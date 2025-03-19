All Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure quests & rewards

Table of Contents Table of Contents All quests and rewards in Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble event When does Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event end?

Marvel Rivals has enthralled gamers with its fast-paced superhero showdowns and a multiverse-spanning array of renowned characters. NetEase Games created this team-based action shooter, which has kept the community engaged with a regular stream of in-game events that combine chaotic fun with special rewards. From the ink-slinging mayhem of Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival to the tactical intrigue of the Midnight Features event, Marvel Rivals has shown competence at keeping players engaged beyond its basic 6v6 fights.

These limited-time festivities have included anything from unique game modes to free cosmetics, like the much sought-after Groot skin, establishing the game’s reputation as a live-service title with a flair for drama. Now, as the game nears the end of Season 1, the focus changes to a new cosmic spectacle that promises to raise the stakes. Players have already felt the excitement of competing across landscapes such as Tokyo 2099 and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, but the most recent update adds an event that is sure to take the multiverse by storm.

The latest ongoing event called Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure brings a new Clone Rumble game mode and a board game-inspired twist to reward players with free cosmetic items and units. If you’re looking at how to claim them and all the event-related quests, we’ve got you covered here.

All quests and rewards in Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble event

Clone Rumble is a new LTM in Marvel Rivals that is only active during the weekends. The mode will be available in three batches:

March 7, 2025, 1:00:00 AM PT – March 10, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

March 14, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT – March 17, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

March 21, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT – March 24, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

Once the mode is available, you’ll need to launch the game and head to your missions tab to check the event-related quests that will grant you some Chrono Tokens and Galacta’s Power Cosmic upon completion. Upon collecting those Power Cosmic, you can then accumulate and spend them to roll the dice on the event screen which will then grant you a random reward from the full list of items available during the event.

Coming to quests, you can earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic in two ways – first is by completing Clone Rumble missions specifically meant to be completed in the new game mode and second is by completing your Daily and Weekly challenges to get 20 Power Cosmic for each challenge completed. Here are the quests you can complete in Clone Rumble mode:

Complete 3 Clone Rumble Matches – 90 Power Cosmic

These challenges will be available till the end of the event. Once you’re done with the Clone Rumble missions, head to the Dailies and Weeklies to grind your way through the event track to claim free rewards. Here are all the rewards you can unlock during the event:

320 Units

Wild Sharpshooter Black Widow MVP

Timestream Reintegration Device Spray

Celebratory Gunfire Emote

Mrs. Barnes Black Widow Costume

H.E.R.B.I.E. Nameplate

Intergalactic Adventure Spray

Damaged Cerebro Spray

Mrs. Barnes Nameplate

Mrs. Barnes Spray

Stark Sentinel MK I Nameplate

One Small Step Gallery Card

Mystery reward

When does Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event end?

The ongoing Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event will end on April 11, 2025, 01:59:59 AM PT when Marvel Rivals Season 2 is released. Until then you can always jump in the game and complete your challenges to unlock freebies in the game.