All Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II event challenges and rewards

Marvel Rivals, the fast-paced Super Hero team-based PVP shooter from NetEase Games, released its highly anticipated Season 1.5 update, bringing a surge of exciting features to gamers worldwide. This mid-season patch adds two legendary Fantastic Four members, Human Torch and The Thing, to the list of free-to-play characters, rounding out the fan-favorite team with Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman.

Along with these additions, the update includes a brand-new Convergence map set in the vampire-infested Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park, which provides new battlegrounds for players to test their abilities. The in-game shop also receives a sleek makeover with new cosmetics, while gameplay changes and bug fixes ensure a more enjoyable experience.

Building on the success of Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, which debuted in January, this update continues the action with new challenges and rewards. Furthermore, the focus shifts to the Midnight Features II event, which kicks off the second half of Season 1. This limited-time event features new objectives related to the continuing battle against Dracula, as well as exclusive rewards for players to claim. With secrets growing beneath the Blood Moon, here’s what players can expect from the Midnight Features II quests and their tempting rewards.

Full list of Marvel Rivals Midnight Features II missions and its rewards

The Midnight Features II event in Marvel Rivals, which began with the Season 1.5 update on February 21, 2025, immerses players in an exciting continuation of the Eternal Night Falls story. This limited-time event, which runs until March 21, 2025, includes five unique questlines, each linked to the vampire-laden turmoil of the Empire of Eternal Night.

Vampire Slayer Gone Missing Missions and Rewards

Gothic Renaissance – Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings (1) – 100 Chrono Tokens

Read the Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings (1) – Embers & Earth – Deal 1000 Damage with Flaming Meteor as Human Torch in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI OR Launch 30 enemies with Yancy Street Charge as The Thing in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Happy Squirrel Spray

Deal 1000 Damage with Flaming Meteor as Human Torch in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI OR Launch 30 enemies with Yancy Street Charge as The Thing in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Forks in the Park – Win 2 Matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park OR Win 5 matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – 60 Units

Squirrel Girl Gone Savage?! Missions and Rewards

Furry Fortification – Immobilize 15 enemies with Squirrel Blockade as Squirrel Girl in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Holy Ankh Spray

– Immobilize 15 enemies with Squirrel Blockade as Squirrel Girl in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Unbreakable Bonds – Take 20000 Damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing , Mister Fantastic , Invisible Woman , or Human Torch OR Take 50000 Damage as any Vanguard hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – 100 Chrono Tokens

– Take 20000 Damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing , Mister Fantastic , Invisible Woman , or Human Torch OR Take 50000 Damage as any Vanguard hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Ratatoskr Rescue – Rescue Ratatoskr 5 times in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park OR Secure 30 Assists as The Thing , Mister Fantastic , Mantis , or Invisible Woman in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – 60 Units

Rare Occult Book Auction Missions and Rewards

Stone-Cold Combat – Hit 8 enemies with Stone Haymaker as The Thing in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – 100 Chrono Tokens

– Hit 8 enemies with Stone Haymaker as The Thing in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Soulful Slumber – Release 10 Souls with Eye of Agamotto as in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI OR Land 10 Final Hits in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Fantastic Spray

– Release 10 Souls with Eye of Agamotto as in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI OR Land 10 Final Hits in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Midnight Mayhem – Inflict 50,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown or Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Iron Man, or Invisible Woman or heal 60,000 health as any Strategist hero – 60 Units

Brighter Days Ahead for NYC? Missions and Rewards

Flame of Fame – Create 15 Flame Fields with Blazing Blast as Human Torch in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI OR Upvote players who have primarily used Mister Fantastic , Human Torch , The Thing , or Invisible Woman in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI a total of 5 times. – Count Dracula Spray

– Create 15 Flame Fields with Blazing Blast as Human Torch in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI OR Upvote players who have primarily used Mister Fantastic , Human Torch , The Thing , or Invisible Woman in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI a total of 5 times. – Darkest Before Dawn – Land 4 2-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing , Doctor Strange , Iron Man , Scarlet Witch , Mantis , or Luna Snow OR Deal 40000 Damage as any Duelist hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI. – Careless Ignition Emote

– Land 4 2-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park as The Thing , Doctor Strange , Iron Man , Scarlet Witch , Mantis , or Luna Snow OR Deal 40000 Damage as any Duelist hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI. – Blood, Sweat, and Power – Deal 100000 Damage in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI. – 60 Units

Elderly Heiress Seeks Missing Heirloom Missions and Rewards

Healing Harvest – Collect 10 Health Packs in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – 100 Chrono Tokens

– Collect 10 Health Packs in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Castle of Crossed Fates – Reach Dracula’s Castle 3 times in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park OR Defeat 60 enemies as Venom , Magneto , Hela , Squirrel Girl , Rocket Raccoon , or Mantis in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – 60 Units

– Reach Dracula’s Castle 3 times in Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park OR Defeat 60 enemies as Venom , Magneto , Hela , Squirrel Girl , Rocket Raccoon , or Mantis in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Guardians of the Night – Secure 30 Assists as Mister Fantastic , Invisible Woman , The Thing , or Human Torch in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI – Bloodstorm One Nameplate

Midnight Features II event milestone rewards

Completing each event page will grant the following additional rewards:

Turning the Pages Gallery Card Star Turn Gallery Card Plans Within Plans Gallery Card Ratatoskr Nameplate Carved Traveler Groot Costume

