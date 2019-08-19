Share

Google held its latest Stadia Connect video presentation to celebrate the start of Gamescom 2019, and though most of the games it showed will also be available elsewhere, it paints a picture of a service that will have plenty for fans to enjoy. This includes one of the most anticipated role-playing games from CD Projekt Red, alongside an innovative open-world action game from Ubisoft.

Cyberpunk 2077

Wake up, samurai! Keanu Reeves vehicle Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Stadia! The latest game from CD Projekt Red is set in a futuristic world where body augmentation and crime have both run rampant. Using non-linear storytelling, you can shape your own narrative and create a character who acts just as you would. Outsmart your enemy or go in guns blazing. It’s completely up to you.

Watch Dogs Legion

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs Legion will launch for Stadia alongside traditional systems on March 6, 2020, and it’s shaping up to be an insanely ambitious action-adventure game. You can recruit anyone in London, each with their own special traits and abilities. A lawyer working in the city can allow you to easily spring allies from jail, while a certain old man is a whiz with a rifle. Unfortunately, he’s also prone to sudden death from old age!

Darksiders Genesis

The first spin-off in the Darksiders series, Darksiders Genesis will be available on consoles, PC, and Stadia later this year. A top-down hack and slash game similar to Diablo, it stars War and Strife and gives us horse gameplay after removing it in Darksiders III. The game still includes classic Darksiders platforming, and it’s the first cooperative game in the series so far.

Orcs Must Die! 3

The only exclusive game shown during the event, Orcs Must Die! 3 returns players to the series’ unique mix of tower defense and Orc-killing action. Bigger than previous games, Robot Entertainment’s latest utilizes the power of Stadia to allow for 500 Orcs in each wave. You will have to be at your absolute best to stop the horde this time around.

These are only four of the biggest games shown during the presentation, but there was many more. Below you can find every other game shown during Stadia Connect.