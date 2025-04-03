All upcoming Switch 2 games: 2025 and beyond

Even in its first year, the Nintendo Switch 2 has a stacked lineup of upcoming video games. A lot of that is thanks to all the upcoming Switch games being backwards compatible on the Switch 2, but there are also tons of brand new Switch 2 titles in the works to really show off your new system. Technically, comparing the Switch 2 vs Switch has a clear winner in the Switch 2, but software is where it counts most. Not all of the best Nintendo franchises are represented quite yet, but you won’t have to wait long for most of them. Let’s map out what games you can look forward to playing most on the Switch 2 through the rest of 2025 and beyond.
While there is some overlap, you will have to look at the upcoming PS5 games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, and upcoming PC games separately to get a full picture of all the big games coming out.
Upcoming Switch 2 games 2025
The lineup of Switch 2 games kicks off halfway through 2025, but we already have a nice roadmap of new games, Switch 2 Editions, and third-party games ready to fill up your library.
June
Mario Kart World
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
Sid Meier's Civilization VII
Tamagotchi Plaza: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
July
Donkey Kong: Bananza
We’ve been waiting since the N64 days for a new 3D Donkey Kong game, but the wait is nearly over. Donkey Kong: Bananza gives DK a new look (and pants) and a new world to smash through. And we mean that literally; this game is all about ripping up and digging through the environment in an unstoppable rampage. We just hope there aren’t quite as many collectibles as last time.