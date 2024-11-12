All Pokémon TCG Pocket secret missions and how to beat them

Table of Contents Table of Contents All requirements and rewards for secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket All Mythical Island secret missions All Space-Time Smackdown secret missions

Playing Pokémon TCG Pocket isn’t just about winning battles against your friends or building the best deck — there are a set of missions to beat in between all that. While Pokémon TCG Pocket has an array of normal missions for players to complete, there are a few secret missions that are hidden but discovered after completion.

Upon beating these missions, a good chunk of rewards is in store for you. These missions aren’t as simple as logging in or winning a battle — they’ll take you some time to complete, and without this guide to help you, you won’t know the requirements for it.

All requirements and rewards for secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Completing all of these secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket requires you to collect certain types of cards from one group. Currently, players have only seven secret missions, but with future game updates and new Booster Packs, there are bound to be more secret missions to complete.

Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard)

There are three different Genetic Apex Museum secret missions, all of which are tied to getting the unique illustration cards. These eight cards have full artwork and are only available from the Charizard Booster Pack.

As a reward, players will receive 12 Pack Hourglasses, 36 Wonder Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Lapras

Meowth

Alakazam

Rapidash

Charmander

Gloom

Slowpoke

Pinsir

Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo)

The second Genetic Apex Museum secret mission has you collect all eight full-artwork cards from the Mewtwo Booster Pack. Of course, this and all the other Genetic Apex Museum secret missions exclude their special ex Immersive Cards.

Your rewards for completing this mission are 12 Pack Hourglasses, 36 Wonder Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Bulbasaur

Ditto

Golbat

Cubone

Pidgeot

Dragonite

Weezing

Porygon

Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu)

As you probably guessed it, the final Genetic Apex Museum secret mission has you obtain all eight illustration cards from the Pikachu Booster Pack.

Just like the previous two missions, your rewards for this mission are 12 Pack Hourglasses, 36 Wonder Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Electrode

Nidoking

Nidoqueen

Eevee

Squirtle

Diglett

Gyarados

Snorlax

Complete the Kanto Pokédex!

You’ll have to collect one card from every Pokémon in the Kanto region. This is the toughest secret mission yet, as you’ll need a whopping 150 cards. It’s not 151 since you get Mew as a reward for completing this secret mission, and it’s not available in any other pack. The easiest way to track this mission is by checking if you have all of the first 150 Pokémon from Gen 1.

The Immersive 4

You can complete The Immersive 4 secret mission by collecting all four of the three-star Immersive Cards, which have their own animations. The special Mew card is a reward you get for completing a separate secret mission.

For completing this difficult secret mission, you’ll earn 12 Pack Hourglasses, 48 Wonder Hourglasses, and 20 Shop Tickets.

Charizard ex (Charizard Genetic Apex pack)

(Charizard Genetic Apex pack) Pikachu ex (Pikachu Genetic Apex pack)

(Pikachu Genetic Apex pack) Mewtwo ex (Mewtwo Genetic Apex pack)

(Mewtwo Genetic Apex pack) Mew (reward from Complete the Kanto Pokedex! secret mission)

The Gym Leader of the Kanto Region 2

Players must collect all eight of the full illustration cards for every gym leader Supporter card. While The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region is a normal mission, this sequel is a secret mission.

The rewards for completing this secret mission are 12 Pack Hourglasses, 48 Wonder Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Sabrina (Charizard Genetic Apex pack)

(Charizard Genetic Apex pack) Erika (Charizard Genetic Apex pack)

(Charizard Genetic Apex pack) Blaine (Charizard Genetic Apex pack)

(Charizard Genetic Apex pack) Koga (Mewtwo Genetic Apex pack)

(Mewtwo Genetic Apex pack) Giovanni (Mewtwo Genetic Apex pack)

(Mewtwo Genetic Apex pack) Misty (Pikachu Genetic Apex pack)

(Pikachu Genetic Apex pack) Brock (Pikachu Genetic Apex pack)

(Pikachu Genetic Apex pack) Lt. Surge (Pikachu Genetic Apex pack)

The Legendary Flight Continues

You can complete The Legendary Flight Continues secret mission by obtaining the illustration versions of the three Legendary Birds.

While you obtain 12 Pack Hourglasses and 48 Wonder Hourglasses like normal, this secret mission also grants you the Legendary Bird Emblem, only available from this reward pool.

Moltres ex (Charizard Genetic Apex pack)

(Charizard Genetic Apex pack) Zapdox ex (Pikachu Genetic Apex pack)

(Pikachu Genetic Apex pack) Articuno ex (Mewtwo Genetic Apex pack)

All Mythical Island secret missions

Mythical Island Museum 1

The first main secret mission with the Mythical Island pack has you collect all these single Gold Star illustration cards.

For completing this mission you will earn 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, as well as 10 Shop Tickets.

Exeggutor

Salandit

Marshadow

Dedenne

Serperior

Vaporeon

Mythical Island Museum 2

The second secret mission only requires you to collect two cards, but they’re some of the rarest cards in the pack, which are the Aerodactyl ex and Mew ex, both with the rainbow borders and gorgeous illustrations.

Once you obtain these two cards, you’ll earn 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Aerodactyl ex

Mew ex

Mew Ex Museum

To complete the Mew Ex Museum secret mission, you’ll need three of the rarest Mew ex cards, which are the Two Star, Two Star with the rainbow border, and the Crown one.

Just like the previous two missions, you’ll get 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets for completing it.

Mew ex (Two Star)

(Two Star) Mew ex (Two Star Rainbow)

(Two Star Rainbow) Mew ex (Crown)

Mythical Island Tale Of Adventure

While the Mythical Slab and Budding Expeditioner are easier to get, you’ll also need the rare Celebi ex immersive art card and the Mew ex Two Star with the rainbow border.

Completing this mission will earn you the Celebi Emblem to display on your profile.

Celebi ex (Three Star)

(Three Star) Mew ex (Two Star Rainbow)

(Two Star Rainbow) Mythical Slab

Budding Expeditioner

All Space-Time Smackdown secret missions

Space-Time Smackdown Museum 1

The first secret mission for Space-Time Smackdown has you collect all 12 of these Gold Star full-art illustration cards from the Dialga pack.

As a reward for completing the mission, you’ll get 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Bidoof

Combee

Croagunk

Drifloon

Heatran

Lucario

Mamoswine

Mesprit

Regigigas

Shaymin

Shinx

Tangrwoth

Space-Time Smackdown Museum 2

The next secret mission is the same as the last one, but this time these are all the Gold Star illustration cards from the Palkia pack.

You’ll receive the same rewards as before, which are 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Carnivine

Cresselia

Garchomp

Gastrodon

Giratina

Glameow

Hippopotas

Manaphy

Rhyperior

Rotom

Spiritomb

Staraptop

Space-Time Smackdown Museum 3

Although you only need to collect four cards for this secret mission, they’re all two Gold Stars with rainbow borders from the Dialga pack, making them pretty hard to find.

Once again, you’ll get 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets as your reward.

Darkrai ex

Gallade ex

Pachirisu ex

Yanmega ex

Space-Time Smackdown Museum 4

On the flip side, these are the four double Gold Star with rainbow borders cards from the Palkia pack that you must collect for this secret mission.

Completing this earns you 36 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 10 Shop Tickets.

Infernape ex

Lickilicky ex

Mismagius ex

Weavile ex

Champion of the Sinnoh Region

To complete the Champion of the Sinnoh Region secret mission, get the Super Rare Cynthia card and her Pokemon team in their illustration rare forms.

You’ll receive a Garchomp Emblem to display on your profile after completing this mission.