadly projectiles, wreaking havoc on enemies and structures alike.

The introduction of these lightsabers and abilities, which will be accessible until June 7, 2025, elevates the strategic depth of gameplay, giving players the chance to choose between the Light and Dark Side in Fortnite’s exciting Star Wars-themed season.

