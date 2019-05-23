Digital Trends
Amazon slashes the price for Corsair's HS70 wireless gaming headset

Bruce Brown
By
Amazon and Corsair cut the price of Corsair’s HS70 wireless gaming headset. We were stoked in April when Amazon cut the HS70 to $80 from its normal $100 price. But now, with the price down to $60, you can save $40 and gain one of our favorite headsets with Wi-Fi wireless and 7.1 surround sound.

The Corsair HS70 headset’s virtues for gameplay and all other types of listening are rock solid. This headset’s comfort, connectivity, and battery life are each exceptional, but accurate, high-quality sound matters most, and the HS70 does not disappoint.

Corsair’s 50mm neodymium wide range drivers sport 20Hz to 20 kHz frequency response and 111-decibel sensitivity. The headset’s 7.1 virtual surround-sound mode enables positional audio so you can react faster with audio cues.

Among other virtues, the Corsair HS70’s 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection reduces audio latency so you won’t be held back because you didn’t hear something happening in a game soon enough to protect yourself or attack. The Wi-Fi connection also provides greater range, as much as 40 feet, and up to 16 hours of battery life per charge.

Uncomfortable headsets reveal their shortcomings within minutes, but the Corsair HS70’s plush memory foam and adjustable earcaps and the headset’s light 11.7-ounce weight let you play, listen, or watch for hours on end in complete comfort. Corsair’s metal construction is a fundamental reason for the brand’s reputation for long-term durability.

The HS70 comes with a removable, optimized unidirectional microphone. Unlike headsets with mic booms that get in the way when you don’t need them, just unplug the microphone and put it aside. The microphone has 100Hz to 10kHz frequency response and integrated noise cancellation to reduce ambient sound and maximize voice quality.

The Corsair HS70, like the brand’s other gaming headsets, is Discord-certified, which means the independent group Discord tested and approved the headset for audio quality, game compatibility, usability, and comfort. Headsets with microphones have to pass additional testing to be certified.

Normally priced $100, the Corsair HS70 Wireless is only $60 during this sale. If you want a lightweight, comfortable, fully wireless headset for gameplay with exceptional battery life and 7.1 surround sound, jump now to take advantage of this deal.

