All upcoming Switch 2 games: 2025 and beyond

Table of Contents Table of Contents Upcoming Switch 2 games 2025 2025 games with no release date 2026 Games Switch 2 games with no release window

Even in its first year, the Nintendo Switch 2 has a stacked lineup of upcoming video games. A lot of that is thanks to all the upcoming Switch games being backwards compatible on the Switch 2, but there are also tons of brand new Switch 2 titles in the works to really show off your new system. Technically, comparing the Switch 2 vs Switch has a clear winner in the Switch 2, but software is where it counts most. Not all of the best Nintendo franchises are represented quite yet, but you won’t have to wait long for most of them. Let’s map out what games you can look forward to playing most on the Switch 2 through the rest of 2025 and beyond.

While there is some overlap, you will have to look at the upcoming PS5 games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, and upcoming PC games separately to get a full picture of all the big games coming out.

Upcoming Switch 2 games 2025

The lineup of Switch 2 games kicks off halfway through 2025, but we already have a nice roadmap of new games, Switch 2 Editions, and third-party games ready to fill up your library.

June

Mario Kart World Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Genre Racing Publisher Nintendo Release June 05, 2025 The Switch 2 is hitting the ground running (or racing) with Mario Kart World. This new entry in the beloved kart racing series offers tons of new game modes, more characters, a completely connected world map, and support for up to 24 players in a single race. Mario Kart World – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Publisher Nintendo Release June 05, 2025 While it looks more like a tech demo, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is being sold as a full release so we had to include it here. This experience lets you learn all about the features of the Switch 2, play a few minigames, and generally come to grips with the new console.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Genre Adventure Developer Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 3 Publisher Nintendo Release June 05, 2025 If you missed out on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the first time or want to experience it again with better visuals and frame rates, there will be a Switch 2 Edition of the game available on release for the Switch 2. Aside from improved performance, it also adds in a new companion app with some nifty features like a voice-controlled map. The Legend of Zelda games – Nintendo Switch 2 Editions & ZELDA NOTES – Overview Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Genre Adventure Developer Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 3 Publisher Nintendo Release June 05, 2025 The same Nintendo 2 Edition treatment is also coming to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once again, this version bumps up the frame rate and visuals for a smoother experience, but is still the same core game. The Legend of Zelda games – Nintendo Switch 2 Editions & ZELDA NOTES – Overview Trailer

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator Developer Marvelous Publisher Marvelous Release May 30, 2025 While we wait for the next Animal Crossing, there’s Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma ready to hold you over if you haven’t played it yet. This is the latest entry in the long-running RPG life simulator game. Unlike other games in the genre, the action and plot are much more of a focus, though there are plenty of ways to chill out and enjoy the quiet life. Rune Factory Project Dragon Official Trailer

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Play 65% 65% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Linux, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Tactical Developer Firaxis Games Publisher 2K Release February 11, 2025 The perfect game to justify the new mouse-like functionality of the Switch 2 Joy-Cons is Civilization 7. This hit 4X game has been out for several months already but has gotten plenty of updates and improvements. While it is perfectly playable on a controller, the Switch 2 might be the ideal way to experience this game besides on PC. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - Official Teaser Trailer

Tamagotchi Plaza: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Release June 27, 2025 Tamagotchi Plaza is coming to the Switch at the same time, but it will be best on Switch 2. Unlike Rune Factory, this is a much cozier life sim with no combat at all. You will help ruin several shops in Tamahio Town, take on various jobs, and generally help all the adorable and friendly NPCs.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Play 99% 99% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer CD Projekt RED Publisher CD Projekt RED Release September 26, 2023 We can’t be sure until it is in our hands, but there’s a good chance that this console version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be great. The FPS RPG has been meticulously updated and improved over the years, and the Switch 2’s hardware should be up to snuff in terms of presenting the game in at least a decent state. This version also includes the excellent Phantom Liberty DLC for the full experience. If the Witcher 3 fit onto the Switch, we feel that Cyberpunk could pull a similar trick on the Switch 2. Cyberpunk 2077 — Update 2.1 Overview

July

Donkey Kong: Bananza Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Nintendo EPD Publisher Nintendo Release July 17, 2025 We’ve been waiting since the N64 days for a new 3D Donkey Kong game, but the wait is nearly over. Donkey Kong: Bananza gives DK a new look (and pants) and a new world to smash through. And we mean that literally; this game is all about ripping up and digging through the environment in an unstoppable rampage. We just hope there aren’t quite as many collectibles as last time. Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Shadow Labyrinth Play Platforms Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform Developer Bandai Namco Studios Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Release July 18, 2025 Your eyes do not deceive you — this is a Pac-Man game. Shadow Labyrinth is a dark take on the old arcade game that transforms the maze structure into a full Metroidvania . As The Swordsman, you and Pac-Man will explore this grim world, eat enemies, and grow your power in what will almost certainly be the largest tone change in gaming history. Shadow Labyrinth Reveal Trailer The Game Awards 2024

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Genre Card & Board Game Developer NDCube Publisher Nintendo Release July 24, 2025 Jamboaree is another Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade, but this time around it comes with a little something extra. Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV includes more new minigames that take advantage of the Switch 2’s unique features, such as mouse controls, sound recognition, the camera attachment, and enhanced rumble. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – Nintendo Direct

August

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Genre Platform, Adventure Developer HAL Laboratory Publisher Nintendo Release August 28, 2025 If you didn’t join in on Kirby’s latest adventure or are ready to go back in for more, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is another highlight for Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. Besides the technical improvements, the new Star-Crossed World story adds all new levels and mouthful modes to the base game for some extra value. Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – Nintendo Direct

September

2025 games with no release date

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up Developer Koei Tecmo Games Publisher Nintendo Release December 31, 2025 The Warriors series has dabbled with a ton of great IP, but the Hyrule Warrior games are easily the best. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is another prequel set in the Tears of the Kingdom timeline that promises more action, story revelations, characters to play as, and thousands of enemies to rampage through. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Kirby Air Riders Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Genre Racing Developer Sora Publisher Nintendo Release December 31, 2025 The GameCube original was a bit of a cult hit so it is a pleasant surprise to see a sequel coming to Switch 2 called Kirby Air Riders. This will be another Kirby racer where the pink puff ball and all his friends (and foes) will mount up on all sorts of vehicles in high speed races. Kirby Air Riders – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Nintendo, Retro Studios Publisher Nintendo Release December 31, 2025 You can still get Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on the original Switch, but it is going to be best on Switch 2. The upgraded version will have up to 4K graphics at 60fps docked or a performance mode that can get up to 120fps. The real selling point, though, is the ability to use the new mouse functionality for precise aiming. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Game Freak Publisher Nintendo Release December 31, 2025 Pokémon Legends: Z-A will bring players back to Lumiose City, which was first featured in Pokémon X and Y. Already revealed for the Switch, there’s no reason to settle for that version when the Switch 2 will already be out. The last thing you want is another Scarlet and Violet situation where the performance becomes such an issue that you can’t enjoy the Pokemon adventure. Pokémon Legends: Z-A releases simultaneously worldwide in 2025!​

Hollow Knight: Silksong Play Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Linux, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Team Cherry Publisher Team Cherry Release December 31, 2025 One of 2017’s absolute best games is getting a sequel in Hollow Knight: Silksong , and it’s headed to Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in the future. It will take the stunning visuals, Metroidvania gameplay, and atmosphere of the original Hollow Knight and put you in the shoes (do these creatures wear shoes?) of Hornet, a princess who is tasked with protecting Hallownest. Silksong was announced in 2022 and we haven’t gotten much of an update on its development, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer. If it’s half as good as the original, we’re all in for a treat. Hollow Knight: Silksong Reveal Trailer

Hades II Play 80% 80% Platforms Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Supergiant Games Publisher Supergiant Games Release May 06, 2024 Hades 2 will be a dream come true on the Switch 2. We already love the game on our Steam Decks in early access , so bringing the full product to Switch 2 should be even better with the enhanced visuals. Even if you already have sunk dozens of hours into it, it will be worth it to do it all again on Switch 2. Hades II - The Olympic Update Trailer

Elden Ring Play 95% 95% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer FromSoftware Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware Release February 25, 2022 Switch owners got the Dark Souls remaster but were left out of the fun when Elden Ring came along. The Switch 2 is somehow up to the task of bringing FromSoftware’s biggest game to life and we can’t wait to explore The Lands Between all over again on the go. Elden Ring - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5, PS4

2026 Games

The Duskbloods Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Developer FromSoftware Publisher FromSoftware, Nintendo Release December 31, 2026 No, it isn’t Bloodborne 2, but we wouldn’t blame you if you thought so. The Duskbloods is a new IP from FromSoftware coming exclusively to the Switch 2. Unlike its more traditional games, though, this is an online PvPvE game where players compete for “First Blood.” It looks fast, deadly, and delightfully gothic, but the multiplayer focus might not be to everyone’s taste. The Duskbloods – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2 games with no release window

Enter the Gungeon 2 Play Platforms Nintendo Switch 2, PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Adventure Developer Dodge Roll Publisher Devolver Digital One of our favorite roguelikes is getting a sequel for the Switch 2, simply called Enter the Gungeon 2. Besides the new 3D graphics, this looks like another awesome twin-stick bullet-hell game with wacky weapons and charming enemy designs. Enter the Gungeon 2 | Teaser Trailer