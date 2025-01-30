All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event quests and rewards

Challenges and missions are essential to the gameplay experience in Marvel Rivals which immerses players in a dynamic multiverse created by NetEase. All of these challenges, from simple daily missions to more involved seasonal events, are there to put players to the test and see how far they can go. Players can earn free, in-game rewards by completing these challenges and advancing through the game. Exclusive cosmetics like skins, emotes, and nameplates that honor the game’s lively cast of heroes are among these incentives, along with Chrono Tokens which are essential for progressing through the Battle Pass.

Not only does completing these quests make you feel accomplished, but it also adds variety and interest to the gameplay. Obtaining wins in particular modes is one example of a challenge while reaching specified kill counts or objectives with a character is another. Players are encouraged to explore other areas of the game through the rewards system, which is built to promote regular play.

Launched to celebrate the Spring Festival, the Fortune & Colors event is the most recent installment of this tradition of themed event challenges. New missions are now available in the game for players to complete and play a new Clash of Dancing Lions game mode to gain Danqing, a unique currency for unlocking rewards in the Fortune & Colors event pass. Here are all the quests and rewards in the game you can now unlock.

Every Marvel Rivals Fortune and Colors mission and reward

In Marvel Rivals’ Fortune & Colors event that began on January 23, 2025, players must use Danqing to color the on-screen scroll in order to receive free cosmetic goodies from the event pass. Players can buy Danqing for Units commencing February 6th, 2025 at 9 AM UTC until the event ends on February 14. Collecting Danqing can be difficult right now because there are only two missions issued daily.

Here are all the active missions and rewards you can unlock in the pass:

Fortune & Colors Missions and Danqing rewards

Win 1 Clash of Dancing Lions match(es) (1) – 40 Danqing

Complete 3 Clash of Dancing Lions match(es) (3) – 100 Danqing

Pass the ball 1 times in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match (1) – 40 Danqing

Win 1 Clash of Dancing Lions match(es) (1) – 40 Danqing

Pass the ball a total of 5 times in Clash of Dancing Lions (5) – 100 Danqing

Complete 2 Clash of Dancing Lions match(es) – 40 Danqing

Intercept the ball 3 times in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match (3) – 40 Danqing

Score 1 points in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match (1) – 40 Danqing

Intercept the ball a total of 10 times in Clash of Dancing Lions (10) – 100 Danqing

Score 1 points in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match (1) – 40 Danqing

Intercept the ball 3 times in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match (3) – 40 Danqing

Score 5 points in Clash of Dancing Lions (5) – 100 Danqing

Once you’ve gathered the Danqing, head to your home screen and click on the Fortune & Colors tab on the left side of the screen. Then, check the amount of Danqing you have in order to color the scroll and unlock the rewards in the pass. Here are all the cosmetic rewards you can unlock using Danqing:

Fortune & Colors event pass rewards

Drum and Roar Nameplate – Unlock with 100 Danqing

Snake’s Luck Spray – Unlock with 200 Danqing

200 Chrono Tokens – Unlock with 300 Danqing

Lion’s Mane Nameplate – Unlock with 400 Danqing

Lion’s Mane Spray – Unlock with 500 Danqing

200 Chrono Tokens – Unlock with 600 Danqing

Lion Roll Star-Lord Emote – Unlock with 700 Danqing

Lion Dance Star-Lord MVP Movie – Unlock with 800 Danqing

Lion’s Mane Star-Lord Costume – Unlock with 900 Danqing

Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card – Unlock with 1000 Danqing

When your progress reaches 100% and the painting is complete, you will be handed an event memento as the final reward. Stay tuned for more Marvel Rivals content like the best team-ups as the new Spring Festival event brings tons of free Chrono Tokens for players to earn to complete their Season 1 Battle Pass just in time.