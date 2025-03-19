 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure quests & rewards

By
Black Widow Mrs. Barnes skin
NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals has enthralled gamers with its fast-paced superhero showdowns and a multiverse-spanning array of renowned characters. NetEase Games created this team-based action shooter, which has kept the community engaged with a regular stream of in-game events that combine chaotic fun with special rewards. From the ink-slinging mayhem of Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival to the tactical intrigue of the Midnight Features event, Marvel Rivals has shown competence at keeping players engaged beyond its basic 6v6 fights.

These limited-time festivities have included anything from unique game modes to free cosmetics, like the much sought-after Groot skin, establishing the game’s reputation as a live-service title with a flair for drama. Now, as the game nears the end of Season 1, the focus changes to a new cosmic spectacle that promises to raise the stakes. Players have already felt the excitement of competing across landscapes such as Tokyo 2099 and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, but the most recent update adds an event that is sure to take the multiverse by storm.

Recommended Videos

The latest ongoing event called Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure brings a new Clone Rumble game mode and a board game-inspired twist to reward players with free cosmetic items and units. If you’re looking at how to claim them and all the event-related quests, we’ve got you covered here.

Related

All quests and rewards in Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble event

Galacta's Cosmic Adventure map in Marvel Rivals
NetEase Games

Clone Rumble is a new LTM in Marvel Rivals that is only active during the weekends. The mode will be available in three batches:

  • March 7, 2025, 1:00:00 AM PT – March 10, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT
  • March 14, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT – March 17, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT
  • March 21, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT – March 24, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

Once the mode is available, you’ll need to launch the game and head to your missions tab to check the event-related quests that will grant you some Chrono Tokens and Galacta’s Power Cosmic upon completion. Upon collecting those Power Cosmic, you can then accumulate and spend them to roll the dice on the event screen which will then grant you a random reward from the full list of items available during the event.

Coming to quests, you can earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic in two ways – first is by completing Clone Rumble missions specifically meant to be completed in the new game mode and second is by completing your Daily and Weekly challenges to get 20 Power Cosmic for each challenge completed. Here are the quests you can complete in Clone Rumble mode:

  • Complete 3 Clone Rumble Matches – 90 Power Cosmic
  • Complete 3 Clone Rumble Matches – 90 Power Cosmic
  • Complete 3 Clone Rumble Matches – 90 Power Cosmic

These challenges will be available till the end of the event. Once you’re done with the Clone Rumble missions, head to the Dailies and Weeklies to grind your way through the event track to claim free rewards. Here are all the rewards you can unlock during the event:

  • 320 Units
  • Wild Sharpshooter Black Widow MVP
  • Timestream Reintegration Device Spray
  • Celebratory Gunfire Emote
  • Mrs. Barnes Black Widow Costume
  • H.E.R.B.I.E. Nameplate
  • Intergalactic Adventure Spray
  • Damaged Cerebro Spray
  • Mrs. Barnes Nameplate
  • Mrs. Barnes Spray
  • Stark Sentinel MK I Nameplate
  • One Small Step Gallery Card
  • Mystery reward

When does Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event end?

The ongoing Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event will end on April 11, 2025, 01:59:59 AM PT when Marvel Rivals Season 2 is released. Until then you can always jump in the game and complete your challenges to unlock freebies in the game.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
Marvel Rivals developer hit with layoffs despite the shooter’s success
A lot of heroes fight in Marvel Rivals

UPDATE: February 19, 2025
NetEase responded to our inquiry with the following statement:

We recently made the difficult decision to adjust Marvel Rivals’ development team structure for organizational reasons and to optimize development efficiency for the game. This resulted in a reduction of a design team based in Seattle that is part of a larger global design function in support of Marvel Rivals. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of those affected and will be treating them confidentially and respectfully with recognition for their individual contributions.

Read more
All free skins in Marvel Rivals and how to get them
Iron Man Mark 42 and Moon Knight skin in Marvel Rivals

As a free-to-play hero shooter, Marvel Rivals has an enormous universe and an amazing cast of iconic characters. This game makes sure that any player may jump into the action without spending any money on unlocking characters, launching with 33 fully playable heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. Players may put together their own squad from a roster of legendary Marvel characters, like the strategic brains of Mister Fantastic and the sheer might of The Hulk, and battle it out across breathtaking, dynamic environments.

When it comes to in-game purchases, Marvel Rivals focuses on cosmetic upgrades and Battle Passes, but the basic gameplay is still open to everyone. Players can add a touch of character customization to their heroes with a wide selection of skins, drawing inspiration from comics, movies, and original ideas. Each skin has its own special place in Marvel legend. With these cosmetics, which range from rare to legendary, you can personalize your gaming experience without affecting the competitive balance.

Read more
All Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event quests and rewards
Marvel Rivals Star Lord and Iron Fist in Spring Festival

Challenges and missions are essential to the gameplay experience in Marvel Rivals which immerses players in a dynamic multiverse created by NetEase. All of these challenges, from simple daily missions to more involved seasonal events, are there to put players to the test and see how far they can go. Players can earn free, in-game rewards by completing these challenges and advancing through the game. Exclusive cosmetics like skins, emotes, and nameplates that honor the game's lively cast of heroes are among these incentives, along with Chrono Tokens which are essential for progressing through the Battle Pass.

Not only does completing these quests make you feel accomplished, but it also adds variety and interest to the gameplay. Obtaining wins in particular modes is one example of a challenge while reaching specified kill counts or objectives with a character is another. Players are encouraged to explore other areas of the game through the rewards system, which is built to promote regular play.

Read more