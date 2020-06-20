  1. Gaming

Rumored PlayStation 5 photo off production line may confirm console’s size

By

An unverified photo of what looks like the upcoming PlayStation 5 off of the production line may confirm the console’s larger size compared to its predecessor.

The image, which appeared on the ResetEra forums, shows three men wearing Sony uniforms in what appears to be a factory, with one of them holding a white device that resembles the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 in the photo, however, looks slightly different from what Sony unveiled at The Future of Gaming event, particularly because it seems to be missing the curves that were prominent in the official images of the console.

ResetEra users, however, have claimed that the photo is legitimate and not manipulated in any way. The lack of curves on the PlayStation 5 may be due to the way the console is held, which makes it difficult to see the design due to the flat white color.

If the photo is indeed showing a PlayStation 5, if may confirm speculation that it will be massive, according to fan-made scales based on the size of the Blu-ray drives of consoles.

Digital Trends has reached out to Sony to confirm the authenticity of the image, and for clarification on the expected size of the PlayStation 5. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Sony’s The Future of Gaming

The Future of Gaming not only revealed the PlayStation 5’s design, but also showcased a strong line-up of games for the next-generation console.

Among the PlayStation 5 games featured in the online event are Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8: Village, a Demon’s Souls remake, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and an enhanced edition of Grand Theft Auto V.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch in the holiday season, but Sony has not yet unveiled the console’s price tag.

