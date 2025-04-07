All Switch games that don’t run on Switch 2

Table of Contents Table of Contents Every Switch game that has startup issues on the Switch 2 Every Switch game that has compatibility issues

It is easy to get wrapped up in the excitement over a new console and miss some important fine print details. Nintendo was eager to share all the Switch 2 launch games and a massive list of upcoming Switch 2 games to get everyone excited to get their hands on the console, but it also let us know that most original Switch games would also be playable on the Switch 2. We learned a lot about certain Switch 2 Edition games and how they would perform so much better on the Switch 2 vs. Switch, but that asterisk of “most” games running on the new hardware was never focused on in any of the presentations. We all have a massive library of Switch games at this point we would like to be able to carry forward, so let’s shed some light on all the Switch games that won’t work on the Switch 2.

Nintendo has broken down games that don’t work on Switch 2 into two categories, with the larger one being games that have startup issues. These games simply won’t boot on the Switch 2 as of now, though Nintendo claims to be working on a solution to get them working. For now, assume you won’t be playing any of these titles on your Switch 2:

112 Operator

A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection

Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic

ACA NeoGeo Art of Fighting 2

ACA NeoGeo Samurai Shodown II

ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters ’95

ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters ’96

Airhead

Alchemy Garden

Another Crab’s Treasure

Arcade Archives Burger Time

Arcade Archives Crime City

Arcade Archives Dig Dug

Arcade Archives Gradius III

Arcade Archives New Rally-X

Arcade Archives Pac-Land

Arcade Archives Xevious

Astral Flux

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly

Batman: The Enemy Within

Beyond the Ice Palace 2

Boot Hill Bounties

Boot Hill Heroes

Botany Manor

Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver

Cats Hidden in Italy

Cats on Duty

Crazy Strike Bowling EX

Dadish 2

Darksiders Genesis

Dead by Daylight

Death Coming

DOOM: Eternal

Eggy Party

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

Everdream Valley

Everspace

Fables Mosaic: Snow White

Felix the Cat

fig.

Final Fantasy

Fitness Boxing

Floor Kids

Fortnite

FRAMED Collection

Gal Guardians: Demon Purge

Gang Beasts

Gas Guzzlers Extreme

GRID Autosport

Guns Gore and Cannoli

I Got Isekai’d Into A Shmup

Inferno 2

Island Flight Simulator

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Kids vs Parents

Kill la Kill – IF

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1

Kosmokrats

Library of Ruina

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Manticore – Galaxy on Fire

Mexican Train Dominoes Gold

Monster Loves You Too!

MODEL Debut #nicola

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

MUSYNX

NASCAR Rivals

NBA 2K18

NBA 2K25

Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Nobody Saves the World

Nova-111

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes

OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator

Onigo Hunter

Palia

Perserverance: Complete Edition

Pineview Drive

Pizza Tower

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

RiMS Racing

River City Girls Zero

Rocket League

Roller Champions

Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword City Revisited

Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-a-fide Edition

Slayin 2

Soul Dog TD

South of the Circle

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Sportitions’24

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Strania – The Stella Machina – EX

Summer Pockets

Super Mega Baseball 3

Super Neptunia RPG

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Taito Milestones

The Cube

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

The Journey Down Trilogy

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition

Touhou Gouyoku Ibun ~ Sunken Fossil World.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

Tricky Towers

Trip World DX

Trouble Witches Final!

Trove

Trover Saves the Universe

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r]

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

V-Rally 4

Warface: Clutch

Warframe

Warp Shift

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colussus

WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted

World of Tanks Blitz

Xtreme Sports

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Closed Nightmare

Konosuba: Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering Adventurers Plus

Senran Kagura Reflexions

Star Melody Yumemi Dreamer

Family Trainer

Beyblade Burst: Battle Zero

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Undernauts Labyrinth of Yomi

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute

Process of Elimination

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Meiji Katsugeki Haikara Ryuuseigumi -Seibai Shimaseu, Yonaoshi Kagyou-

Every Switch game that has compatibility issues

The other distinction is games that do technically work on the Switch 2 but have some kind of technical issues. Nintendo isn’t clear about what these issues could be, but again claims to be working on fixing them in the future: