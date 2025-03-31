All Mortal Kombat quests and rewards in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless has kept players engaged with dynamic objectives and in-game event challenges since its February 21, 2025 release. This season’s crime-themed narrative has included a variety of tasks, from robbing vaults and hijacking trains to mastering Black Market loot, giving players plenty of opportunities to gain XP and level up their Battle Pass.

Weekly quests, which appear every Tuesday, award 25,000 XP per completion, and story-driven challenges, such as the Wanted: Midas plotline, reveal deeper lore and special rewards. In-game events have heightened the excitement, with community goals such as vault-robbing achievements and limited-time modes keeping the island alive.

Recommended Videos

The stakes are set to climb with an explosive in-game Mortal Kombat event on the way. The crossover is slated to release with April 1 hotfix and promises to provide a new wave of kombat-inspired objectives and rewards to Fortnite. Here are all the quests and rewards you can get in the game.

Every Fortnite Mortal Kombat quest and reward

Unlocking April 1 at 9 AM ET, put your skills to the test with new Quests based on Klassic Kombat in Fortnite. You’ll be rewarded for kompleting each of the Quests below, with more Quests becoming progressively available throughout the event duration:

Hit 10 players with Ice Slide (30,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to players while on the bridge at The Pit (30,000 XP)

Shatter 5 players’ Shield beyond 10 meters (30,000 XP)

Collect the First Blood Medallion in 2 different matches (30,000 XP)

Hit an opponent with both a Kombat Kit air kick and uppercut within 5 seconds (30,000 XP)

Defeat Scorpion while carrying Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit (30,000 XP)

You’ll find these challenges in your Quests tab under the Klassic Kombat section. Click on the tab and track these quests to complete them to gain free XP.

For “Hit 10 players with Ice Slide,” collect Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit from chests or floor treasure across the island. The Ice Slide ability allows you to glide ahead on the ice, hitting players in your path. Drop into densely populated places like Crime City or Seaport City, then slide past crowds during early-game mayhem or Team Rumble bouts to rack up hits rapidly.

To “deal 500 damage to players while on the bridge at The Pit,” go to The Pit, a new landmark in the Mortal Kombat collaboration. Land there, pick up a weapon like the Collateral Damage AR, and fight on the bridge. Stay mobile, use cover, and concentrate on landing shots while avoiding fall damage to reach 500 damage in one battle.

A ranged weapon, such as the Falcon Eye Sniper, is required to “shatter 5 players’ shields beyond 10 meters”. Land in Masked Meadows or Shiny Shafts, loot, and fight opponents from a distance. Aim target shielded opponents in open regions and fire from at least 10 meters away to break their shields cleanly.

For “Collect the First Blood Medallion in Two Different Matches,” defeat Scorpion in The Pit, Living Forest, or Dead Pool. He drops the Medallion after a tough fight, so bring strong weapons and heals. Win two distinct matches this way—Zero Build mode can make it easier.

To “Hit an opponent with both a Kombat Kit air kick and uppercut within 5 seconds,” get Scorpion’s Kombat Kit from chests or defeat him. In close combat, jump to initiate an air kick, then instantly uppercut. Practice timing in a one-on-one or against a distracted foe.

Finally, “Defeat Scorpion while carrying Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit” entails acquiring the Kit first and then confronting Scorpion at his spawn sites. Use the Ice Slide to avoid his spear and blows and outlast him. Heal up beforehand and battle in a squad to provide backup.

These tasks necessitate strategic drops, rapid looting, and accurate combat. To get all of the XP, prioritize busy POIs, use collaborative goods, and adjust to each task’s range and timing requirements.