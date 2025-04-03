 Skip to main content
All upcoming Switch 2 games: 2025 and beyond

By
Donkey Kong salivating over bananas in Donkey Kong Bananza.
Nintendo

Even in its first year, the Nintendo Switch 2 has a stacked lineup of upcoming video games. A lot of that is thanks to all the upcoming Switch games being backwards compatible on the Switch 2, but there are also tons of brand new Switch 2 titles in the works to really show off your new system. Technically, comparing the Switch 2 vs Switch has a clear winner in the Switch 2, but software is where it counts most. Not all of the best Nintendo franchises are represented quite yet, but you won’t have to wait long for most of them. Let’s map out what games you can look forward to playing most on the Switch 2 through the rest of 2025 and beyond.

While there is some overlap, you will have to look at the upcoming PS5 games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, and upcoming PC games separately to get a full picture of all the big games coming out.

Upcoming Switch 2 games 2025

Mario in Mario Kart World.
Nintendo

The lineup of Switch 2 games kicks off halfway through 2025, but we already have a nice roadmap of new games, Switch 2 Editions, and third-party games ready to fill up your library.

June

Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Genre
Racing
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
June 05, 2025
The Switch 2 is hitting the ground running (or racing) with Mario Kart World. This new entry in the beloved kart racing series offers tons of new game modes, more characters, a completely connected world map, and support for up to 24 players in a single race.
Mario Kart World – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
June 05, 2025
While it looks more like a tech demo, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is being sold as a full release so we had to include it here. This experience lets you learn all about the features of the Switch 2, play a few minigames, and generally come to grips with the new console.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Genre
Adventure
Developer
Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 3
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
June 05, 2025
If you missed out on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the first time or want to experience it again with better visuals and frame rates, there will be a Switch 2 Edition of the game available on release for the Switch 2. Aside from improved performance, it also adds in a new companion app with some nifty features like a voice-controlled map.
The Legend of Zelda games – Nintendo Switch 2 Editions & ZELDA NOTES – Overview Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Genre
Adventure
Developer
Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 3
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
June 05, 2025
The same Nintendo 2 Edition treatment is also coming to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once again, this version bumps up the frame rate and visuals for a smoother experience, but is still the same core game.
The Legend of Zelda games – Nintendo Switch 2 Editions & ZELDA NOTES – Overview Trailer

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator
Developer
Marvelous
Publisher
Marvelous
Release
May 30, 2025
While we wait for the next Animal Crossing, there’s Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma ready to hold you over if you haven’t played it yet. This is the latest entry in the long-running RPG life simulator game. Unlike other games in the genre, the action and plot are much more of a focus, though there are plenty of ways to chill out and enjoy the quiet life.
Rune Factory Project Dragon Official Trailer

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Sid Meier's Civilization VII
65%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Linux, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Tactical
Developer
Firaxis Games
Publisher
2K
Release
February 11, 2025
The perfect game to justify the new mouse-like functionality of the Switch 2 Joy-Cons is Civilization 7. This hit 4X game has been out for several months already but has gotten plenty of updates and improvements. While it is perfectly playable on a controller, the Switch 2 might be the ideal way to experience this game besides on PC.
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - Official Teaser Trailer

Tamagotchi Plaza: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Tamagotchi Plaza: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Release
June 27, 2025
Tamagotchi Plaza is coming to the Switch at the same time, but it will be best on Switch 2. Unlike Rune Factory, this is a much cozier life sim with no combat at all. You will help ruin several shops in Tamahio Town, take on various jobs, and generally help all the adorable and friendly NPCs.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
99%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
CD Projekt RED
Publisher
CD Projekt RED
Release
September 26, 2023
We can’t be sure until it is in our hands, but there’s a good chance that this console version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be great. The FPS RPG has been meticulously updated and improved over the years, and the Switch 2’s hardware should be up to snuff in terms of presenting the game in at least a decent state. This version also includes the excellent Phantom Liberty DLC for the full experience. If the Witcher 3 fit onto the Switch, we feel that Cyberpunk could pull a similar trick on the Switch 2.
Cyberpunk 2077 — Update 2.1 Overview

July

Donkey Kong: Bananza

Donkey Kong: Bananza
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Genre
Platform, Adventure
Developer
Nintendo EPD
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
July 17, 2025

We’ve been waiting since the N64 days for a new 3D Donkey Kong game, but the wait is nearly over. Donkey Kong: Bananza gives DK a new look (and pants) and a new world to smash through. And we mean that literally; this game is all about ripping up and digging through the environment in an unstoppable rampage. We just hope there aren’t quite as many collectibles as last time.

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Shadow Labyrinth

Shadow Labyrinth
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform
Developer
Bandai Namco Studios
Publisher
Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
Release
July 18, 2025
Your eyes do not deceive you — this is a Pac-Man game. Shadow Labyrinth is a dark take on the old arcade game that transforms the maze structure into a full Metroidvania. As The Swordsman, you and Pac-Man will explore this grim world, eat enemies, and grow your power in what will almost certainly be the largest tone change in gaming history.
Shadow Labyrinth Reveal Trailer The Game Awards 2024

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Genre
Card & Board Game
Developer
NDCube
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
July 24, 2025
Jamboaree is another Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade, but this time around it comes with a little something extra. Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV includes more new minigames that take advantage of the Switch 2’s unique features, such as mouse controls, sound recognition, the camera attachment, and enhanced rumble.
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – Nintendo Direct

August

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Genre
Platform, Adventure
Developer
HAL Laboratory
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
August 28, 2025
If you didn’t join in on Kirby’s latest adventure or are ready to go back in for more, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is another highlight for Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. Besides the technical improvements, the new Star-Crossed World story adds all new levels and mouthful modes to the base game for some extra value.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – Nintendo Direct

September

2025 games with no release date

Samus shoots an alien in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Nintendo

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Genre
Hack and slash/Beat 'em up
Developer
Koei Tecmo Games
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
December 31, 2025
The Warriors series has dabbled with a ton of great IP, but the Hyrule Warrior games are easily the best. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is another prequel set in the Tears of the Kingdom timeline that promises more action, story revelations, characters to play as, and thousands of enemies to rampage through.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Kirby Air Riders

Kirby Air Riders
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Genre
Racing
Developer
Sora
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
December 31, 2025
The GameCube original was a bit of a cult hit so it is a pleasant surprise to see a sequel coming to Switch 2 called Kirby Air Riders. This will be another Kirby racer where the pink puff ball and all his friends (and foes) will mount up on all sorts of vehicles in high speed races.
Kirby Air Riders – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Adventure
Developer
Nintendo, Retro Studios
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
December 31, 2025
You can still get Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on the original Switch, but it is going to be best on Switch 2. The upgraded version will have up to 4K graphics at 60fps docked or a performance mode that can get up to 120fps. The real selling point, though, is the ability to use the new mouse functionality for precise aiming.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Game Freak
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
December 31, 2025
Pokémon Legends: Z-A will bring players back to Lumiose City, which was first featured in Pokémon X and Y. Already revealed for the Switch, there’s no reason to settle for that version when the Switch 2 will already be out. The last thing you want is another Scarlet and Violet situation where the performance becomes such an issue that you can’t enjoy the Pokemon adventure.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A releases simultaneously worldwide in 2025!​

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Linux, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Adventure, Indie
Developer
Team Cherry
Publisher
Team Cherry
Release
December 31, 2025
One of 2017’s absolute best games is getting a sequel in Hollow Knight: Silksong, and it’s headed to Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in the future. It will take the stunning visuals, Metroidvania gameplay, and atmosphere of the original Hollow Knight and put you in the shoes (do these creatures wear shoes?) of Hornet, a princess who is tasked with protecting Hallownest. Silksong was announced in 2022 and we haven’t gotten much of an update on its development, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer. If it’s half as good as the original, we’re all in for a treat.
Hollow Knight: Silksong Reveal Trailer

Hades II

Hades II
80%
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie
Developer
Supergiant Games
Publisher
Supergiant Games
Release
May 06, 2024
Hades 2 will be a dream come true on the Switch 2. We already love the game on our Steam Decks in early access, so bringing the full product to Switch 2 should be even better with the enhanced visuals. Even if you already have sunk dozens of hours into it, it will be worth it to do it all again on Switch 2.
Hades II - The Olympic Update Trailer

Elden Ring

Elden Ring
95%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
FromSoftware
Publisher
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
Release
February 25, 2022
Switch owners got the Dark Souls remaster but were left out of the fun when Elden Ring came along. The Switch 2 is somehow up to the task of bringing FromSoftware’s biggest game to life and we can’t wait to explore The Lands Between all over again on the go.
Elden Ring - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5, PS4

2026 Games

The Duskbloods

The Duskbloods
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2
Developer
FromSoftware
Publisher
FromSoftware, Nintendo
Release
December 31, 2026
No, it isn’t Bloodborne 2, but we wouldn’t blame you if you thought so. The Duskbloods is a new IP from FromSoftware coming exclusively to the Switch 2. Unlike its more traditional games, though, this is an online PvPvE game where players compete for “First Blood.” It looks fast, deadly, and delightfully gothic, but the multiplayer focus might not be to everyone’s taste.
The Duskbloods – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2 games with no release window

A bullet on an alter in enter the gungeon 2.
Devolver Digital

Enter the Gungeon 2

Enter the Gungeon 2
Platforms
Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows)
Genre
Adventure
Developer
Dodge Roll
Publisher
Devolver Digital
One of our favorite roguelikes is getting a sequel for the Switch 2, simply called Enter the Gungeon 2. Besides the new 3D graphics, this looks like another awesome twin-stick bullet-hell game with wacky weapons and charming enemy designs.
Enter the Gungeon 2 | Teaser Trailer

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake
88%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Square Enix Business Division 1, Square Enix Creative Business Unit I
Publisher
Square Enix
Release
April 10, 2020
Final Fantasy 7 Remake, one of the best video game remakes of all time, is finally branching out to another console. Experience what the hype is for yourself as you start this new telling of the classic JRPG. Hopefully this means the rest of the trilogy will come after as well.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE - PSX 2015 Trailer

